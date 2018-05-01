Roundup: Carver throws no-hitter

Monday (4/30)

BASEBALL

Wheelersburg 7, West 4

Behind an outstanding performance from Connor Mullins on the mound and at the plate, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ baseball program was able to claim a 7-4 victory over the West Senators’ baseball program on Monday evening in Wheelersburg.

Mullins, who threw five innings of two-run baseball while striking out four and walking one, went 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple, a double, a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored to put together an outstanding two-way performance.

Jarrett Stamper (1-for-2, walk, RBI, run scored) added the lone additional hit for Wheelersburg, but Trey Carter (walk, two runs scored), Jaydren Guthrie (two walks, run scored), Will Darling (run scored), Trey Carter (sacrifice bunt), Athan Temponeras (RBI) and Cole Dyer (walk) all showed off solid plate discipline as the Pirates ultimately scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth frames en route to the victory.

West, who got four strong innings from Cade Powell — who struck out five batters and only walked one while allowing just two hits, also got a 1-for-4 performance and an RBI at the plate from the sophomore. Marty Knittel led the Senators at the plate by going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and a run scored, while Dylan Bradford joined Knittel in the multi-hit column by going 2-for-3 with a triple, a sacrifice, an RBI, and two runs scored.

Garrett Hurd (1-for-3, walk, run scored), Drew Cassidy (1-for-3, sacrifice), Trevor Staggs (1-for-3, walk), and Cade McNeil (1-for-3) all obtained a hit during the contest, while Brady Whitt (sacrifice, hit by pitch) and Austin Arnett (sacrifice) all contributed to West’s offensive attack.

Green 11, East 0 (F/5)

Behind a no-hitter from Tayte Carver, the Green Bobcats’ baseball program was able to claim an 11-0 victory over the East Tartans’ baseball program at VA Memorial Stadium to clinch at least a share of the SOC I Championship in grand style on Monday evening in Chillicothe.

Carver, who overcame five free passes by striking out nine batters, went 1-for-2 at the plate with a double and two RBI in the victory to head the charge for the Bobcats (13-3, 10-1 SOC I).

“Tayte was a little off with his control tonight, but give him credit, he overcame a little bout with his control, and shut East down,” Green head coach Dan McDavid said.

Tanner Kimbler added a 2-for-3 effort at the dish while collecting a triple and three RBI at the plate, while young Levi Singleton contributed in a major way in his first trip to VA Memorial Stadium by going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI at the dish. Rylee Maynard added four walks, two stolen bases, and three runs scored to add an electric presence from the leadoff position.

“It’s always nice to play at Paints Stadium,” McDavid said. “It has a big stadium feel, and our players upped their games. Rylee was a big key tonight, reaching through a walk in every plate appearance, and our usual cast of players contributed. Tayte helped himself with a big double, and Tanner just continues to hit, hit, and hit. It’s nice to clinch a tie for the SOC I crown, but we have work to do before we play Symmes Valley on Friday evening.

Mowrystown Whiteoak 6, Clay 3

Despite a strong effort by the Clay Panthers’ baseball program — one where Clay came back from an early 4-0 deficit to draw within a 4-3 count after five innings of play against the Mowrystown Wildcats’ baseball program, the No. 1 team in the Division IV ranks — the Panthers couldn’t claim victory over the Wildcats as Clay fell by a 6-3 tally in a primo nonconference bout against Whiteoak on Monday evening at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.

Bradley McCleese (1-for-3, RBI, run scored) and Clay Cottle (1-for-3, RBI) led the Panthers’ offense, while Evan Woods (1-for-3, run scored), Keith Cottle (1-for-3, walk) and McGwire Garrison (1-for-2) obtained hits in the contest, while Dakota Dodds (RBI) and Reece Whitley (run scored) all contributed offensively for Clay (15-5), who didn’t steal a base in the contest for the first time this season.

“When you are playing the No. 1-ranked team in the state, you can’t make the mistakes that we made and expect to win,” Clay head coach Keith Cottle said. “I give credit to Whiteoak. They are a well-coached and disciplined baseball team.”

Rock Hill 13, Portsmouth 3 (F/5)

Despite base hits from six different players, the Portsmouth Trojans’ baseball program could not capture a victory against the Rock Hill Redmen as Portsmouth fell by a 13-3 tally to Rock Hill in an OVC bout that was held in Rock Hill on Monday evening.

Hayden Yerardi (1-for-2, double, two RBI) led the Trojans from the nine-hole, while Jack Workman (2-for-2, two runs scored) and Isaac Kelly (1-for-3, triple) each contributed to the offensive cause. Bryce Wallace and Reese Johnson each went 1-for-3, while Michael Duncan went 1-for-2 and Zach Kinney scored a run to round out the Portsmouth output.

SOFTBALL

Wheelersburg 13, West 0 (F/5)

Behind a dominating two-way performance from Sarah Claxon, along with multi-hit performances by Claxon, Boo Sturgill, Laney Eller, and Taylor Fannin, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ softball program clinched at least a share of the SOC II Championship on Monday evening as Wheelersburg claimed a 13-0 victory over the West Senators’ softball program in Wheelersburg.

Overall, Claxon was able to throw a complete game one-hitter for the Lady Pirates (17-0, 11-0 SOC II), struck out 10 West batters while only walking one, and notched a pair of hits and three RBI in three trips to the plate for Wheelersburg. Fannin (2-for-3, double, stolen base, RBI, two runs scored), Sturgill (2-for-3, double, RBI, two runs scored), and Eller (2-for-3, triple, three RBI, run scored) all contributed heavily in the Wheelersburg victory.

