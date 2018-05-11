Clay, Valley, ND softball move on

Thursday (5/10)

SOFTBALL

Division IV, Rio Grande I Sectional Finals

Clay 11, Paint Valley 1 (F/5)

Behind multi-hit outings from Julia Swain, Jensen Warnock, Shaelyn Vassar, and Cassidy Wells, along with a combined three-hitter from Swain and Hannah Oliver, the Clay Panthers’ softball program was able to take an 11-1 victory over the Paint Valley Bearcats’ softball program in five innings on Thursday evening in Rosemount.

Swain, who got the start for the Lady Panthers in the circle, struck out eight batters while walking none in just three innings of work and also led the team at the plate by going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and two runs scored. Oliver, who pitched the final pair of innings on Thursday evening, struck out four, didn’t walk a batter, and went 1-for-2 at the plate with a double, a walk, a sacrifice fly, and three RBI to join Swain as a strong two-way contributor.

The pair — who didn’t allow an earned run — were joined by Vassar (2-for-3, triple, three runs scored), Warnock (2-for-4, double, three RBI, two runs scored), and Wells (2-for-2, double, two walks, three runs scored) in the winning effort, while Bobst (1-for-2), Lila Brown (1-for-2, double, RBI), Abbie Ware (1-for-2, stolen base, run scored) and Sophia Gatti (1-for-1, RBI) all contributed to a strong cause for Clay as the Lady Panthers followed up their 1-0 extra-inning thriller over the Lady ‘Cats in Division IV District Final play in 2017 with a mercy rule this year.

With the victory, Clay (22-5) will play Belpre on Tuesday, May 15 in a Division IV, Rio Grande I District Semifinal at Rio Grande University. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m.

Valley 5, Manchester 4

Behind a strong five-run output over the first four innings of play, the Valley Indians’ softball program was able to claim a 5-4 victory over the Manchester Greyhounds’ softball program on Thursday evening in a Division IV, Rio Grande I District Sectional Final that was held in Manchester.

At the plate, Marissa Markins led the way for Valley by going 2-for-3 in the contest with a triple, a walk, an RBI, and two runs scored on the day, while Brooklyn Weeks joined Markins in the multi-hit column by going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Madison Williams (1-for-3, walk, run scored), Kenzie Spencer (1-for-4), Faith Brown (1-for-4), Maddi Kuhn (1-for-4, double), and Kirbi Sommers (1-for-4) all appeared in the hit column, with Brown adding in a complete game effort in the circle. The senior ultimately gave up nine hits but battled the whole way in the circle by striking out eight Manchester batters in the contest en route to the victory.

With the win, Valley will move on to the Division IV, Rio Grande II District Semifinals, where a bout against Reedsville Eastern awaits. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 17.

Division IV, Rio Grande II Sectional Finals

Notre Dame 10, Green 0 (F/5)

Behind an outstanding two-way performance that included a no-hitter from Cassie Schaefer, the Notre Dame Titans’ softball program was able to claim a 10-0 victory over the Green Bobcats’ softball program on Thursday evening in Portsmouth.

Schaefer, who struck out nine of the 15 batters that she faced en route to the no-hitter, went 3-for-3 at the plate with two triples, a double, three RBI, and two runs scored, while Molly Hoover and Lauren Delabar aided the cause by putting together multi-hit performances on their own accord. Hoover went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two stolen bases, and a run scored while Delabar went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored on the evening, as well.

Claire Dettwiller (1-for-2, walk, RBI, stolen base, two runs scored), Isabel Cassidy (1-for-2, walk, two stolen bases, two runs scored), Taylor Schmidt (1-for-3, RBI, run scored), Baylee Webb (RBI), Paetyn Collins (1-for-3) and Francis Rogers (1-for-3, run scored) all contributed to the Notre Dame (19-5) output.

Despite the loss, Green (9-15) will return each of its 15 players from this year’s roster, which gives the Lady ‘Cats a promising future to look forward to.

Reedsville Eastern 15, South Webster 5

Despite taking a 5-2 lead after two-and-a-half innings of play, the South Webster Jeeps’ softball program wasn’t able to claim a victory as South Webster fell to Eastern Meigs, 15-5, in a Division IV Sectional Final road bout that was held in Reedsville on Thursday evening.

South Webster obtained home runs from both Baylee Cox and Taylor Rawlins in the victory, with Cox going 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored and Rawlins going 1-for-3 with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored in the contest. Kaylea McCleese (1-for-2, double, walk, stolen base, run scored), Kaylee Hadinger (1-for-3, stolen base, run scored), Bobbi Johnson (walk, run scored) and Hayleigh Elliott (walk) all contributed to the Lady Jeeps’ (7-17) offensive output for the contest.

Hadinger and Tori Clarke, two hardworking young ladies, will graduate from the program.

Peebles 9, New Boston 0

In a Division IV Sectional Final that was held on Thursday evening, the New Boston Tigers’ softball program wasn’t able to overcome a brilliant performance from Peebles’ Madison Pierce as Pierce’s perfect game forced the end of New Boston’s season on Thursday evening in Peebles.

Pierce ultimately struck out 19 New Boston batters in just 74 pitches en route to her perfect game. The Lady Tigers (10-13) will bid their farewells to Mariah Buckley, Peyton Helphinstine, Ali Hamilton, Kaylee Stone, and Tasha Poole, who all graduate from the roster but not before leaving behind a strong penchant of winning at New Boston.

Schaefer throws no-hitter