Valley edges Sardinia Eastern, 6-4

Wednesday (5/8)

BASEBALL

Division III, Chillicothe II Sectional Semifinals

Valley 6, Sardinia Eastern 4

Behind a three-run third frame and a two-run sixth inning that gave the Valley Indians’ baseball program the lead, Nolan Crabtree’s program was able to overcome a 4-0 deficit after the first half-inning of action en route to grabbing a hard-fought 6-4 victory over the Eastern Brown Warriors’ baseball program on Wednesday evening in Lucasville.

The Indians, who moved to 15-11 overall in 2018 with the victory, were led by Tanner Cunningham, who battled all game from the hill en route to throwing a complete game. Cunningham overcame the four-run first inning by striking out nine batters and giving up just six hits while walking only one by comparison. The junior only gave up two earned runs in all.

Valley, who got a run back in the bottom half of the first inning on an RBI groundout by Jesse Jones that scored Jared Morrow, tied the game in the third inning as a single by Andrew Andronis and a walk by Morrow set up a single by Jones that scored Andronis. Morrow and Jones then came home on a double to left field by Jake Ashkettle as the Indians scored all of their runs with two outs in the third frame. Valley then took the lead for good in the sixth inning as a single by Tucker Williams, an error, and a single by Brecken Williams allowed Andronis to bring in Tucker Williams and Kayden Mollette as the game-deciding runs.

For the contest, Andronis (2-for-4, two RBI, run scored), Ashkettle (1-for-3, two RBI), Jones (1-for-3, two RBI, run scored) and Brecken Williams (2-for-3) all led the way at the dish offensively, while Morrow (1-for-2, two walks, two runs scored), Tucker Williams (1-for-3, run scored) and Mollette (run scored) all contributed for the Indians at the plate.

With the victory, Valley will move on to the Division III, Chillicothe II Sectional Finals, where the No. 5 seed will travel to West Union to take on the No. 4 Dragons in West Union. The contest, which commences on Saturday, is set for an 11 a.m. first pitch.

West Union 12, Northwest 6

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

