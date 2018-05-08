Green, SW, Valley softball all join NB in moving on

Monday (5/7)

SOFTBALL — Division IV, Rio Grande II Sectional Semifinals

No. 8 South Webster 10, No. 9 South Gallia 2

Behind a strong complete game performance from Katlyn Britton and a three-hit performance from Gwen Messer, the South Webster Jeeps’ softball program was able to claim a 10-2 victory over the South Gallia Rebels’ softball program on Monday evening in South Webster.

Britton, who didn’t walk a single batter over the duration of the contest (and added two walks and a run scored at the plate), gave up eight hits but didn’t allow an earned run to cross the diamond and effectively pitched to contact throughout the course of the day. Messer, a rising freshman talent, went 3-for-4 at the plate, drove in a run, and scored another to help lead the Lady Jeeps — who scored runs in each of the first four innings of the contest — to victory.

Baylee Cox (1-for-3, walk, two RBI, run scored), Emma Bailey (1-for-3, walk, two RBI), and Kaylea McCleese (1-for-2, double, walk, RBI, two runs scored), all contributed for South Webster (7-16), as did Kaylee Hadinger (1-for-3, RBI, three runs scored), Taylor Rawlins (1-for-4), Brianna Smith (walk, run scored), and Mack Keller (two walks, run scored).

No. 8 South Webster will play No. 1-seeded Reedsville Eastern on Thursday evening in a Division IV, Rio Grande II Sectional Final in Reedsville.

No. 7 Green 10, No. 10 Ironton St. Joseph 9

Behind RBI singles from Hailey Hammonds and Ava Jenkins in the sixth frame of action, the Green Bobcats’ softball program was able to fend off a massive seven-run outburst by the Ironton St. Joseph Flyers’ softball program en route to taking home a 10-9 victory on Monday evening in Franklin Furnace.

Kerston Sparks, who went 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored while taking a hit by pitch, led the way for Green, who took an 8-0 lead after four innings of play in the contest. Kori Derifield (2-for-3, RBI, sacrifice bunt, run scored) and Charli Blevins (2-for-5, stolen base, two runs scored) joined Sparks in the multi-hit column.

After Ironton St. Joseph answered with nine runs in the top of the fifth and sixth frames to take a 9-8 advantage, the Lady ‘Cats, however, got their biggest hits from Hammonds and Jenkins. Sparks led off the inning with her third and final hit of the day, and after being sacrificed over by Derifield, scored on a hard-hit ball by Hammonds that got through the infield to tie the score. Then, when a single by Blevins (1-for-4, walk, RBI) moved Hammonds (1-for-4, RBI, run scored) up to second base, Jenkins responded with the go-ahead single that proved to be the final tally in the contest.

Cass Kellogg (1-for-3, triple, walk, three RBI), Mac Carver (1-for-3, two walks), and Rachael Cline (1-for-4, two runs scored) all joined their fellow teammates in the hit column for the Lady ‘Cats (9-14).

No. 7 Green will play No. 2-seeded Notre Dame on Thursday evening in a Division IV, Rio Grande II Sectional Final in Portsmouth.

No. 5 Valley 17, No. 12 East 1 (F/5)

On the back of a nine-run first inning and a seven-run third frame, the Valley Indians’ softball program was able to take home a 17-1 victory over the East Tartans’ softball program in five innings on Monday evening in Lucasville.

The Lady Indians sprinted out to an early advantage thanks to base hits from Madison Williams and Brooklyn Weeks in the opening inning of play. Williams, along with Kenzie Spencer, Kirbi Sommers, and Marissa Markins, then obtained base hits in the seven-run third frame. All nine starters who came to the plate in the contest (including Sommers, Spencer, Williams, Weeks, Maddi Kuhn, and Faith Brown, who each scored twice) all scored once in the victory.

With the victory, No. 5 Valley will play No. 4-seeded Manchester on Thursday evening in a Division IV, Rio Grande II Sectional Final in Manchester.

Regular Season Scores

Monday (5/7)

BASEBALL

Valley 8, West 7

Behind multi-hit performances from Andrew Andronis and Cayton Ruby, the Valley Indians’ baseball program ultimately won a wild baseball contest that featured four lead changes by walking off to an 8-7 victory on Monday evening in Lucasville.

Valley, who improved to 14-11 with the victory, got 3-for-4 days each from Andronis and Ruby in the win. The former accumulated a double, four RBI, and a run scored, while the latter obtained an RBI and two runs scored as part of Nolan Crabtree’s Indians, who have won eight out of their last 11 games overall.

Tanner Cunningham (1-for-2, triple, two walks, run scored), Jesse Jones (two walks), Jake Ashkettle (run scored), Kayden Mollette (1-for-4, two runs scored), Tucker Williams (sacrifice), and Brecken Williams (1-for-2, sacrifice, walk, run scored) all contributed to the Valley offensive attack. Jared Morrow gave up just three earned runs and five hits in five innings to put Valley in position to compete for the win.

