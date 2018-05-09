Green baseball, Minford, West softball advance to sect. finals

Tuesday (5/8)

POSTSEASON PLAY

BASEBALL

Division IV, Chillicothe II Sectional Finals

Green 7, Ironton St. Joseph 4

Behind an excellent two-way performance by Tanner Kimbler, the Green Bobcats’ baseball program was able to obtain a 7-4 victory over the Ironton St. Joseph Flyers’ baseball program on Tuesday evening in Franklin Furnace.

Kimbler, who led Green at the plate by going 3-for-3 with two RBI, two stolen bases, and two runs scored, threw a complete game seven-hitter and survived three Bobcat errors en route by striking out seven and walking one en route to the victory. The junior was brought in on a huge two-out RBI single by Levi Singleton in the first inning en route to obtaining a lead that Green would not relinquish during the contest, and added a two-out, two-RBI single in the second inning to aid his own cause on the mound.

“Tanner is locked in right now,” Green head coach Dan McDavid said. “We bunted to move the runners up, which made Ironton St. Joseph pick their poison as to face either Tanner or Tayte. Levi’s two-out knock in the first was a big hit. Jumping out on top early was a huge momentum builder.”

Singleton, who went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Hayden Whitis, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Eli Webb, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, joined Kimbler in the multi-hit column, while Rylee Maynard (1-for-2, walk, sacrifice bunt, RBI) also contributed to the Bobcats’ output as Green, who scored all seven of its runs within the first four innings of action, held off a late Ironton St. Joseph charge to take home the victory.

“We didn’t have as crisp of a defense tonight as we would’ve liked to have had, but you have to give St. Joe credit, they battled back with four in the sixth, aided by a couple errors, to make it a close game,” McDavid said. “We look forward to another trip to VA Memorial Stadium.”

At the famed VA, No. 2 Green will take on No. 3 Waterford on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in Chillicothe in a Division IV, Chillicothe II District Semifinal.

SOFTBALL

Division III, Chillicothe I Sectional Semifinal

Minford 19, Portsmouth 3 (F/5)

Behind multi-hit performances from seven players on Tuesday evening, the Minford Falcons’ softball program was able to claim a 19-3 victory over the Portsmouth Trojans’ softball program in a Division III, Chillicothe I Sectional Semifinal on Tuesday evening in Minford.

Hannah Tolle, who went 2-for-3 on her own for the contest, led the way by blasting a home run, adding a double, drawing a walk, and driving in five runs total in the contest. Brittani Wolfenbarker, who also went 2-for-3, obtained a triple, walked, scored four runs, and added an RBI of her own over the course of the contest, while Zoe Doll (2-for-4, three RBI, two runs scored), Emily Shoemaker (2-for-4, double, run scored), Madison Sifford (2-for-2, run scored), Hannah Thacker (2-for-3, double, two runs, three RBI), and Andrea Blevins (2-for-4, two runs scored) all put together multiple hits during the contest. Doll also obtained the winning decision in the circle.

Tamara Burchett (1-for-3, RBI, two runs scored), Kiersten Hale (1-for-2, sacrifice fly, RBI, two runs scored), and Marissa Watters (1-for-2, run scored) all added to the hit column for the Lady Falcons, who notched 17 hits in all.

With the victory, No. 5 Minford will face No. 4 Sardinia Eastern in a Division III, Chillicothe I Sectional Final on Friday evening in a contest that will be held in Sardinia. Game time is set for 5 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Tuesday (5/8)

BASEBALL

Wheelersburg 5, Unioto 3

In a strong performance, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ baseball program claimed a huge nonconference victory before the start of the OHSAA Division III Baseball postseason as Wheelersburg defeated Division II powerhouse Unioto, 5-3, in a contest that was held on Tuesday evening in Wheelersburg.

The trio of Matt Marshall, Trey Carter, and Jaydren Guthrie spearheaded the winning effort on Tuesday evening as all three players, in addition to throwing 41 pitches or less each over the course of the evening, walked just three batters altogether over the seven inning affair, gave up only six hits, and allowed just two earned runs to cross the plate in an impressive display.

At the plate, Athan Temponeras, Jalen Miller, Evan Dahm, and Xander Carmichael each obtained a hit apiece, with Temponeras (1-for-3, RBI, run scored) and Dahm (1-for-2, sacrifice, RBI, run scored) leading the way and Miller and Carmichael (1-for-3, double, run scored apiece) putting together strong performances in their own right.

Guthrie (walk, run scored), Cole Dyer (sacrifice fly, RBI), and Connor Mullins (hit by pitch) all contributed to the Wheelersburg cause.

Monday (5/7)

Zane Trace 8, Minford 6

Despite a three-hit day from Nathan McCormick, the Minford Falcons’ baseball program wasn’t able to obtain victory in a nonconference bout against the Zane Trace Pioneers’ baseball program as Zane Trace avenged a 6-4 defeat by obtaining an 8-6 victory over Minford on Monday evening.

McCormick tallied two doubles and scored a pair of runs en route to obtaining a standout day at the plate, while Ethan Lauder (1-for-2, RBI, walk), Brayden Davis (1-for-3, walk, two runs scored), Darius Jordan (1-for-3, walk, RBI, run scored), and Reid Shultz (1-for-4, RBI, run scored) all contributed to the cause for the Falcons.

Saturday (5/5)

SOFTBALL

Albany Alexander 11, Clay 4

Despite a pair of hits from Julia Swain and a home run from Hannah Oliver, the Clay Panthers’ softball program wasn’t able to obtain victory over the Albany Alexander Spartans’ softball program on Saturday afternoon as the Lady Panthers fell to the Lady Spartans, 11-4, in a scheduled tri-match at Unioto High School in Chillicothe.

Swain went 2-for-3 on the day while Oliver’s home run accounted for her lone hit, RBI, and run scored in three trips to the plate. Megan Bazler (1-for-4, double, run scored), Shaelyn Vassar (1-for-2, run scored), Ryanna Bobst (1-for-3), Cassidy Wells (RBI) and Jensen Warnock (run scored) all contributed for the Lady Panthers.

Clay’s final contest against the homestanding Sherman Tanks’ softball program was cancelled due to inclement weather.

ADDITIONAL SCORES:

SOFTBALL

Division III, Chillicothe II Sectional Semifinal

West 7, Northwest 4 — No. 8 West will play No. 1 Williamsport Westfall in a Division III, Chillicothe II District Final on Friday, May 11 at 5 p.m.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT