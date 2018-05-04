‘Burg, Green, Minford softball grab victories

Thursday (5/4)

SOFTBALL

Wheelersburg 12, Waverly 0 (F/5)

Behind a monstrous day at the dish from Boo Sturgill and a complete game three-hitter from Sydney Spence, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ softball program was able to claim a 12-0 victory over the Waverly Tigers’ softball program in five innings on Thursday evening in Waverly to clinch an undefeated SOC II mark (14-0) and move to an undefeated 20-0 record for the year with one regular season game to play against Ashland (Ky.) Paul Blazer.

Sturgill, who went 3-for-3 with a double, a home, and a walk, also finished with four RBI and two runs scored for Wheelersburg, who continued to display unduplicated precision on all sides of the field. Spence didn’t walk a single Waverly batter and struck out three Lady Tigers for her second win over Waverly in three days.

Laney Eller and Sarah Claxon, who each went 1-for-3 on the day, collected two RBI apiece, with the former obtaining a home run and two runs scored to complete a day where the Wheelersburg lineup showed out from top to bottom. Mallory Bergan (1-for-3), Mia Darnell (1-for-2, three runs scored), Taylor Fannin (walk, RBI, two runs scored), Christen Risner (RBI, run scored), Addi Collins (1-for-4), and Bella Williams (walk, two runs scored) rounded out the strong performance from the Lady Pirates.

Green 4, West 3

Behind a strong pitching performance from Haley Bradley and two hits and an RBI apiece from Kori Derifield and Kame Sweeney, the Green Bobcats’ softball program was able to claim a 4-3 victory over the West Senators’ softball program on Thursday evening in Franklin Furnace.

Bradley, who threw a complete game five-hitter en route to leading the Lady ‘Cats to the victory, struck out seven batters and walked only one en route to the win. Derifield and Sweeney collected their two hits and an RBI apiece in three trips to the dish.

Kerston Sparks and Mac Carver each went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Cass Kellogg and Ava Jenkins each went 1-for-3 with a run scored — with the former adding a stolen base — and Megan Johnson added a stolen base of her own to round out the Green (8-14) lineup.

West (3-14) was led by Abbi Pack, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, and Sammy Tatman, who also went 2-for-3 while scoring a run of her own. Madison Cochran (1-for-4, RBI), Haivan Dillow (walk), Emily Sissel (RBI), and Daisy Holsinger (run scored) all contributed to the offensive attack, as well.

Minford 11, South Webster 2

Behind a monstrous day from Madison Sifford, the Minford Falcons’ softball program also claimed a victory on Thursday evening by taking home an 11-2 win over the South Webster Jeeps’ softball program.

Sifford, who went 3-for-5 on the day from the plate, collected two home runs in the same inning by nabbing a solo home run and a three-run bomb, then added another RBI on a single for the 3-for-5 effort, which also consisted of five RBI and two runs scored on the day.

Emily Shoemaker (2-for-4, double, RBI, run scored), Brittani Wolfenbarker (2-for-4, RBI, two runs scored), Zoe Doll (2-for-4, RBI, run scored), Hannah Tolle (1-for-4, run scored, complete game in the circle), Kiersten Hale (1-for-4, two RBI, run scored), Hannah Thacker (2-for-3, two runs scored), and Megan Johnson, who, in her first career start, went 2-for-2 with a run scored, rounded out the Minford (16-5, 10-4 SOC II) brigade.

South Webster obtained an excellent day from Baylee Cox, who went 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple, two RBI, and a run scored, while Mack Keller (1-for-3, double), Emma Bailey (1-for-3, run scored), and Bri Smith (walk) all contributed heavily for the Lady Jeeps. Gwen Messer stole two bases as a courtesy runner to round out the South Webster (6-16, 1-13 SOC II) efforts.

BASEBALL

Mowrystown Whiteoak 9, Valley 6

Despite another strong day at the plate from Tucker Williams, the Valley Indians’ baseball program wasn’t able to claim victory over the No. 1-ranked unit in Division IV as Valley fell to Mowrystown Whiteoak, 9-6, on Thursday evening in Mowrystown.

Williams, who went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and a run scored, led the charge for the Indians (12-10), who sprayed across 10 hits throughout the diamond. Andrew Andronis (2-for-5, RBI, two runs scored) and Tanner Cunningham (2-for-4, RBI) joined their teammate in the multi-hit column.

Cayton Ruby (1-for-3, walk, RBI, run scored), Kayden Mollette (1-for-3, walk, run scored), Jared Morrow (1-for-5, run scored), and Brecken Williams (sacrifice fly RBI) rounded out the contributions for Nolan Crabtree’s club.

Valley gives one-loss Whiteoak top run

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT