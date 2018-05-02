Minford, Valley, West all ring winning bell

Tuesday (5/1)

BASEBALL

West 14, Oak Hill 2 (F/5)

Behind a complete game six-hitter from Marty Knittel and an 11-hit offensive explosion, the West Senators’ baseball program was able to claim a 14-2 victory over the Oak Hill Oaks’ baseball program on Tuesday evening in an SOC II contest that was played in West Portsmouth.

Knittel, who struck out three batters and only walked one en route to the complete game effort, also went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI, and a run scored at the plate to lead West as the Senators avenged a 3-2 loss to the Oaks last week by leaving nothing to chance on Tuesday.

Dylan Bradford (1-for-3) collected a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored, while Garrett Hurd (2-for-2, double, walk, RBI, two runs scored) and Cade McNeil (2-for-2, hit by pitch, three runs scored) all contributed heavily to the West output.

Drew Cassidy (1-for-4, double, RBI, two runs scored), Marty Knittel (1-for-3, run scored), Cade Powell (1-for-3, two RBI), Brady Whitt (1-for-1, sacrifice, walk, two RBI), Austin Arnett (1-for-3, RBI, run scored), and Joey Cyrus and Loris Ruffino (run scored each) all contributed to the offensive showing for West.

Valley 14, Clay 5

Behind outstanding performances from Jake Ashkettle and Tucker Williams, the Valley Indians’ baseball program was able to claim the season sweep over the Clay Panthers’ baseball program by claiming a 14-5 victory on Tuesday evening in a nonconference bout that was played in Rosemount.

Ashkettle, who put together a workmanlike two-way performance, gave up four earned runs but held Clay to six hits and struck out four en route to giving Valley a chance to win the contest. The utility player then only aided his own efforts on the hill by going 3-for-4 at the plate with a hit by pitch, four RBI, and four runs scored in the contest. Williams ultimately went 4-for-5 with a triple, a double, three RBI, and a run scored to continue his hot spell at the plate.

In addition to the efforts of the pair, Kayden Mollette, who went 1-for-3 at the plate, was huge as well as a walk and a sacrifice fly allowed Mollette to obtain four RBI on the evening. Jesse Jones (3-for-5, RBI, two runs scored), Cayton Ruby (2-for-4, RBI), Andrew Andronis (1-for-5, run scored), Tanner Cunningham (three walks, three runs scored), Jared Morrow (walk, hit by pitch, three runs scored), and Brecken Williams (walk) rounded out the offensive production for Valley.

Clay, who got a solid performance from Keith Cottle on the mound — with the senior only giving up three earned runs in all — obtained a 1-for-4 outing with a run scored, while Dakota Dodds (1-for-2, two walks, two RBI, run scored) and Jaden Jessee (2-for-4) all contributed heavily to the Panthers’ lineup.

Evan Woods (1-for-3, walk, RBI), Bradley McCleese (1-for-4, run scored), McGwire Garrison (1-for-4), Clay Cottle (walk, RBI), Reece Whitley (two hit by pitches, stolen base, two runs scored), and Shaden Malone (walk) added their own mark on the Clay lineup.

SOFTBALL

Minford 10, Ironton 5

Behind an offensive explosion that included a home run from Emily Shoemaker, a four-hit day from Hannah Tolle, and three-hit performances from Shoemaker, Brittani Wolfenbarker, Zoe Doll, and Madison Sifford, the Minford Falcons’ softball program claimed an impressive victory by taking home a 10-5 win over the Ironton Tigers’ softball program on Tuesday evening.

Shoemaker, who also added two RBI and three runs scored in addition to her home run, went 3-for-5 at the plate, while Tolle collected three doubles and a run scored en route to her 4-for-4 day at the dish. Wolfenbarker (3-for-4, RBI, three runs scored), Doll (3-for-4, four RBI, two runs scored), and Sifford (3-for-4, RBI) were all outstanding at the plate, as well.

Hannah Thacker (1-for-3, walk, run scored), Kiersten Hale (two RBI, sacrifice), Maddie Slusher (sacrifice), and Marissa Watters (walk) all contributed heavily at the plate for the Lady Falcons. Sifford picked up the victory in the circle as Minford claimed an impressive win in a nonconference battle between two district-contending units.

Valley 7, Rock Hill 5

Behind a four-run first inning and a three-run fifth frame, the Valley Indians’ softball program was able to claim a quality nonconference victory by defeating Rock Hill, 7-5, on Tuesday evening in a bout that was held in Lucasville.

Margaret Caldwell (2-for-3, walk, run scored) and Maddi Kuhn (2-for-3, two RBI, run scored) were each critical in the high-quality functioning of the Valley lineup, while Faith Brown (1-for-3, walk, double, RBI), Kenzie Spencer (1-for-3, two runs scored), Marissa Markins (1-for-4, double, RBI, run scored), Brooklyn Weeks (1-for-2, two sacrifices), Madison Williams (1-for-3), Halee Stone (1-for-3), and Kirbi Sommers (walk, sacrifice) all were huge for Monte Spriggs’ softball program.

South Webster 11, Green 1 (F/6)

Behind an excellent complete game performance from Gwen Messer in the circle, along with three hits apiece from Kaylee Hadinger and Baylee Cox, the South Webster Jeeps’ softball program was able to claim an 11-1 victory over the Green Bobcats’ softball program on Tuesday evening in a nonconference bout that took place in South Webster.

Messer, who allowed just six hits in the victory over the Lady ‘Cats, struck out an impressive 14 batters and walked only three en route to obtaining a strong 4.66-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The young freshman also helped her own cause at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a triple, three stolen bases, and three runs scored en route to obtaining an outstanding two-way performance. Cox (3-for-4, two RBI, run scored) and Hadinger (3-for-4, double, RBI, three stolen bases, two runs scored) chimed in alongside Messer to head up the Lady Jeeps’ offensive attack.

Kaylea McCleese (1-for-3, triple, walk, run scored), Emma Bailey (1-for-3, walk, three stolen bases, run scored), Taylor Rawlins (1-for-3, walk, RBI, stolen base, run scored), Bri Smith (1-for-4, RBI, stolen base, two runs scored), Mack Keller (1-for-4), and Tori Clarke (two walks, two RBI) all contributed to South Webster’s (6-15) winning cause. The Lady Jeeps ultimately stole 11 bases successfully in 13 attempts en route to the victory.

Kerston Sparks (2-for-2, RBI, walk) and Cass Kellogg (2-for-3) led the way for Green (6-14), while Katie Porter (1-for-1) and Hailey Hammonds (1-for-3) all contributed to the Lady ‘Cats offensive attack. Charli Blevins and Ava Jenkins each drew a walk, while Kame Sweeney was hit by a pitch to round out the day for Green.

