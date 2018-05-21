Scioto County continues roll in track

Behind outstanding individual efforts from Lynsey Shipley, Ellie Ruby, and Breydan Tilley along with excellent performances from several teams on Saturday, the track programs across Scioto County proved to represent themselves in fine fashion once again with their performances across the week in the Division II Southeast District Meet at Washington Court House and the Division III Southeast District Meet at Washington Court House.

Division II — Washington Court House

Northwest

After Billy Crabtree, Josh Shope, Harald Rundquist, and Landen Smith set a blistering pace by clicking off a time of 8:35.87 in the 4-by-800 meter relay to get the Northwest boys off to a great start — with Webb adding onto his blistering mark in the 4-by-800 en route to collecting a second-place showing in the high jump with his mark of 20 feet, two-and-a-half inches — and Haidyn Wamsley putting together a five foot, two inch high jump on Tuesday evening, the Mohawks only continued to impress across the board as Wamsley also qualified in the 100 meter hurdles with her second-place finishing mark of 16.53.

However, that was only the beginning for Northwest. Abby Baer added on her own regional qualifying mark of 102 feet, four inches en route to a fourth-place finish, while Webb added an 11.61 mark in the 100 meter dash to join Wamsley in qualifying for his second event. Smith and Shope added their own individual qualifications in regional play by nabbing times of 4:35.80 and 4:38.28 en route to second and third place showings in the 3200 meter run.

On Saturday, Chase McClay got on the board by qualifying for regionals in two events with his fourth-place finish in the 110 meter hurdles (16.77) and a second-place finish in the 300 meter hurdles (42.57). Magen McClurg rounded out the regional qualifiers with her mark of 2:32.45.

Portsmouth

For the Trojans, Talyn Parker immediately got the ball rolling with his blistering mark of 11.37 in the 100 meter dash, while Eugene Johnson (second, 400 meter run, 52.53) and Aiden Kammler (fourth, 10:08.84) all qualified in individual events. The 4-by-100 meter relay unit of Parker, Eugene Johnson, Stefan Johnson, and Brian Carey-Knipp (second, 44.89), the 4-by-200 meter relay unit of Carey-Knipp, Parker, Eugene Johnson, and Tyler McCoy (third, 1:35.01) put Portsmouth’s relay units in regional territory, while Gabe Gambill added a third place finish in the shot put (48 feet and one-quarter inch) to round out another strong day on the track for Gerald Cadougan’s club.

Wheelersburg

As with Northwest and Portsmouth, Wheelersburg represented itself quite well at the Division II Southeast District Meet at Washington Court House, with Makya Matthews clicking off a time of 11.62 in the 100 meter dash to place third and Dominic Reyes, along with Hunter Ruby, placing first and third in the 200 meter dash with their times of 23.22 and 23.72 to get the ball rolling. Ruby, Matthews, Reyes, and Mack Dyer then collected times of 44.72 and 1:32.01 en route to sweeping the 4-by-100 and 4-by-200 meter relays, while Dyer joined the aforementioned trio by qualifying in an individual event as well as the senior jumped 19 feet, six-and-three-quarter inches in the long jump en route to the victory.

Division III — Chillicothe Southeastern

Wheelersburg

Ruby, who has put together a stellar career, began the scoring for Wheelersburg on Saturday in style by setting a new record in the 100 meter hurdles with her mark of 15.09 in the finals, while fellow teammate Lauren Jolly added in a third place showing in the event with her mark of 16.93 in the same event. Ruby then added another standard by setting a new mark with her blistering time of 45.72 — the first time under 46 seconds in the history of the event — and bested fellow D-III stronghold Lynsey Shipley in the girls long jump while breaking Shipley’s district mark of 17 feet, three inches in the same event last year. A third-place finish in the 200 meter dash (27.12) rounded out Ruby’s splendid day.

Gabby Deacon (fourth, 100 meter dash, 13.74) also qualified for regionals as an individual, and teamed up with Jolly, Lani Irwin, and Libby Miller to take home first place in the girls 4-by-100 meter relay (51.41). Alyssa Dingus added a third-place finish in the 400 meter dash (1:02.67), and teamed with Irwin, Deacon, and Kylan Canary to garner another qualifying unit in the 4-by-400, while Paige Emnett proved to be all the rage in the girls shot put with her district record setting throw of 40 feet, 11-and-one-quarter inches in the shot put as the main headliner on the girls side of the coin. Emnett added a 120-foot, one-inch throw in the discus as the Lady Pirates finished second overall with a mark of 4:22.49 to round out the outstanding meet for Wheelersburg, who won a Division III District Championship with its 103 tallies.

