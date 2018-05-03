SOC II tennis: Jackson wins third straight title

Editor’s Note: The SOC II Singles and Doubles Tennis Tournament recaps are below. The SOC I Singles and Doubles Tennis Tournament will be included when the entire tournament has officially concluded and the results have been tallied.

It takes a special talent — and a special mindset — to three-peat in any sport.

However, Wheelersburg’s Drew Jackson isn’t your ordinary student-athlete.

That was proven as much once again on Wednesday evening when the Pirates’ No. 1 singles hand took home his third consecutive SOC II Singles Championship and SOC II Player of the Year Award at the William E. Daehler Tennis Center on the campus of Shawnee State University on Wednesday evening as part of the Portsmouth-based SOC II Tournament.

SOC II Singles Tournament

Jackson, who received the lone bye of the singles tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, backed up his play as the top overall tennis hand in Scioto County by defeating West’s Molly Taylor, 6-0, 6-0, and then taking down Waverly’s Colton Lambert and major tennis rival Brandon Nibert by 6-2, 6-2 counts each to claim the crown once again.

In addition to Jackson, Minford’s Caden Wilcox — along with Nibert and Lambert — also obtained All-SOC honors, which is automatically awarded to the semifinalists of the SOC I and II singles tennis tournaments. Wilcox defeated Valley’s Brooke Hill by a 6-0, 6-0 mark, then tamed Wheelersburg’s Luke May by a 6-4, 6-2 tally to reach the second semifinal before falling to Nibert, 6-1, 6-0 at that juncture.

May, who defeated West’s Nick Crabtree by a 6-0, 6-0 count, and Taylor, who defeated Waverly’s Patrick Copple by a 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 score, each made the quarterfinal round, along with Minford’s Sam Wiehle and Trent McManus who defeated Valley’s Hudson Oyer and Kylee Baldridge by margins of 6-2, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-0, respectively.

First Round

Molly Taylor (West) def. Patrick Copple (Waverly) 6-4, 1-6, 7-6

Colton Lambert (Waverly) def. Joel Durant (West) 6-0, 6-0

Sam Wiehle (Minford) def. Hudson Oyer (Valley) 6-2, 6-2

Caden Wilcox (Minford) def. Brooke Hill (Valley) 6-0, 6-0

Luke May (Wheelersburg) def. Nick Crabtree (West) 6-0, 6-0

Trent McManus (Minford) def. Kylee Baldridge (Valley) 6-2, 6-0

Brandon Nibert (Waverly) def. Mason Nolan (Wheelersburg) 6-1, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) def. Molly Taylor (West) 6-0, 6-0

Colton Lambert (Waverly) def. Sam Wiehle (Minford) 6-0, 6-0

Caden Wilcox (Minford) def. Luke May (Wheelersburg) 6-4, 6-2

Brandon Nibert (Waverly) def. Trent McManus (Minford) 6-1, 6-0

Semifinals

Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) def. Colton Lambert (Waverly) 6-2, 6-2

Brandon Nibert (Waverly) def. Caden Wilcox (Minford) 6-0, 6-0

Finals

Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) def. Brandon Nibert (Waverly) 6-2, 6-2

SOC II Doubles Tournament

In doubles play, Minford’s Sam Wiehle and Zac Hammond represented the Falcons in the finals of the SOC II Doubles Tournament by winning a hard-fought battle over Waverly’s Alex Workman and Braydon Stultz, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, and defeating Wheelersburg’s Seth Pertuset and Carson McCorkle, 6-1, 6-4, to reach the finals before falling to Ryan Dunn and Chase Downing by a 6-0, 7-5 margin. Wiehle and Hammond obtained All-SOC honors by reaching the finals.

Pertuset and McCorkle, who defeated the twin brother duo of West’s Blaine and Brandon Weaver by a 6-2, 6-1 tally, and Valley’s Nate Crabtree and Brandon Phillips, who took home a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Minford’s Parker Jacobs and Andy Crank, reached the semifinal round.

SOC II Doubles Tournament Results:

Play-In Round

Travis Miller/Logan Davis (Wheelersburg) def. Kane Lewis/Mason Campbell (West) 6-4, 6-1

Alex Workman/Braydon Stultz (Waverly) def. Landon McBee/Rylee Holbrook (Valley) 6-1, 6-3

Quarterfinals

Ryan Dunn/Chase Downing (Waverly) def. Travis Miller/Logan Davis (Wheelersburg) 6-0, 6-2

Nate Crabtree/Brandon Phillips (Valley) def. Parker Jacobs/Andy Crank (Minford) 6-3, 6-4

Josh Wiehle/Zac Hammond (Minford) def. Alex Workman/Braydon Stultz (Waverly) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2

Seth Pertuset/Carson McCorkle def. Blaine Weaver/Brandon Weaver (West) 6-2, 6-1

Semifinals

Ryan Dunn/Chase Downing (Waverly) def. Nate Crabtree/Brandon Phillips (Valley) 6-3, 6-3

Josh Wiehle/Zac Hammond (Minford) def. Seth Pertuset/Carson McCorkle (Wheelersburg) 6-1, 6-4

Finals

Ryan Dunn/Chase Downing (Waverly) def. Josh Wiehle/Zac Hammond (Minford) 6-0, 7-5

Minford’s Caden Wilcox returns a volley at the net. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_DSC_0569__1525393454_64278_cmyk.jpg Minford’s Caden Wilcox returns a volley at the net. Kevin Colley | Daily Times Wheelersburg’s Drew Jackson won his third consecutive SOC I Singles Championship, and resulting SOC POY award, on Wednesday evening. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_DSC_0563__1525393243_13731_cmyk.jpg Wheelersburg’s Drew Jackson won his third consecutive SOC I Singles Championship, and resulting SOC POY award, on Wednesday evening. Kevin Colley | Daily Times Wheelersburg’s Drew Jackson won his third consecutive SOC I Singles Championship, and resulting SOC POY award, on Wednesday evening. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_DSC_0554__1525379881_35656_cmyk.jpg Wheelersburg’s Drew Jackson won his third consecutive SOC I Singles Championship, and resulting SOC POY award, on Wednesday evening. Kevin Colley | Daily Times Minford’s Josh Wiehle returns a volley on Wednesday evening. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_DSC_0587__1525393638_47922_cmyk.jpg Minford’s Josh Wiehle returns a volley on Wednesday evening. Kevin Colley | Daily Times Minford’s Zac Hammond stands at the net before a volley is put into play. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_DSC_0589__1525394072_61683_cmyk.jpg Minford’s Zac Hammond stands at the net before a volley is put into play. Kevin Colley | Daily Times

Wilcox, J. Wiehle/Hammond doubles unit join Jackson on All-SOC list