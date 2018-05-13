Scioto Countians win 24 of 32 events at SOC Meet

OAK HILL — Behind another outstanding effort from Wheelersburg’s Ellie Ruby — who won three events on her own — the Pirates’ girls track program won the SOC II title in a runaway, while Northwest’s Landen Smith and Haidyn Wamsley each made outstanding initial forays and South Webster continued its reign over its SOC I competition in the Southern Ohio Conference Championships that were held on Thursday evening in Oak Hill.

SOC Results for Scioto County schools by order of finish:

Girls

Wheelersburg, first, 172.50 points

Ruby, who will leave Wheelersburg as arguably the most decorated track athlete in the school’s history, if not one of the most decorated in all of the region, clicked off a time of 14.67 in the 100 meter hurdles to establish a new SOC mark in the event. The three-sport athlete then added a 46.10 in the 300 meter hurdles to obtain another conference mark and jumped a blistering 18 feet, six-and-a-half inches to best second-place competitor Leta Heigley by nearly a full foot.

Wheelersburg’s Paige Emnett won the discus throw (111 feet, 10 inches) and the shot put (39 feet, five-and-a-half inches), while the 4-by-100 meter relay unit (Gabby Deacon, Lauren Jolly, Sydney White, and Libby Miller),. the 4-by-200 relay unit (Deacon, Alyssa Dingus, Kylan Canary, and Miller), the 4-by-400 meter relay unit (Jolly, Lani Irwin, Canary, and Dingus), and the 4-by-800 meter unit (Deacon, Lyndlee Willis, Dingus, and Canary) all rang the winning bell, with the 4-by-200 relay unit setting a new SOC mark itself with a 1:50.32 as the Lady Pirates ran away with the SOC II girls title by notching 172.50 points in all.

Northwest, third, 92 points

Wamsley, who was Northwest’s key element on the girls side of the coin, cleared five feet in the high jump to win that event and finished second in the 100 meter hurdles (16.18) and 300 meter hurdles (49.65) as the Lady Mohawks scored 92 points en route to a third-place showing. The 4-by-800 unit of Ellie Curtis, Skylar LeBrun, Sydnie Jenkins, and Magen McClurg clicked off a time of 11:08.70 to add a runner-up finish in that event, while McClurg added a second-place finish in the 800 meter run (2:34.53) to lead an outstanding effort for the Lady Mohawks.

South Webster, fourth, 48 points

South Webster, who won the SOC I boys and girls titles, claimed 48 points in the girls rankings as Grace Raison’s (14:30) and Kayleigh Blevins’ (14:33) top-three finishes in the 3200 meter run were major efforts in that final result. The pair also added top-five finishes in the 1600 meter run, with the former running a 6:20.96 and the latter collecting a 6:31.07, and Raison added a fifth-place finish in the 800 meter run with her 2:46.48 mark. Raison and Blevins also contributed to the 4-by-400 meter relay team that claimed a fifth-place showing with the help of Elizabeth Hobbs and Rose Stephens thanks to a 4:54.95 time.

Valley, t-fifth, 41 points

Hannah Conley, a multi-sport athlete for the Lady Indians, led the way by scoring 14 points on her own with her second place finish in the discus throw (105 feet, one inch) and her third place finish in the shot put (32 feet, two-and-a-half inches). The 4-by-800 meter relay unit of Brooklyn Price, Brooklyn Buckle, Michaela Wright, and Regan Conley added a 12:41.50 time to also claim a top-five finish and the 4-by-200 meter relay team of Wright, Natalie Buckle, Rylee Morrow, and Karsyn Conaway matched them with a fifth-place finish of their own (2:03.36).

