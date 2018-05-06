Green takes SOC I Championship outright, Clay shocks Rock Hill

Friday (5/4)

BASEBALL

Green 13, Symmes Valley 1 (F/5)

Behind a complete game five-hitter from Tayte Carver on the mound, along with a 16-hit output from the Green Bobcats’ batting order, Green was able to coast to back-to-back SOC I Championships as the Bobcats obtained a 13-1 victory over the Symmes Valley Vikings’ baseball program on Friday evening to finish the regular season with a 14-3 overall mark and an SOC I-winning 11-1 overall record with its victory in Willow Wood.

Carver, who threw a no-hitter against East on Monday evening at VA Memorial Stadium, struck out seven batters and only walked one in the victory. The junior also went 1-for-3 at the plate to sew up the second consecutive SOC I title for Dan McDavid’s ballclub.

“We really leaned hard on Tayte this week,” McDavid said. “It says a lot about him to be able to pitch a no-no on Monday versus East and come back with a complete game effort on Friday evening in the clincher.”

Offensively, Rylee Maynard and Tanner Kimbler got things rolling from the outset, as Maynard, after a base hit, stole second and came on home on a single by Kimbler. Levi Singleton then added a sacrifice fly to get Green off on the right foot as the Bobcats took a 2-0 first inning advantage. Maynard, Kimbler, and Mason Barber then added one two-RBI base knock apiece in the third inning en route to breaking the game open. Maynard ultimately went 3-for-3 with four RBI and two runs scored, while Kimbler (2-for-4, double, three RBI, run scored) and Barber (2-for-3, double, two RBI, two runs scored) each contributed multiple hits and RBI to the cause.

“We’re proud of the fact that we’ve won back-to-back SOC I Championships and are a combined 33-3 in the last three years of league play,” McDavid said. “It’s nice to accomplish one of our goals, but we’ve got higher goals to reach.”

Hayden Whitis (2-for-3, RBI, two runs scored), Eli Webb (2-for-3, RBI, run scored), and Bryce Ponn (2-for-2, two stolen bases, two runs scored) were also critical for the Bobcats, who will take on the winner of Western or Ironton St. Joseph on Tuesday evening in a Division IV Sectional Championship affair in Franklin Furnace.

“Everybody is really happy for our seniors, including Rylee, Derrick Brown, Jacob McKenzie, and Drake Moughey, but we’ve got to continue to push ourselves & not be satisfied,” McDavid said.

Clay 5, Rock Hill 3

Behind strong pitching efforts from Dakota Dodds and Keith Cottle, the Clay Panthers’ baseball program claimed a huge victory in its final regular season contest of 2018 with a 5-3 victory over the Rock Hill Redmen baseball program on Friday evening in Pedro.

Dodds, who threw three and two-thirds innings of three-hit baseball, and Cottle, who held Rock Hill to one hit across three and a third innings of work, combined to strike out six Redmen batters. Only two Rock Hill players were even able to obtain hits against the co-aces of the Clay (17-6) pitching staff.

“Dakota battled and gave us some quality innings, then Keith came in and pitched really well for the win,” Clay head coach Marc Cottle said.

At the plate, Dodds went 2-for-3 with an RBI to help head up the Clay offensive attack, while Evan Woods (1-for-3, double, two RBI), Bradley McCleese (1-for-2, walk, double, run scored), Shaden Malone (1-for-3, run scored), McGwire Garrison (1-for-3), Reece Whitley (walk, run scored), Tanner Richards (run scored), and Jared Conkel (run scored) all contributed to the winning effort.

“This was a huge win for our program,” Cottle said. “Hopefully, this gives us confidence going into the tournament next week. I’m really proud of our hitters. We hit the ball hard, one-through-nine, all night.”

Clay will play host to Notre Dame, who defeated Manchester by an 8-1 tally, on Tuesday evening in Rosemount.

Valley 13, Zane Trace 4

Behind an explosive output from its offensive unit, the Valley Indians’ baseball program was able to claim a 13-4 victory over the Zane Trace Pioneers’ baseball program in the first game of a doubleheader between the two programs on Saturday morning in Kingston.

At the plate, Tanner Cunningham and Jake Ashkettle led the offensive explosion as Cunningham went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI, and three runs scored, while Ashkettle went 2-for-3 with two walks, three RBI, and two runs scored to ignite an explosive offensive attack that scored at least one run in five of the seven innings during the contest. Valley scored four runs each in the first and sixth innings en route to pulling away for the victory in the opener.

