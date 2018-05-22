Post 23, SSU holding team tryouts

Portsmouth Post 23 to hold tryouts Friday

American Legion Post 23 will be holding baseball tryouts this Friday, May 25, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Branch Rickey Park for the program’s junior and senior Legion units.

The junior team is 17U, which means that prospective players needed to be 16 years old at 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2017. The senior team, meanwhile, is 19U, which means that all prospective players needed to be at least 18 years old by 11:59 p.m. on December 31,2017

If a prospective player’s high school team is still in the OHSAA tournament, that player is not allowed to try out, but must come fill out an information sheet to show that said player is interested in playing.

Wheelersburg boys basketball camp to commence June 4-6

The annual version of the Wheelersburg Boys Basketball Camp will be held by Steven Ater and his staff from June 4 to June 6, 2018, for boys entering the second through eighth grades in the 2018-19 school year.

Each camper, who will have to pay $40 for the camp unless there are one or more campers from the same residence, will receive a t-shirt and a daily beverage. Station work, drills, competitions, and games will be conducted during the camp, while prizes will be awarded for each age group.

Contact Wheelersburg head coach Steven Ater at steven.ater@wheelersburg.net for more information.

West girls basketball program to hold Second Annual “Generation Next” Summer Basketball Camp

The West basketball programs, under the direction of Bill Hafer and Jason Claytor, will be hosting its second annual Generation Next Summer Basketball Camp, which will commence from Tuesday, May 29 to Thursday, May 31 inside the West High School gym.

The camp, which runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day and is a one session camp, is for boys and girls entering grades three through eight. Participants, who will get a complimentary t-shirt as part of the camp, will focus on individual station drills such as shooting, ballhandling, passing, rebounding, and defense among other areas. Individual and team games will also be a part of the camp’s focus.

The cost of the camp is $30 per camper. For more information, contact Hafer at (740) 357-2456 or Claytor at (740) 970-0840.

SSU men’s, women’s basketball, volleyball programs to hold athletic camps

The Shawnee State University men’s and women’s basketball programs will be holding a litany of camps over the next month, with the women’s basketball program holding a team camp from June 11 through 13 and an individual camp from June 18 to June 21. The men will have a team shootout on June 9.

In addition to the team shootout, the men’s basketball program will host its annual Shawnee State Boys Bear Down Camp from June 4 through June 7 — a camp that student-athletes entering the third through 10th grades can participate in — and the Elite 50 Camp, a one-day event on June 23 that is available to all student athletes entering their freshman through senior years of high school. The volleyball program will be hosting their annual SpikeFest Team Camps for varsity competitors on July 16-17 and junior varsity competitors on July 18 and 19, while the program’s individual skills camp will commence on July 23 through July 25 for girls entering the sixth through eighth grades.

For more information about each camp, which will be held inside Frank and Janis Waller Gymnasium, visit http://www.ssubears.com/Athletic_Camps.

SSU baseball to host open tryouts

The Shawnee State baseball program has announced open tryouts for all 2018 and 2019 high school graduates and interested four-year college players (with a signed transfer release). The tryouts are free of charge and will be held at Branch Rickey Park. For more information, contact SSU assistant baseball coach Phil Butler at (281) 795-7074.

SSU, West, ‘Burg holding individual, team camps