For West, Dylan Bradford, Drew Cassidy, and Marty Knittel combined for four innings of work on the mound and struck out six batters while allowing no earned runs for the contest. The trio also combined to strike out six batters and walked only walked two for a three-to-one strikeout-to-walk ratio.

At the plate, Cassidy (2-for-4, run scored), Cade Powell (1-for-1, three walks, stolen base, RBI), Garrett Hurd (1-for-3, walk, stolen base, two runs scored), Cade McNeil (1-for-3, RBI), Knittel (1-for-3, run scored), Trevor Staggs (RBI, run scored), Dylan Bradford (run scored), and Luke Bradford (run scored) all contributed to the Senators’ lineup.

Lloyd (Ky.) Greenup County 6, Wheelersburg 4

Despite another monstrous performance from Cole Dyer, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ baseball program wasn’t able to claim a victory over the Greenup County Musketeers’ baseball program as Wheelersburg fell to Greenup County, 6-4, in a contest that was held in Wheelersburg on Monday evening.

Dyer, who has had a tremendous season from the plate, collected on a pair of home runs en route to driving in all four of Wheelersburg’s earned runs on the day and scored a pair of runs for the Pirates off of those homers. Trey Carter (1-for-4, run scored), Connor Mullins (1-for-2, walk, run scored), and Jaydren Guthrie (1-for-2, walk) all joined Dyer in the hit column while Xander Carmichael drew a walk to round out the Wheelersburg offense.

In the first meeting between the two on April 10 — a 7-5 setback for the Pirates, Carter went 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored, Dyer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and two RBI, Mullins walked once and brought in a run, and Jalen Miller went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI on the evening. No team of a comparable size to Wheelersburg, outside of Russell (Ky.) on April 17 (3-2), played the Musketeers, the Commonwealth’s No. 2-ranked team, to a closer margin.

Greenup’s Gage Hughes, a Cincinnati signee, went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored on Monday. The senior middle infielder accumulated his seventh home run of the year in the contest.

SOFTBALL

Notre Dame 2, Ironton 1

Behind a two-way gem of a performance from Cassie Schaefer, the Notre Dame Titans’ softball program was able to claim a 2-1 victory over the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ softball program on Monday evening in Ironton in another impressive showing by the Lady Titans.

Schaefer, who went the distance in the circle, struck out 13 batters, only walked one, and allowed just seven hits in all as Notre Dame’s 2-0 lead after four innings of play held up in the victory. The sophomore also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a run scored to head up the charge.

Molly Hoover (2-for-4), Claire Dettwiller (1-for-3, RBI), Isabel Cassidy (1-for-4), and Baylee Webb (sacrifice) all contributed to the winning cause for Notre Dame (18-5).

Saturday (5/5)

BASEBALL

Coal Grove 11, Portsmouth 8

Despite three hits at the plate and a solid four-inning effort on the mound from William Sturgill, the Portsmouth Trojans’ baseball program wasn’t able to claim victory as Portsmouth fell to Coal Grove, 11-8, on Saturday afternoon in Coal Grove.

Sturgill, who went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored, threw four innings without allowing an earned run on the hill to keep the Trojans around. During that stretch, Sturgill gave up just four hits and struck out one en route to giving Portsmouth a 6-3 advantage after four innings of play.

Reese Johnson (2-for-4, RBI, two runs scored), Zach Bayse (2-for-3, two RBI), and Devin Jackson (2-for-2, double, two walks, three runs scored) all collected multiple hits on the day, while Bryce Wallace (1-for-5, double, run scored), Isaac Kelly (two walks, hit by pitch, stolen base, run scored), Jack Workman (1-for-4, double, four RBI), Zach Kinney (1-for-2, hit by pitch, walk), and Michael Duncan (1-for-3, RBI, hit by pitch) all contributed to the lineup for the Trojans.

SOFTBALL

Vanceburg (Ky.) Lewis County 8, Notre Dame 7

In a resilient effort, the Notre Dame Titans’ softball program overcame a five-run first-inning margin by scoring four runs in the fourth frame and three additional tallies in the seventh inning, but ultimately could not overcome the early hole that it dug itself as Notre Dame fell by an 8-7 margin to Vanceburg (Ky.) Lewis County on Saturday afternoon.

Cassie Schaefer (2-for-4, triple, double, two RBI, two runs scored) led the way for Notre Dame, while Isabel Cassidy (4-for-4, double, RBI, run scored), Claire Dettwiller (2-for-4, run scored), and Baylee Webb (2-for-3, sacrifice, RBI, stolen base, run scored) all contributed with multi-hit performances.

Lauren Delabar (1-for-3, walk, two RBI, stolen base, run scored) and Molly Hoover (1-for-4) all contributed to a strong offensive attack for the Lady Titans.

ND softball, Valley baseball among additional winners