Kayden Mollette, who went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI, a stolen base, and a run scored, joined the duo in the multi-hit column, while Andrew Andronis (1-for-4, walk, three runs scored), Jesse Jones (1-for-2, hit by pitch, two walks, RBI, run scored), Cayton Ruby (1-for-5, two RBI), and Brecken Williams (1-for-5, run scored) all joined the hit column, as well. Jared Morrow (sacrifice, RBI, two runs scored) and Tucker Williams (sacrifice fly, RBI) each contributed to Valley’s strong output at the plate, as well.

On the mound, Williams and Cunningham also combined for a strong effort on the mound as the pair struck out five batters and gave up just seven hits en route to leading the Indians (13-11) to the victory.

Zane Trace 4, Valley 3

Despite a three-hit outing from Andronis, the Valley Indians’ baseball program came up just shy of a sweep against the Zane Trace Pioneers’ baseball program as Valley dropped the second of the two bouts, 4-3, to Zane Trace.

Valley, who committed four errors over the course of the contest, overcame those misplays to score a run in the third and two runs in the fifth inning to tie the score on two separate occasions as Andronis, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a stolen base, and a run scored, and Jesse Jones, who went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI, led the offensive charge for the Indians. Zane Trace nabbed a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to set the final score.

For the contest, Tanner Cunningham (1-for-2, two walks, run scored), Tucker Williams (walk), Cayton Ruby (2-for-3, run scored), and Brecken Williams (1-for-2, RBI) all contributed to the Valley lineup.

Ashkettle, who combined with Devon Wiley for six innings of work on the mound, allowed just two earned runs, struck out five and walked only two in his four innings for a 2.5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

With its regular season complete, Valley will turn its attention to a Division III Sectional Semifinal bout against Sardinia Eastern on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. in Lucasville.

Minford 10, Piketon 5

Behind a solid pitching effort from the young and talented hands that the Minford Falcons’ baseball program has in its arsenal, along with two hits apiece from Brayden and Payton Davis, Minford was able to defend its home grass with a 10-5 victory over the Piketon Redstreaks’ baseball program on Friday evening in Minford.

Reid Shultz, who pitched the initial five innings on Friday for the Falcons (19-1), combined with relief pitchers Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis and Bailey Rowe to obtain eight strikeouts on the evening. The trio only allowed seven hits by comparison en route to guiding Minford to the victory. Shultz added a 1-for-1 day at the plate with a double and a run scored, while Vogelsong-Lewis went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored to help Minford at all points in the lineup.

The Davis brothers, who combined to go 4-for-8 with an RBI, a stolen base, and four runs scored, along with Luke Lindamood, who went 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBI, and a run scored, rounded out the offensive production for the Falcons.

Minford will take on the winner of Chillicothe Huntington or Lynchburg-Clay on Saturday, May 12 in a Division III Sectional Final that will be held at 11 a.m. in Minford.

SOFTBALL

Wheelersburg 17, Ashland 2

Behind a complete game five-hitter from Sarah Claxon and the play of Addi Collins and Laney Eller at the plate, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ softball program finished the regular season portion of its schedule with an undefeated mark as Wheelersburg claimed a very impressive 17-2 victory over the Ashland (Ky.) Kittens’ softball program on Friday evening in Ashland.

Claxon, an impressive two-way player for the Lady Pirates, struck out 11 batters and only walked one en route to keeping the Lady Pirates (21-0) on its aforementioned roll. The junior gave up a two-run home run to Mykayla Akers in the opening frame of play, but never looked back after that en route to shutting the Ashland offense completely down, and went 1-for-5 with three RBI at the plate to help her own cause in the victory.

Eller, who has been impressive all season from the back of the lineup, went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBI, a stolen base, and two runs scored, while Collins went 2-for-5 from the plate with a triple, three RBI, and a run scored as the pair headed up the offensive charge for Wheelersburg.

Mia Darnell (1-for-2, two walks, sacrifice, double, RBI, run scored), Christen Risner (2-for-5, two stolen bases, two RBI, two runs scored), Taylor Fannin (2-for-6, stolen base, RBI, two runs scored), Boo Sturgill (1-for-3, walk, hit by pitch, stolen base, RBI, three runs scored), Bella Williams (1-for-4, double, sacrifice, RBI, two runs scored), and Mallory Bergan (2-for-5, stolen base, run scored) all contributed to the Wheelersburg offense in a heavy manner on Friday.

