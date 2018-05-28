Patty becomes first SSU T&F athlete to earn All-America honors in field event

McDermott native and 2017 Northwest High School graduate Shae Patty became the first Shawnee State field athlete to earn an All-American award in program history on Saturday, tying for sixth place in the women’s high jump at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

Patty successfully jumped a height of 1.68 meters before failing to clear 1.71 meters. She tied with Anne-Lorraine Brown of Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) and Olivia Campbell of British Columbia (Canada) to secure the final spot in the All-American places. Patty was bested by Tyanna Petty of Rio Grande, who won the event by jumping a height of 1.77 meters.

The All-American award is the first for Patty in her career and the second for a Shawnee State athlete at this year’s NAIA Outdoor Championships. Kate Spencer (SR/Glouster, OH) also earned an All-American award on Saturday, finishing seventh in the women’s marathon. Patty is the first field athlete in Shawnee State program history to earn an All-American award after also becoming the first to qualify for the NAIA Championships, having qualified at the Mid-South Conference Championships in early May.

Patty’s jump concluded Shawnee State’s run at the National Championships. With two points each from Spencer and Patty, Shawnee State’s women scored four points in the team competition, finishing tied for 49th with Graceland (Iowa), Waldorf (Iowa), Cornerstone (Mich.) and Florida Memorial. Shawnee State’s men did not earn any points, and therefore did not score in the team competition.

As a senior at Northwest, the standout high jumper jumped five feet, five inches to finish in sixth place at the OHSAA Division II State Track Meet last season and accomplished a personal best of five feet, six inches during her final season of action. Patty was also a member of the OASSA Division III Mount Cheerleading State Championship unit at Northwest and earned All-Southeast District Special Mention honors after averaging 9.5 points, six assists, and five rebounds per contest on the basketball court.

The end of the NAIA National Championships is also the final competition date of the 2017-18 season for Shawnee State Athletics. The year saw conference championships for men’s and women’s cross country and women’s basketball, seven total teams reach the NAIA National Championships in their respective sports, and a large number of All-MSC and All-American awards.

Johnson, Kelly, Wallace make All-OVC baseball units

Behind their multi-positional abilities, Portsmouth senior Reese Johnson obtained First-Team All-OVC honors, while promising slugger Bryce Wallace and multi-purpose athlete Isaac Kelly obtained Honorable Mention All-OVC accolades for the Trojans in 2018.

Johnson and Kelly each served as the co-aces of Portsmouth’s pitching staff, were utilized in the middle of the batting order all season long, and split time at shortstop for Josh McGraw’s club. Wallace, who just finished his sophomore season and hit at the top of the lineup while playing mainly at first base during the 2018 season, will be one of six returning starters (seven defensively) for the Trojans in 2019.

