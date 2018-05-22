36 Scioto Countians named to All-District baseball lists

In 2018, the competitiveness of all of the Scioto County programs across the board allowed additional hands to come to the forefront — and show why the county’s talent in the sport is not only deep, but highly regarded.

As a whole, 36 players from the baseball programs in Scioto County were named to the Division III and Division IV All-District lists that were released on Tuesday evening to the media across the Southeast District, while Minford’s Aaron Hopper added to an already outstanding season by garnering Division III West Coach of the Year honors.

Division III West

In addition to Hopper’s Division III West Coach of the Year accolades, junior teammates Darius Jordan, a speedy outfielder with impressive range in center field, and Luke Lindamood, a heady, gritty catcher who is a complete hitter at the plate as his No. 3 position in the order would suggest, led the Falcons by garnering First-Team accolades. Ethan Lauder, who led the pitching staff alongside Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis and threw a perfect game against South Webster to win the SOC II Championship for Minford, earned second team honors, while Vogelsong-Lewis, leadoff hitter Brayden Davis, and the quiet, but smooth hitting and fielding Payton Davis earned honorable mention billing.

Valley, who joined in on Minford’s fun by winning a district championship of its own at VA Memorial Stadium, put the rangy, athletic, and smooth-hitting Tanner Cunningham on the first team list, while the impressive, multi-positional abilities of Andrew Andronis meant that the freshman was the only first-year player across all four district lists to earn either first or second team honors. Seniors Tucker Williams and Cayton Ruby rounded out Valley’s strong showing with honorable mention billing.

West, who like Valley, had a strong second half in its own right, also placed four players on the unit as the electric and consistent Garrett Hurd earned first team honors, while Drew Cassidy followed by earning second team billing following an impressive season on the bump. Cassidy was followed by fellow pitching/infielding hands Marty Knittel and Dylan Bradford to round out an impressive list for the Senators.

Northwest and Portsmouth, who each put two players in honorable mention territory, put four excellent young student-athletes on the list as the Mohawks’ Hunter Berry and Will Gillette, along with the Trojans’ Isaac Kelly and Reese Johnson, each made the Division III West list.

Division III East

On the Division III East side of the coin, Wheelersburg’s Cole Dyer used his outstanding 15-home run campaign to make the First Team All-District list in resounding fashion, while ace pitcher Trey Carter joined his fellow upperclassman teammate in obtaining first team honors.

Contact-hitting and smooth-fielding second baseman Connor Mullins (second team) and Dyer’s fellow bash brother in the middle of the order, Xander Carmichael (honorable mention) all garnered All-District accolades, as well.

Division IV West

As far as the Division IV West order was concerned, Clay and Green, among its Scioto County brethren, swept much of the proceedings. The Bobcats put the exceptional talents of Tanner Kimbler — a two-way standout as evidence by his plus-.500 batting average and his 59 strikeouts to just three walks in 2018 — on the first team list, while the athletic talents of Tayte Carver allowed the pitcher, shortstop, and three-hole hitter to nab first team billing.

Fellow middle-of-the-lineup stronghold Bryce Ponn (second team) and smooth as silk second baseman Rylee Maynard (four errors in four years, honorable mention) rounded out Green’s table.

Star pitching hand Dakota Dodds led Clay by nabbing first team accolades, while the abilities of strong contact hitter and fluid athlete Keith Cottle allowed the senior to garner second team honors. Pitching/catching standout Reece Whitley and McGwire Garrison, a strong bat in the lower third of the order, rounded out the Panthers’ honorees.

Notre Dame put standout ace pitcher CJ Corns on the first unit and rock-solid three-hole hitter/first baseman Tyler Speas on the second team, while the abilities of East’s ace pitcher Brayden Queen, along with fellow teammates Tyler Winston and Zach Garrett, rounded out the Division IV West list.

Division IV East

In the Division IV East realm, the play of South Webster’s Billy Jones, who, along with fellow freshmen Daniel Allard and Aidan Andrews, comprise a promising pitching staff, allowed the former hand to obtain Honorable Mention All-Southeast District honors.

Minford's Luke Lindamood squares up on a baseball on Saturday.
Clay's Dakota Dodds goes into his windup.
West's Garrett Hurd fields a baseball during a prior contest.
Green's Tanner Kimbler follows through with his pitch.
Valley's Tanner Cunningham celebrates as the junior comes across to score the game-tying run on Saturday evening against South Point.
Wheelersburg's Cole Dyer stands in at the plate.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

