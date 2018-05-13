Shipley takes home top honors in four events at OVC Meet

Behind an outstanding performance from Northern Kentucky signee and 2017 Division III 400 meter State Champion Lynsey Shipley, along with a well-rounded effort from the boys track unit, the Portsmouth Trojans’ boys and girls track program each claimed second place finishes by scoring 121 and 109.5 points, respectively, in the Ohio Valley Conference Meet, which was held on Saturday in Ironton.

Girls

Shipley, who won every event that she competed in on Saturday, obtained top honors in the 100, 200, and 400 meter runs by clicking off times of 12.86, 26.43, and 1:00.14, respectively, and put together a long jump of 15 feet, nine inches to take home top honors in that event, also. Jaiden Rickett added in a 35 foot, half-inch throw in the shot put to give the Lady Trojans five individual winners in the meet.

Chloe Minton continued to build on an impressive season by notching third-place finishes in the 100 meter and 300 meter hurdles (18.18 and 53.74), while Megan Calvin cleared five feet in the high jump en route to obtaining a runner-up finish as the aforementioned quartet combined for 70 of Portsmouth’s 109.5 points on the day.

Boys

Short-distance runner Talyn Parker and long-distance competitor Aiden Kammler continued to impress the masses with their speed for Portsmouth as the pair each led the way by contributing to five finishes of second place or better for the Trojans.

Parker, a strong two-sport athlete, claimed top honors in the 100 meter dash (11.56), contributed to a 4-by-100 meter relay team that, with the additional presences of Stefan Johnson, Brian Carey-Knipp, and Eugene Johnson, clicked off a mark of 45.16 for top honors, as well, combined with Carey-Knipp, Johnson, and Tyler McCoy to obtain second place in the 4-by-200 meter relay (1:33.71), and put up an 18 foot, one-and-three-quarters-inch mark in the long jump to lead a fantastic effort for Portsmouth.

Kammler, a strong two-sporter in his own right, continued his strong high school career by winning the 1600 meters (4:41.57), finishing second in the 3200 meters (10:49.39), and contributing to a 4-by-800 unit that, along with the help of Daniel Clark, Ethan Haas, and Eric Purdy, finished second overall with a mark of 8:49.77. The junior added in a fourth-place finish in the 800 meters with his mark of 2:10.68 to nearly match Parker point-for-point.

Gabe Gambill added in a throw of 48 feet, one-and-three-quarter inches to take home top billing in the shot put, while Johnson (third, 400 meters, 53:06) and McCoy (fourth, 300 meter hurdles, 43.94) added top-five finishes. Purdy and Johnson, along with Ty Pendleton and Kaden Davis, obtained a mark of 3:43.11 to finish third overall in the 4-by-400 meter relay.

Portsmouth takes home second in boys, girls standings