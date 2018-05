‘Burg boys basketball program hosting camp, Shawnee GC holding Ladies Golf Clinics

Shawnee Golf Course offering Ladies Golf Clinics

The Shawnee Golf Course is offering Ladies Golf Clinics for beginners and intermediate level golfers every Wednesday evening through June 27th. Each Wednesday will cover a different segment of the golf game. The cost is $10 per session.

You may sign up by contacting the golf shop at 740-858-6681 (Tyson Phillips or Brian Storey), or by emailing bwstorey1963@gmail.com.

Wheelersburg boys basketball camp to commence June 4-6

The annual version of the Wheelersburg Boys Basketball Camp will be held by Steven Ater and his staff from June 4 to June 6, 2018, for boys entering the third through eighth grades in the 2018-19 school year.

Each camper, who will have to pay $40 for the camp unless there are one or more campers from the same residence, will receive a t-shirt and a daily beverage. Station work, drills, competitions, and games will be conducted during the camp, while prizes will be awarded for each age group.

Contact Wheelersburg head coach Steven Ater at steven.ater@wheelersburg.net for more information.

SSU men’s, women’s basketball, volleyball programs to hold athletic camps

The Shawnee State University men’s and women’s basketball programs will be holding a litany of camps over the next month, with the women’s basketball program holding a team camp from June 11 through 13 and an individual camp from June 18 to June 21. The men will have a team shootout on June 9.

In addition to the team shootout, the men’s basketball program will host its annual Shawnee State Boys Bear Down Camp from June 4 through June 7 — a camp that student-athletes entering the third through 10th grades can participate in — and the Elite 50 Camp, a one-day event on June 23 that is available to all student athletes entering their freshman through senior years of high school. The volleyball program will be hosting their annual SpikeFest Team Camps for varsity competitors on July 16-17 and junior varsity competitors on July 18 and 19, while the program’s individual skills camp will commence on July 23 through July 25 for girls entering the sixth through eighth grades.

For more information about each camp, which will be held inside Frank and Janis Waller Gymnasium, visit http://www.ssubears.com/Athletic_Camps.

