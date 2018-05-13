Valley, West, Minford all obtain victories

Saturday (5/12)

BASEBALL

Division III, Chillicothe I Sectional Finals

Minford 9, Chillicothe Huntington 0

Behind a complete game five-hitter from Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, the Minford Falcons’ baseball program was able to emerge victorious once more as Minford (20-2) collected yet another quality victory with a 9-0 win over the Chillicothe Huntington Huntsmen on Saturday afternoon in Minford.

Vogelsong-Lewis, a freshman who has been strong all year as the team’s co-ace, struck out three and only walked one while pitching effectively to contact all game long. Nathan McCormick and Payton Davis then came through on the offensive side of the coin as the former went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored, while the latter went 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBI, and two runs scored en route to a splendid performance at the plate for the senior in his final home game as a Falcon.

Bailey Rowe (1-for-3, RBI, run scored) and Brayden Davis (1-for-4, triple, two RBI) rounded out the strong efforts for the Falcons, who will play Crooksville on Thursday evening at 5 p.m. in a Division III, Chillicothe I District Semifinal at VA Memorial Stadium.

West 10, Paint Valley 3

Behind a monstrous performance at the plate from leadoff hitter Garrett Hurd, the West Senators’ baseball program was able to run away with a win over the Paint Valley Bearcats’ baseball program, 10-3, on Saturday afternoon in a Division III, Chillicothe I Sectional Final that was played in Bainbridge.

Hurd, who went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a walk on the day, was especially a terror on the basepaths as the junior stole an incredible five bases on the day en route to scoring a trio of runs himself. The Senators ultimately converted 10 of their 11 stolen base attempts on Saturday.

At the plate, Marty Knittel led the Senators (11-8) by going 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Brady Whitt (1-for-2, sacrifice, hit by pitch, two runs scored), Trevor Staggs (1-for-3, sacrifice, run scored), Cade Powell (1-for-4, RBI, run scored), Dylan Bradford (1-for-4, walk, RBI, run scored), Cade McNeil (walk, run scored), Joey Cyrus (walk), and Drew Cassidy (1-for-5, RBI) all contributed to the statline.

Cassidy, who replaced Bradford in the first inning, went on to work seven effective innings in relief by giving up just five hits, allowing only one earned run, and striking out six batters while walking three for a three-to-one strikeout-to-walk ratio to give West a comfortable lead with which to work with.

West ultimately scored seven of its first 10 runs over the first three innings of play as base knocks by Bradford and Powell, along with a wild pitch, accounted for the opening trio of runs in the first inning. Knittel then drove in Whitt and Hurd with his two-out base knock in the second frame, and a Paint Valley error allowed two additional Senators to come across to score as the Senators were off and running from there.

With the victory, West will face off against Rock Hill on Thursday, May 17 at 7 p.m. in the Division III, Chillicothe I District Semifinals at VA Memorial Stadium.

Division III, Chillicothe II Sectional Finals

Valley 14, West Union 8

Behind 11 runs combined in the second and third frames, a big fly from Jesse Jones, and a perfect 3-for-3 day at the dish from Brecken Williams, the Valley Indians’ baseball program was able to claim a 14-8 victory over the West Union Dragons’ baseball program on Saturday evening.

Jones, who proved to be lethal with the bat once again, went 2-for-5 with the home run, three RBI, and a run scored, while Williams added a sacrifice, three RBI, and a run scored onto his line.

Jared Morrow (2-for-5, two RBI, two runs scored), Jake Ashkettle (2-for-5, RBI, run scored), Tucker Williams (2-for-5, double, run scored), Kayden Mollette (2-for-3, hit by pitch, walk, four runs scored), and Cayton Ruby (2-for-3, two RBI, two runs scored) all obtained multi-hit outings, while Tanner Cunningham (1-for-4, sacrifice fly, two RBI) and Andrew Andronis (1-for-3, walk, RBI, sacrifice fly, two runs scored) all contributed to a Valley (16-11) lineup that stayed red-hot at the plate with 17 hits in all.

West Union took a 1-0 lead after an inning of play, but from there on, Valley proved to be too much as two-RBI base knocks from Ruby and Morrow, along with RBI singles from Cunningham and Ashkettle, gave Valley a 6-1 lead after an inning and a half of play. The Dragons struck with another run in the bottom half of the second frame to cut the lead to 6-2, but Brecken Williams’ RBI single, a sacrifice fly from Cunningham, and the three-run blast from Jones put the game well out of reach as Valley took an 11-2 advantage after two-and-a-half innings and never looked back.

With the victory, Valley will play Wheelersburg in a Division III, Chillicothe II District Semifinal on Friday, May 18 at VA Memorial Stadium. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

ADDITIONAL SCORES

Saturday (5/12)

FOOTBALL

Columbus Gladiators 32 (2-0, 1-0 Blue Collar Football League), West Portsmouth Tanks 26 (0-1, 0-1 BCFL)

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

