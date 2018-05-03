Buckeye Storm Classic registration still available

Buckeye Storm Classic to be held on May 4 through 6

Registration for the Buckeye Storm Classic, which is hosted by the Buckeye Storm organization in Portsmouth, will be held from Friday through Sunday at Wheelersburg, South Webster, The Complex, and each of the schools inside the West umbrella.

Annually one of the area’s largest tournaments, teams that participate in the Buckeye Storm Classic will have a chance to come compete with the region’s most competitive travel teams in an attempt to earn a bid to the 2018 Teammate Basketball National Championship in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

The tournament is open to boys and girls teams from second grade to seniors in high school and costs $200 per team. For more information, call or text 919-588-3268 or email teammate@teammatebasketball.com for more information.

Del Rice Baseball Signups to be held on May 19

The Del Rice Baseball League, which is run by Jason Armes, will be holding signups on Saturday, May 19th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Larry Moore Sporting Goods for those interested in participating in the league.

Individuals who want to form their own team will need to find a sponsor for $500. Split sponsors are allowed.

For more regarding questions or details about starting a team, contact Jason Armes at (740) 285-3081. Larry Moore Sporting Goods is located at 1538 Gallia Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

Scioto County Career Technical Center to host Skills USA Golf Scramble May 19

The Scioto County Career Technical Center, in conjunction with the Elks Country Club, will hold the Ninth Annual Skills USA Golf Scramble at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 19 at the Elks in McDermott.

The scramble, which enables SCCTC students to attend and compete in the Skills USA challenge, costs $240 for a four-man team entry. In addition to a Scioto Ribber dinner and the possibility of $10,000 for a hole-in-one prize, there will be door prizes, awards for the longest drive, closest to pin, and longest putt, and an optional skins game. The championship team will get $800 and individual plaques while the second place unit will obtain $500.

For more information, call (740) 259-6821 or email jay.miller@sciototech.org to enter. Make any and all checks payable to Scioto County CTC.

West girls basketball program to hold Second Annual “Generation Next” Summer Basketball Camp

The West basketball programs, under the direction of Bill Hafer and Jason Claytor, will be hosting its second annual Generation Next Summer Basketball Camp, which will commence from Tuesday, May 29 to Thursday, May 31 inside the West High School gym.

The camp, which runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day and is a one session camp, is for boys and girls entering grades three through eight. Participants, who will get a complimentary t-shirt as part of the camp, will focus on individual station drills such as shooting, ballhandling, passing, rebounding, and defense among other areas. Individual and team games will also be a part of the camp’s focus.

The cost of the camp is $30 per camper. For more information, contact Hafer at (740) 357-2456 or Claytor at (740) 970-0840.

Del Rice hosting signups, SCCTC having golf scramble May 19