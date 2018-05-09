Scott nabs coaching position, Brisker Pettit passes away

Scott hired as Washington Court House head coach

After successful stints as an assistant coach at Chillicothe and South Webster, respectively, 2011 South Webster graduate Connor Scott will be heading to Washington Court House to take over the reins of the Blue Lions’ basketball program. The Daily Times was informed of this information by his father, Eddie, on Tuesday afternoon.

Scott, who is 25 years of age, was a highly successful two-sport athlete with the Jeeps on the soccer pitch and the basketball court. In high school, Scott was a two-time All-Ohio Division III First-Team honoree for Corey Claxon in his junior and senior seasons, and tallied 20 goals and 23 assists in his final season on the pitch in 2010 en route to registering 50 goals and 53 assists for his high school career.

On the basketball court, Scott was a two-time Division IV All-Southeast District and All-SOC II honoree, and obtained Special Mention All-State honors as a senior before obtaining a scholarship to play for Cedarville University’s soccer program due to his aforementioned exploits in that area. The senior finished his academic career with a perfect 4.0 grade-point-average and was named as an Academic All-Ohio honoree as a result.

Since his graduation from Cedarville, Scott has been cutting his teeth as a rising star in the basketball coaching realm. After being brought on board by first-year head coach Brenton Cole, Cole, along with Scott and Shane Zimmerman, helped lead South Webster back to the Division IV District Finals for the second year in a row despite the loss of Zimmerman, Blevins, and Matthew Shonkwiler from the starting lineup the year prior.

Washington Court House will be looking for its first winning record in three years, when the Blue Lions finished 17-7 across the 2015-16 campaign.

Former Minford, Shawnee State standout Mamie Brisker Pettit passes away

Mamie Brisker Pettit, a 1996 graduate of Minford High School, died unexpectedly in Panama on Sunday, May 6. Born on February 27, 1978 in Hillsboro, Ohio, Pettit graduated from Shawnee State with her bachelor’s degree, and went on to obtain a master’s degree at the University of Toledo. She resided in Panama with her husband Greg and their pet Floyd.

“The entire SSU Athletic Department is terribly saddened to hear of the tragic death of Mamie,” said Shawnee State athletics director Jeff Hamilton. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her entire family and the SSU women’s basketball program. Everyone who knew Mamie was touched by her kindness and she will be greatly missed.”

“I am saddened to hear of Mamie’s passing,” said former Shawnee State women’s basketball coach Robin Hagen-Smith, who coached Mamie on the 1999 National Championship team. “I’ve talked to a lot of the team and people who knew Mamie, her family and husband, and my thoughts and prayers are with everyone saddened by her passing. Mamie had a vibrant personality and wasn’t afraid to embrace new opportunities. She enjoyed life to the fullest. One of her teammates told me this week that Mamie was the glue that helped keep their friendships together despite years and distance. Mamie helped plan trips with her teammates and their families years after they graduated, showing how close she helped keep that group over the years. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her, including myself and my husband Gregg.”

A four-year women’s basketball player at Shawnee State, Mamie Pettit was a member of the 1999 NAIA Division II National Championship team, and was teammates with her sister Carrie Purcell (Brisker) that season. Pettit played in 125 games for the Bears between 1996-2000, and she started every game in the 1999-2000 season. She scored 426 career points and grabbed 360 career rebounds. Mamie, along with the entire 1999 National Championship team, was inducted into the Shawnee State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009.

Mamie was also an excellent student at Shawnee State. She was a two-time recipient of the American Mideast Conference All-Academic Award, in the 1999 and 2000. She was also a two-time recipient of the Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete award for those same years.

At Minford, Brisker Pettit, a four-sport athlete, was the 1994 SOC Player of the Year in the volleyball realm and was a four-time All-SOC selection in basketball. The multi-sport athlete also added three All-Southeast District selections in the latter sport, and in track and field, left as the school record holder in the 400 and 800 meter dashes and was a member of the 400 meter relay, 1600 meter relay, and 3200 meter relay units that also held school marks. She ultimately was a part of four Lady Falcons’ units that claimed back-to-back titles in volleyball, basketball, softball, and track and field.

A memorial service for Mamie will be announced in the coming days.

Del Rice Baseball Signups to be held on May 19

The Del Rice Baseball League, which is run by Jason Armes, will be holding signups on Saturday, May 19th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Larry Moore Sporting Goods for those interested in participating in the league.

Individuals who want to form their own team will need to find a sponsor for $500. Split sponsors are allowed.

For more regarding questions or details about starting a team, contact Jason Armes at (740) 285-3081. Larry Moore Sporting Goods is located at 1538 Gallia Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

Scioto County Career Technical Center to host Skills USA Golf Scramble May 19

The Scioto County Career Technical Center, in conjunction with the Elks Country Club, will hold the Ninth Annual Skills USA Golf Scramble at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 19 at the Elks in McDermott.

The scramble, which enables SCCTC students to attend and compete in the Skills USA challenge, costs $240 for a four-man team entry. In addition to a Scioto Ribber dinner and the possibility of $10,000 for a hole-in-one prize, there will be door prizes, awards for the longest drive, closest to pin, and longest putt, and an optional skins game. The championship team will get $800 and individual plaques while the second place unit will obtain $500.

For more information, call (740) 259-6821 or email jay.miller@sciototech.org to enter. Make any and all checks payable to Scioto County CTC.

West girls basketball program to hold Second Annual “Generation Next” Summer Basketball Camp

The West basketball programs, under the direction of Bill Hafer and Jason Claytor, will be hosting its second annual Generation Next Summer Basketball Camp, which will commence from Tuesday, May 29 to Thursday, May 31 inside the West High School gym.

The camp, which runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day and is a one session camp, is for boys and girls entering grades three through eight. Participants, who will get a complimentary t-shirt as part of the camp, will focus on individual station drills such as shooting, ballhandling, passing, rebounding, and defense among other areas. Individual and team games will also be a part of the camp’s focus.

The cost of the camp is $30 per camper. For more information, contact Hafer at (740) 357-2456 or Claytor at (740) 970-0840.