Portsmouth

Shipley, like Ruby, put together a dominating effort by setting a new district standard in the 400 meter dash (57.32) and by winning the 100 meter (13.13) and 200 meter (26.14) dashes. The Northern Kentucky signee also finished second overall in the high jump (16 feet, 11 inches) to score 38 of Portsmouth’s 52.5 points on her own.

Aiden Fields (third, pole vault, seven feet, four inches), and Jaiden Rickett (fifth, shot put, 32 feet, 11-and-a-half inches) rounded out the main performers for Portsmouth as Fields joined Shipley in qualifying for regional competition.

Minford

On Wednesday, Matthew Harris, Dallas Eldridge, Michael Henry, and Casper Rasmussen contributed to the winning 4-by-800 meter relay north unit with their mark of 8:46.77. Breydan Tilley added in a third-place finish in the boys long jump north event with his mark of 20 feet, six inches to take home a third-place mark.

The strong showing for Minford only continued on Saturday as Tilley won the 110 meter hurdles (15.54), finished in second place in the high jump with a six-foot, two-inch jump, and finished in second place in the 300 meter hurdles (40.82).

Eldridge (first, 800 meter run, 2:03.17), Harris (second, 1600 meter run, 4:42.58), Bryson Ashley (52.58, 400 meter dash), and Dutch Byrd (11:03.34, 3200 meter run) rounded out the individual qualifiers, while the 4-by-100 meter relay unit of Ty Wiget, Caleb Dunham, Ethan Slusher, and Brandon Haas (third, 46.57), and the 4-by-400 meter relay unit of Ashley, Rasmussen, Eldridge, and Ben Adkins (third, 3:45.88) all earned qualifying positions as Minford finished second of all of the teams in the North section of the Division III boys meet.

Valley

On Wednesday, Valley’s Nick Crabtree added a 113-foot, 10-inch throw to finish fourth and qualify for regionals. The Indians only added onto that Saturday as Cody Spence qualified as an individual in two events by placing in third in the high jump (five feet, five inches) and fourth in the 110 meter hurdles (18.42). Connor Fell’s fourth-place finish in the 1600 meter run (4:48.26), and the 4-by-100 and 4-by-200 meter relay units of Tanner Spradlin, Tre Bratchett, Brady Lykins, and Gabe Streeter collected marks of 1:37.66 and 47.28 to finish second in the 4-by-200 and fourth in the 4-by-100, respectively.

South Webster

On Wednesday, Josiah Edwards added in his own regional qualifying mark by recording a 141 foot throw in the boys discus throw north event, while Mason Blizzard led the way on Saturday by winning the 1600 meter run with his 4:41.14 mark and also adding in a regional qualifying berth in the 800 meter run with a 2:09.12 standard. The 4-by-200 meter relay unit of Justin Stone, Jesse Bramblett, Nehemiah Shirkey, and Dee Thompson collected a fourth-place mark with their 1:39.63 mark, and Stone added in another fourth-place showing with his 24.38 mark in the 200 meter dash.

Notre Dame

Fred Gillenwater got the Titans off to a good start by qualifying in the 400 meter dash for Notre Dame with his time of 53.19 (fourth), while Tris Taylor’s 45.11 in the 300 meter hurdles also got the senior into regional competition with a fourth-place showing.

Gillenwater and Taylor, along with Joseph Beckett and Simon Harting, also qualified the 4-by-400 meter relay unit with the group’s second place finish in the 4-by-400 (3:41.11) and

Green

James Hallam was Green’s lone qualifier as the junior finished in third place overall in the 3200 meter run (11:02.56). Zach Huffman just missed qualifying in the 110 meter hurdles with his 17.27 overall mark, finishing fifth.

NEXT UP

Division II, Region 8 Championships — Muskingum University: Thursday, May 24-Saturday, May 26

Division III, Region 11 Championships — Fairfield Union High School: Wednesday, March 23-Friday, May 25

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

