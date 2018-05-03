‘Burg, Clay, Green, SW softball grab wins

Wednesday (5/2)

SOFTBALL

Wheelersburg 7, Valley 1

Behind an outstanding two-way performance from Sarah Claxon, multi-hit performances from Taylor Fannin, Mallory Bergan, Laney Eller, and Mia Darnell, and a home run from Bella Williams the Wheelersburg Pirates’ softball program was able to collect a 7-1 victory over the Valley Indians’ softball program on Wednesday evening in Wheelersburg.

Claxon, who threw a complete game five-hitter on Wednesday evening, struck out 12 batters, allowed just one hit, and didn’t walk a single batter in the victory. The junior also went 1-for-3 with an RBI during the contest. Williams’ home run was the centerpiece in her 1-for-3 performance with two RBI and two runs scored as the Lady Pirates ultimately collected 10 hits during the SOC II affair.

Fannin (2-for-4, double, stolen base), Bergan (2-for-3, RBI, two runs scored), Eller (2-for-3, double, two RBI, run scored), and Darnell (2-for-3, RBI) helped fuel the offense from all parts of the lineup, while Boo Sturgill (stolen base, run scored) and Addi Collins (walk) also contributed to Wheelersburg’s (19-0, 13-0 SOC II) offensive display.

Kirbi Sommers (2-for-3, double, RBI), Margaret Caldwell (1-for-3, run scored), Kenzie Spencer (1-for-3), and Faith Brown (1-for-3) all contributed to the Valley lineup, with Brown throwing six innings in the circle and only giving up three earned runs while striking out four and only walking one, for the Lady Indians.

Clay 15, Northwest 4 (F/5)

Behind another complete hitting effort that included multi-hit outings from Megan Bazler, Shaelyn Vassar, Julia Swain, and Lila Brown, the Clay Panthers’ softball program was able to claim a 15-4 victory over the Northwest Mohawks’ softball program en route to obtaining its 20th win of the season in Rubyville.

Swain, who continues to only build on a red-hot second half of the year, went 2-for-2 with a grand slam home run in the third inning, two walks, two runs scored, and a strong six-RBI output to head up the charge. Bazler continued her strong inaugural season at the high school level by going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI, and four runs scored, while Vassar (2-for-4, stolen base, RBI, three runs scored) and Brown (2-for-3, stolen base, RBI, run scored) added in their usual production at the plate and on the basepaths.

Jensen Warnock (walk, hit by pitch, RBI, two runs scored), Cassidy Wells (1-for-4, three RBI), Ryanna Bobst (1-for-4, three stolen bases, run scored), and Elisa Collins (1-for-2, hit by pitch, RBI, run scored) all contributed at the plate, while Hannah Oliver (two walks, run scored at the plate) added in seven strikeouts while only walking a pair of Northwest batters en route to obtaining a 3.5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in a complete game performance in the circle for Clay (20-4).

Lydia Emmons, who went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI, and a run scored, led Northwest with her output, while Laiken Rice (1-for-2, RBI, run scored), Jaclyn Burchett (1-for-3, RBI), Lexi Throckmorton (1-for-3, run scored), and Bri Kelley (1-for-2, double, run scored) rounded out the Lady Mohawks’ efforts.

South Webster 9, New Boston 2

Behind a strong five-inning pitching performance from Katlyn Britton, the South Webster Jeeps’ softball program was able to claim a 9-2 victory over the New Boston Tigers’ softball program on Wednesday evening in New Boston.

Britton, who pitched five of the seven innings in the contest for South Webster, collected a pair of strikeouts for the Lady Jeeps and held New Boston to just two hits for the afternoon. Gwen Messer pitched the final pair of frames during the contest and notched four strikeouts while only walking a batter to allow South Webster to avenge a 4-3 defeat to New Boston on April 17.

At the plate, Baylee Cox led the way by going 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, and a run scored, while Taylor Rawlins went 1-for-4 with two RBI and Mack Keller and Kaylea McCleese each went 1-for-4 with an RBI, with the former also scoring a run, to lead the South Webster offense.

Emma Bailey (walk, two runs scored), Kaylee Hadinger (walk, two stolen bases, three runs scored), and Messer and Bri Smith (run scored apiece) all led the way for South Webster, who won its fourth contest in a row on Wednesday evening to move to 6-15 overall.

New Boston (9-12) was led by Peyton Helphinstine, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Lexus Oiler went 1-for-3 at the plate for the Lady Tigers. Tasha Poole (walk), Kaylee Stone (walk), Mariah Buckley (stolen base, run scored), and Breanna Widebrauk (hit by pitch) all contributed to the Lady Tigers’ lineup, while Taylen Hickman gave up just five hits, two earned runs, and struck out four in a complete game performance.

Green 14, Ashland (Ky.) Fairview 10

Behind a home run blast by Mac Carver and multi-hit performances from six additional Green softball players, the Lady ‘Cats were able to claim a victory on Wednesday evening as Green established a 6-1 lead after an inning of play, then scored seven runs in the top of the sixth inning after Ashland (Ky.) Fairview rallied back to tie the score at six apiece in a thrilling 14-10 affair that was held on the Fairview High School campus in Westwood.

In all, all nine players who suited up for Green on Wednesday scored at least one run, including Carver, who drove in two runs with her home run shot as part of her 1-for-5 day at the plate with a run scored.