Minford, seventh, 24 points

Allison Wurts, Minford’s top long jumper, led the Lady Falcons by notching a 15 foot, eight-and-one-quarter inch jump to nab six points on her own. The relay units made much of the remaining dent for Minford as the 4-by-100 meter relay unit of Wurts, Rylie Reffit, Sarah Goddard, and Amy Shoemaker finished third (55.90), the 4-by-200 meter relay unit of reffit, Goddard, Shoemaker, and Faith Malone finished fourth (2:01.70), and the 4-by-800 meter relay team of Malone, Reffit, Kara Dillon, and Aurie Coriell finished fifth (12:57.10)

West, eighth, 22 points

Haleigh Williams put together an outstanding day for the Lady Senators by garnering a third-place finish in the 200 meter dash (28.11) and fifth in the 100 meter dash (13.54). The junior, along with fellow classmates in Payton Hart, Dani Vogler, and Katelyn Journey, ultimately obtained a time of 2:01.28 in the 4-by-200 meter relay to help that squad claim a third-place finish and, alongside the same trio, added a fourth-place finish in the 4-by-100 meter relay (56.13).

Green, ninth, 15 points and Clay, 10th, 14 points

Tori Ratliff, a promising young freshman athlete, obtained times of 51.96, 29.26, and 17.98 to collect finishes of fourth, fifth, and sixth in the 300, 200, and 100 meter hurdles, respectively, for the Lady ‘Cats, while the 4-by-800 meter relay team of Abigail Osborn, Sydney Osborn, Sami Willis, and Chasten Davis (12:59.10) and the efforts of Sydney Osborn (sixth, 15:21, 3200 meter run) and freshmen McKayla Colley (sixth, 79 feet, 11 inches, discus throw) and Tabbi Whitt (seventh, 78 feet, six inches, discus throw; and eighth, shot put, 25 feet, 11-and-a-quarter inches) rounded out the main contributors on the girls side.

Boys

Northwest, second, 129 points

The Northwest boys, who scored an impressive 129 points in all to finish just 2.5 points behind first-place Waverly, were led by Smith, who won the 800 meter (2:03.02), 1600 meter (4:34.71), and 3200 meter runs (10:25). Smith, along with Northwest’s Gabe Morrell, Harald Rundquist, and Billy Crabtree, added on a time of 8:32.20 to win the 4-by-800 meter relay, as well.

Tyler Webb added a victory in the 100 meter dash (11.23), obtained second place in the 200 meter dash (23.20), and added a third-place finish in the long jump (20 feet, 11-and-three-quarter inches), Chase McClay finished second in the 300 meter hurdles (41.01), third in the 110 meter hurdles (16.05), and third in the 200 meter dash (23.95), and Josh Shope — who, like Smith and Wamsley, is only a freshman — finished third in the 800 meter run (2:05.44), fifth in the 1600 meter run (4:42.60), and fifth in the 3200 meter run (10:44) to cap off an excellent performance.

Minford, third, 113.50 points

Behind an outstanding effort from Breydan Tilley, the Minford Falcons’ boys track program collected a third-place finish by obtaining 113.50 points on the afternoon to head up an impressive output from Jesse Ruby’s unit.

Tilley, a strong three-sport athlete, collected first place finishes in the 110 meter hurdles (15.12), the 300 meter hurdles (40.81) and finished second in the long jump (21 feet, two-and-a-half inches) to head up a well-balanced showing for the Falcons. Cross country and indoor track standout Matthew Harris also continued his strong season outdoors as the junior worked with Dallas Eldridge, Michael Henry, and Casper Rasmussen to claim a second place showing (8:37.60) in the 4-by-800 meter relay, and placed third in the 1600 meter and 3200 meter runs with times of 4:39.13 and 10:41.

The 4-by-200 and 4-by-100 relay units of Levi Martin, Caleb Dunham, Ethan Slusher, and Ty Wiget and Martin, Dunham, Wiget, and Kelton Kelley, respectively, collected times of 1:35.73 and 46.65 en route to first and third place finishes, respectively, to also make marks in a strong performance.

Wheelersburg, fourth, 110 points

The Pirates, who obtained a strong all-around team effort, got off to a great start thanks to Dylan Burton, who collected throws of 130 feet, six inches and 45 feet, three-and-three-quarter-inches to finish in second place in the discus and shot put. Dominic Reyes ended up being the Pirates’ top performer on the day by winning the 200 meter dash (22.89) and the 400 meter dash (52.00) while collecting a second place showing in the 100 meter dash (11.32), and Mack Dyer obtained finishes of second place in the high jump (five feet, 10 inches), and fourth place in the long jump (20 feet, three-and-a-quarter inches) while also contributing to the winning 4-by-100 unit that also included Anthony Drake, Ethan Nunley, and Makya Matthews (45.97).

In addition to his efforts with the 4-by-100 team, Matthews finished third in the 100 meter dash (11.50) and contributed on the 4-by-400 unit alongside Reyes, Chase Stidham, and Nate King, that took home a 3:35.38 time in the event. The 4-by-200 unit, which includes Dyer, Nunley, Matthews, and Eli Ruby, also set the fastest time of the nine units that participated in seeding, but jumped the gun on the start, which led to disqualification.

South Webster, fifth, 35 points

South Webster, who won the SOC I boys title, claimed 35 points behind Josiah Edwards’ standout 147-foot discus throw. Edwards, a multi-sport athlete, was followed by impressive efforts in the relay events from the 4-by-200 unit of Justin Stone, Jesse Bramblett, Nehimiah Shirkey, and Dee Thompson (1:39.82, fourth) and the 4-by-800 unit of Shirkey, Mason Blizzard, Paul Hagen, and Ethan Lore (9:11.60, fifth).

Valley, sixth, 26 points

Behind strong performances from its relay units, the Indians were able to slide into the sixth position in the overall standings as Valley obtained a second-place finish from its 4-by-200 meter relay unit of Tanner Spradlin, Tre Bratchett, Brady Lykins, and Gabe Streeter (1:39.14) and fifth-place finishes from its 4-by-400 meter relay unit of Streeter, Spradlin, Lykins, and Connor Fell (3:46.51) and the 4-by-100 meter relay unit of Spradlin, Lykins, Streeter, and Bratchett (47.13).

Green, eighth, 20 points

The Bobcats were led by strong days from the Huffman brothers, as Zach clicked off a time of 43.42 to finish third in the 300 meter hurdles and a seventh-place showing in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.558, while younger brother Ethan finished fifth in the high jump by clearing five feet, eight inches.

Notre Dame, ninth, 19 points, West, 11th, five points

The Titans’ 4-by-200 meter relay unit of Fred Gillenwater, Joseph Beckett, Simon Harting, and Tris Taylor, along with the 4-by-400 relay team that was comprised of the same four individuals, led the way for Notre Dame by clicking off times of 1:39.55 and 3:39.59 to finish in third place in both events. All four youngsters also contributed to the 4-by-800 unit that produced a time of 9:32, which was good enough for seventh place in that event. For West, the 4-by-200 relay unit of Hunter Brown, Ben Dubiel, Rhett Estep, and Ryan Spriggs collected a time of 1:40.02 to finish in the fifth position overall to lead the way for the Senators.

Wheelersburg’s Ellie Ruby clears the final hurdle en route to taking home another victory. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_DSC_0935JPG_cmyk.jpg Wheelersburg’s Ellie Ruby clears the final hurdle en route to taking home another victory. Kevin Colley | Daily Times Minford’s Breydan Tilley jumps out well ahead of the pack during a hurdles event. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_DSC_0952JPG_cmyk.jpg Minford’s Breydan Tilley jumps out well ahead of the pack during a hurdles event. Kevin Colley | Daily Times South Webster’s Dee Thompson is congratulated by fellow competitors. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_DSC_0987JPG_cmyk.jpg South Webster’s Dee Thompson is congratulated by fellow competitors. Kevin Colley | Daily Times Northwest’s Dave Frantz and Tyler Webb celebrate after Webb won the 100 meter dash. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_DSC_0992JPG_cmyk.jpg Northwest’s Dave Frantz and Tyler Webb celebrate after Webb won the 100 meter dash. Kevin Colley | Daily Times

‘Burg girls, SW boys and girls win SOC titles

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