The Lady Pirates will play either Wellston or Rock Hill on Friday, May 11 in a Division III Sectional Final.

Clay 14, Jackson 11

Behind three hits apiece from Megan Bazler, Shaelyn Vassar, and Julia Swain, along with a sixth-inning home run from Jensen Warnock, the Clay Panthers’ softball program was able to take an 11-3 lead after three innings of play and hold on from there en route to claiming a 14-11 victory over the Jackson Ironladies’ softball program on Friday evening in Rubyville.

Swain, who led the way by going 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, a sacrifice fly, a stolen base, three RBI, and a run scored, also fought off a six-run sixth inning by Jackson en route to pitching a complete game in the circle. The senior ultimately struck out 12 batters en route to the victory.

Bazler (3-for-5, double, RBI, run scored), Vassar (3-for-5, two stolen bases, RBI, four runs scored), and Warnock (2-for-4, home run, walk, three RBI, four runs scored) headed up the Clay offense, which collected 19 hits in all as Elisa Collins (2-for-3, stolen base, RBI, two runs scored), Ryanna Bobst (2-for-4, double, RBI), Lila Brown (2-for-4, double, stolen base, two runs scored), and Cassidy Wells (2-for-5, triple, three RBI) all contributed heavily to the Panthers’ output.

Clay will play the winner of Western or Paint Valley in a Division IV Sectional Final on Thursday evening.

Valley 14, Piketon 10

Behind a seven-run sixth frame, the Valley Indians’ softball program was able to rally for a strong nonconference victory as Montie Spriggs’ program obtained a 14-10 victory over the Piketon Redstreaks’ softball program on Friday evening in Lucasville.

Valley, who trailed by a 10-7 margin entering the bottom of the sixth, sent 11 batters to the plate and obtained seven hits from its lineup as the Lady Indians blitzed the Lady ‘Streaks via the 14-10 margin.

Madison Williams proved to be the star of the show for Valley as the No. 7-hole hitter went 4-for-4 with two runs scored on the evening, while Maddi Kuhn (3-for-4, two runs scored), Marissa Markins (3-for-5, run scored), Kirbi Sommers (3-for-5, two runs scored), and Brooklyn Weeks (2-for-4, run scored) all joined Williams in the multi-hit column.

Margaret Caldwell (1-for-4, walk, three runs scored), Faith Brown (1-for-2, double, walk, two runs scored), and Kenzie Spencer (1-for-4, run scored) all contributed to a lineup that totaled up 18 hits in all.

Valley will play host to East in a Division IV Sectional Semifinal on Monday evening at 5 p.m.

Notre Dame 10, Manchester 2

Behind a six-run first-inning from its offense and a complete game four-hitter from Cassie Schaefer, the Notre Dame Titans’ softball program never looked back en route to a 10-2 victory over the Manchester Greyhounds’ softball program on Friday evening in Manchester.

Schaefer, who struck out six batters and walked only three for a two-to-one strikeout-to-walk ratio, also went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored to put together an excellent two-way performance.

Overall, Claire Dettwiller led the Lady Titans (16-3) by going 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored, while Isabel Cassidy (2-for-5, RBI, stolen base, two runs scored), Molly Hoover (2-for-5, double, stolen base, run scored) and Taylor Schmidt (2-for-4, stolen base, two runs scored) joined Dettwiller and Schaefer in the multi-hit column.

Baylee Webb (1-for-4, two RBI, run scored), Payten Collins (1-for-4) and Lauren Delabar (run scored) rounded out the Notre Dame output. The Lady Titans will play the winner of Green or Ironton St. Joseph in a Division IV Sectional Final on Thursday evening.

Thursday (5/3)

BASEBALL

Gallia Academy 7, Portsmouth 0

Despite obtaining hits from Reese Johnson, Devin Jackson, and William Sturgill, the Portsmouth Trojans’ baseball program fell to the Gallia Academy Blue Devils’ baseball program, 7-0, on Friday evening in OVC action.

Jackson, Johnson, and Sturgill each went 1-for-3 at the plate, while Zach Kinney drew a walk to round out the Portsmouth side.

Portsmouth will make the short trip west to play West on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. in a Division III Sectional Semifinal.

‘Burg softball pounds 16th Region powerhouse Ashland (Ky.) via mercy rule