Ava Jenkins (2-for-3, triple, two walks, two RBI, two runs scored), Kerston Sparks (2-for-4, double, walk, three RBI, run scored), Cass Kellogg (2-for-5, two RBI, run scored), Kori Derifield (2-for-5, two RBI, run scored), Rachael Cline (2-for-4, walk, RBI, two runs scored), and Hailey Hammonds (2-for-4, walk, two RBI, run scored) all collected multi-hit outings, while Charli Blevins notched a hit in three trips, walked twice, stole two bases, and scored a pair of runs to head up the the Lady ‘Cats’ output. Kame Sweeney drew a pair of walks and scored three times from the middle of the order for Green (7-14).

BASEBALL

Portsmouth 3, Fairland 1

Behind a complete game three-hitter from Reese Johnson, the Portsmouth Trojans’ baseball program was able to claim a 3-1 victory over the Fairland Dragons’ baseball program on Wednesday evening in Proctorville.

Johnson, who struck out four Fairland batters while walking only two, didn’t give up an earned run in the victory. The senior and co-ace of Portsmouth’s pitching staff only allowed one run in all to cross on his watch, which came in the sixth inning when Fairland plated a run on an error.

Bryce Wallace (1-for-3, RBI, run scored), Isaac Kelly (1-for-3, run scored), and Devin Jackson (1-for-2, hit by pitch, run scored) all struck the hit column, while Zach Kinney (stolen base) and Michael Duncan (sacrifice) also contributed to Portsmouth’s output.

Clay 6, Wellston 0

Behind an outstanding pitching performance on the mound by Reece Whitley and two hits apiece from Keith Cottle and Evan Woods, the Clay Panthers’ baseball program was able to claim a 6-0 victory over the Wellston Golden Rockets’ baseball program in a Wednesday evening bout that was held in Wellston.

Whitley, who along with Dakota Dodds and the formerly-mentioned Cottle, head up a strong pitching rotation for Clay (16-6), threw a complete game one-hitter on Wednesday evening and struck out seven batters in a fantastic effort against the Division III opponent. The sophomore also went 1-for-4 at the plate with an RBI to aid his own cause in the victory.

“This was a big win for our program against a quality opponent,” Clay head coach Marc Cottle said. “I’m really proud of the boys for bouncing back after a couple of tough losses. Reece had all three pitches working tonight and was outstanding on the mound.”

At the plate, Cottle went 2-for-4 with three RBI — including a two-RBI base knock in the sixth inning — to head up the Panthers’ offensive attack, while Evan Woods went 2-for-5 with a run scored to join in on the fun. Jaden Jessee (1-for-4, run scored), Dakota Dodds (1-for-4, run scored), McGwire Garrison (RBI), Bradley McCleese (walk, run scored), Tanner Richards (stolen base, run scored), Shaden Malone (run scored), and Clay Cottle (sacrifice) rounded out the Clay lineup.

“Keith had some really good at-bats,” Cottle said, “and broke it open in the sixth inning with a big two-RBI line shot.”

Valley 18, Northwest 4 (F/5)

Behind five multi-hit efforts and a nine-run third-inning, the Valley Indians’ baseball program was able to claim an 18-4 victory over the Northwest Mohawks’ baseball program on Wednesday evening in McDermott.

The contest, which was the final SOC II conference contest in the sport for both units in 2018, was led by yet another strong performance from Tucker Williams at the plate, as the senior went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI, and three runs scored to head up the offense attack. Tanner Cunningham (2-for-2, triple, two walks, RBI, three runs scored), Andrew Andronis (2-for-3, double, walk, hit by pitch, RBI, three runs scored), Cayton Ruby (2-for-3, stolen base, four RBI) and Jesse Jones (2-for-3, double, walk, four RBI, three runs scored) were all big at the plate, as well, with Jones adding in a complete game six-hitter and striking out three en route to the victory.

Jake Ashkettle (1-for-3, RBI, two runs scored), Kayden Mollette (sacrifice fly, walk, three RBI, run scored), Jared Morrow (two runs scored) and Landen Christman (walk, run scored) all contributed to the winning cause for the Indians (12-9, 7-7 SOC II).

Northwest was led by Will Gillette (3-for-3, stolen base, run scored), while Mason Campbell (1-for-1, walk, RBI, run scored), Jacob Goodson (1-for-2, walk, RBI), Hunter Berry (two RBI), Dylan Litteral (1-for-3), Robbie Leslie (run scored), and Dalton Dunn (walk, run scored) all contributed in the Mohawks’ lineup.

TENNIS

West 4, Valley 1

Behind strong play from Blaine Weaver and Kane Lewis at the singles positions, the West Senators’ tennis program took home a 4-1 victory over the Valley Indians’ tennis program on Wednesday evening.

Weaver and Lewis got the positive results going from the outset as the duo combined to win each of their 24 games played on Tuesday, while Matt Campbell added in a forfeit victory to seal the victory for West in the match.

In doubles play, West also got a 6-3, 6-2 victory from Joel Durant and Molly Taylor at the No. 2 doubles slot, while Valley’s Nate Crabtree and Brandon Phillips got the Indians on the board with a 6-4, 6-0 victory at the No. 1 doubles position to close out the match.

No. 1 singles — Blaine Weaver (West) def. Kylee Baldridge (Valley) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Kane Lewis (West) defeated Hudson Oyer (Valley) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Matt Campbell (West) won by forfeit

No. 1 doubles — Nate Crabtree/Brandon Phillips (Valley) def. Nick Crabtree/Brandon Weaver (West) 6-4, 6-0

No. 2 doubles — Joel Durant/Molly Taylor (West) def. Rylee Holbrook/Brooke Hill (Valley) 6-3, 6-2

Clay, Portsmouth, Valley baseball, West tennis add victories

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT