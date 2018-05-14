92 Scioto County athletes named All-SOC in track

In the Scioto County realm, the sport of track and field has arguably never been better, and more competitive, than it has been over the current decade of play.

On Monday morning, that fact was proven in a major way as a grand total of 91 Scioto County athletes obtained honors at the SOC level, with Minford’s Breydan Tilley and Wheelersburg’s Ellie Ruby taking home the SOC Boys Track and SOC Girls Track Athlete of the Year awards. Additionally, a total of 32 student-athletes from Wheelersburg and South Webster alone (18 from the Pirates and 14 from the Jeeps) were named as First-Team All-SOC honorees in yet another special season in conference play for the county.

SOC I Girls Track

In the SOC I girls track realm, Valley and South Webster led the charge as the Lady Indians and the Lady Jeeps put eight and six individuals, respectively, on the list. Hannah Conley, Regan Conley, Michaela Wright, Brooklyn Buckle, Brooklyn Price, Natalie Buckle, Rylee Morrow, and Karsyn Conaway were the honorees for Valley, while South Webster put Grace Raison, Tori Canter, Emma Edwards, Kayleigh Blevins, Elizabeth Hobbs, and Rose Stephens on the first team. Green’s Tori Ratliff and Payton Miller rounded out the first team honorees.

On the second team, Rylee Hagen and Delaney Martin made the list for the Lady Jeeps, while Marissa Campbell made it nine honorees for the Lady Indians. Clay’s Abbi Osborn, Sydney Osborn, Sami Willis, Chasten Davis, and McKayla Colley rounded out the honorees in the SOC I girls track realm.

SOC II Girls Track

Ruby, who led the SOC II honorees with her SOC I Track Athlete of the Year Award, was followed by Lyndlee Willis, Kylan Canary, Paige Emnett, Gabby Deacon, Alyssa Dingus, Libby Miller, Lauren Jolly, Sydney White, and Lani Irwin on the SOC II First Team. Haidyn Wamsley’s blistering performance at the SOC Championship Meet allowed the Northwest freshman to join the aforementioned on the list.

As for the second team unit, the Lady Mohawks continued their strong run as Magen McClurg, Ellie Curtis, Skylar Lebrun, Sydnie Jenkins, and Katie Arguetta allowed Northwest to head up the SOC II group of honorees with five in all. Justice Steward rounded out the Wheelersburg contingent by obtaining SOC II Second Team honors.

In addition to the 41 young ladies who obtained SOC I or SOC II honors, Scioto County also made a strong impression on the Coach of the Year Awards, where South Webster’s Josh Horner and Wheelersburg’s Paul Boll swept the SOC I and SOC II Coach of the Year honors.

SOC I Boys Track

After an impressive showing on the SOC I First Team in girls track, boys track proved to be even more fruitful for South Webster as eight individuals made the first team list, including Mason Blizzard, Ethan Lore, Paul Hagen, Nehimah Shirkey, Lee Chapman, Justin Stone, Dee Thompson, and throwing standout Josiah Edwards.

Notre Dame’s quartet of Tris Taylor, Joseph Beckett, Simon Harting, and Fred Gillenwater, who starred for the school in each of the main relay events, also obtained first-team honors, while Valley, behind the efforts of star relay personnel Gabe Streeter, Tanner Spradlin, Tre’ Bratchett, and Brady Lykins, also put four players on the first team list. Multi-sport athletes and brothers Zach and Ethan Huffman rounded out the first team list as the duo represented Green on the first team unit.

On the second team, Nick Crabtree, Ryan Benjamin, Cody Spence, and Connor Fell allowed Valley to collect eight total conference honorees on the boys side, while Troy Otworth added in a third honoree for the Bobcats of Green.

SOC II Boys Track

In the SOC II realm, Tilley was followed by relay standouts Levi Martin, Ethan Slusher, Caleb Dunham, and Ty Wiget on the first team list, while short distance star Tyler Webb was followed by long distance standout Landen Smith and relay stars Billy Crabtree, Gabe Morrell, and Harald Rundquist on the initial list as Minford and Northwest put five players each on the first team. Wheelersburg added eight individuals on its own accord, which included throwing standout Dylan Burton, jumping and relay star Mack Dyer, short distance dynamo Dominic Reyes, Makya Matthews, Anthony Drake, Ethan Nunley, Nate King, and Chase Stidham, to the first team list.

The second unit was led by Minford’s Matthew Harris, Casper Rasmussen, Michael Henry, and Dallas Eldridge, while Hunter Ruby’s addition to the second team allowed the Falcons and Pirates to put nine players apiece on the SOC II unit. Northwest’s Chase McClay made it six SOC II honorees for the Mohawks, while West’s star relay unit of Hunter Brown, Rhett Estep, Ben Dubiel, and Ryan Spriggs made it four honorees for the Senators on the second team as 51 Scioto County boys ultimately obtained honors.

In addition to that, Scioto County also swept the coaching awards on the boys side of the coin as South Webster’s Tim Conley and Northwest’s Dave Frantz were named as the SOC I and SOC II Boys Track Coaches of the Year.

Track Athletes of the Year

Tilley and Ruby, who won the SOC Track Athlete of the Year Awards, each won a Southern Ohio Conference meet-best three meets apiece. Tilley won the 110 meter hurdles (15.12), the 300 meter hurdles (40.81), and the high jump (six feet, four inches), while Ruby took home the 100 meter hurdles (14.67), the 300 meter hurdles (46.14), and the long jump (18 feet, six-and-a-half inches). The latter set new Southern Ohio Conference standards in the hurdle events to round out a spectacular career in conference action.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT