Scioto County setting top standards in track

With the second day still left to be completed in the Division III and Division III Southeast District Meets, a slew of Scioto County standouts have wasted no time qualifying themselves for regional competition already as Northwest’s Tyler Webb, Chase McClay, Haidyn Wamsley, and the 4-by-800 unit of Billy Crabtree, Josh Shope, Harald Rundquist, and Landen Smith all either won their respective events that they participated in or qualified inside the top-four, while Minford’s Breydan Tilley and the 4-by-800 meter relay unit of Matthew Harris, Dallas Eldridge, Michael Henry, and Casper Rasmussen did the same.

South Webster’s Josiah Edwards and Wheelersburg’s Paige Emnett each set strong standards in the discus throw and shot put, respectively, with Emnett setting a new district record, to round out a strong performance for the county to kick off what is expected to be a fruitful time for many of Scioto County’s best track athletes.

TRACK — FINALS ONLY INCLUDED

Wednesday

Division III Meet — Southeastern (Chillicothe)

Boys

In the Division III Meet that was held at Chillicothe Southeastern High School on Wednesday evening in Londonderry, Harris, Eldridge, Henry, and Rasmussen contributed to the winning 4-by-800 meter relay north unit with their mark of 8:46.77. Tilley added in a third-place finish in the boys long jump north event with his mark of 20 feet, six inches to take home a third-place mark.

In addition to the duo, Edwards added in his own regional qualifying mark by recording a 141 foot throw in the boys discus throw north event, while Valley’s Nick Crabtree and Levi Williams added throws of 113 feet, 10 inches and 113 feet, one inch to round out the main contributors.

Girls

Emnett proved to be all the rage in the girls shot put with her district record setting throw of 40 feet, 11-and-one-quarter inches in the shot put as the main headliner on the girls side of the coin.

Tuesday

Division II Meet — Washington Court House

Boys

In the Division II Meet that was held at Washington Court House on Tuesday evening, the 4-by-800 meter relay unit of Crabtree, Shope, Rundquist, and Smith set a blistering pace by clicking off a time of 8:35.87 in the 4-by-800 meter relay to get the Northwest boys off to a great start, while Webb set his own blistering marks en route to collecting a second-place showing in the high jump with his mark of 20 feet, two-and-a-half inches. Webb and the 4-by-800 winning quartet each clinched regional berths with their showings.

Girls

Northwest continued its good fortune over onto the girls side of the coin, where Wamsley jumped five feet, two inches en route to a second place finish to qualify for her first regional event. The freshman, a multi-sport standout, is likely not done in that area, as well.

Northwest, Minford boys, Emnett, Edwards, Wamsley among standouts