Addi Collins (1-for-3, double, stolen base, RBI, two runs scored), Mallory Bergan (1-for-2, double, walk, RBI, run scored), Bella Williams (1-for-1, double, walk, stolen base, two RBI, run scored), and Sydney Spence (1-for-1) all added hits on the day, while Christen Risner (walk, two runs scored), Alex Glockner (stolen base, two runs scored), Emmalee Maynard (walk), and Mia Darnell (RBI) all contributed to the Lady Pirates’ cause.

Madison Cochran (1-for-2) had the lone hit for West, while Taylor Coleman drew a walk to aid West as well.

New Boston 24, East 1 (F/5)

Behind a 4-for-4 day at the plate from Ali Hamilton and strong performances in the circle from Taylen Hickman, Kaylee Stone, and Sammy Oiler, the New Boston Tigers’ softball program was able to claim a 24-1 mercy rule victory over the East Tartans’ softball program in five innings on Monday evening in Slocum in an SOC I bout.

Hamilton, who obtained a pair of doubles, also drove in three runs, stole a base, and scored three times on her own for the Lady Tigers (9-11, 6-8 SOC I), who have won three out of their last four games.

Peyton Helphinstine (2-for-3, walk, RBI, two stolen bases, three runs scored), Stone (1-for-2, walk, two RBI, two runs scored), Tasha Poole (1-for-5, double, three RBI, run scored), and Sammy Oiler (1-for-4, walk, two RBI, stolen base, two runs scored) all drove in multiple runs on the day, while Mariah Buckley (1-for-3, double, two stolen bases, three runs scored), Lexus Oiler (1-for-2, double, walk, RBI, run scored), and Shelby Easter (1-for-1, run scored) all obtained at least one hit for the Lady Tigers.

Morgan Rawlins (walk, stolen base, three runs scored), Brooklyn Hoskins (walk, RBI, run scored), Taylen Hickman (three walks, stolen base, four runs scored), and Morgan Kitchen (stolen base) all contributed heavily to the New Boston offensive attack. Hickman, Stone, and Sammy Oiler combined to two-hit East over five innings of work while striking out seven and walking only two for a 3.5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

East was led by Kelsey Setty (1-for-1, run scored), Victoria Escamilla (1-for-2), and Grace Smith (hit by pitch, RBI) at the plate. Victoria Fannin and Kaylee Flannery each drew walks, with Flannery stealing a base, to round out the Lady Tartans’ main efforts.

Green 13, Eastern 12

Behind a massive 10-run fifth-inning, a home run by Kame Sweeney, two hits apiece from Cass Kellogg, Ava Jenkins, and Kerston Sparks, and a simply wild finish that one would have to see to believe, the Green Bobcats’ softball program was able to collect a 13-12 victory over the Eastern Eagles’ softball program on Monday evening in Franklin Furnace.

Green (6-13, 2-12 SOC I), who fell behind by a 7-3 tally through four-and-a-half-innings of play, answered with the 10-run fifth inning and, despite a strong charges from Eastern, never lost the lead. The Lady Eagles, who scored five runs in the final two innings of action, had the tying runner at third base in the bottom of the seventh inning, but after an intentional tackle at first base to prevent a 5-3-2 double play, interference was called, which allowed the Lady ‘Cats to get credit for the double play and hang on for the victory.

Kellogg (2-for-3, two doubles, two RBI, three runs scored) led the way for Green, while Sweeney (1-for-4, home run, three RBI, run scored) was vital with her blast. Jenkins (2-for-4, walk, four RBI, three runs scored) and Sparks (2-for-3, two runs scored) were all crucial in the outcome.

Charli Blevins (1-for-3, RBI, run scored), Mac Carver (1-for-4, double), Rachael Cline (walk, run scored), Haley Bradley (1-for-4, RBI, two runs scored), and Hailey Hammonds (1-for-2, walk, RBI, stolen base, two runs scored) all contributed heavily to the Green output.

South Webster 18, Ironton St. Joseph 5

Behind a 10-run outburst in the third inning and a six-run first frame, the South Webster Jeeps’ softball program never looked back in a contest against the Ironton St. Joseph Flyers’ softball program as South Webster claimed an 18-6 victory in five innings on Monday evening in a nonconference contest that was held in South Webster.

Emma Bailey proved to be nearly unstoppable at the plate by going 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI, a stolen base, and three runs scored to lead the Lady Jeeps, while Taylor Rawlins went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, and three runs scored to aid South Webster in its outburst.

Gwen Messer and Kaitlyn Britton, who combined to throw five innings inside the circle, allowed just five hits and struck out seven while walking only three combined in their strong efforts while also going 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored combined.

Brianna Smith (1-for-3, walk, stolen base, run scored), Kaylee Hadinger (1-for-3, three stolen bases, two runs scored), Baylee Cox (1-for-2, walk, two stolen bases, two runs scored), Bell Musser (1-for-1, RBI, run scored), Tori Clarke (1-for-1), Mack Keller (1-for-4, RBI, two runs scored), Kaylea McCleese (two RBI, run scored), and Bobbi Johnson (run scored) also contributed to the South Webster output. The Lady Jeeps (5-18) have won three games in a row.

Rock Hill 13, Portsmouth 0 (F/5)

Despite obtaining base hits from Jacqueline Bautista, Morgan Reedy, and Morgan Grashel, the Portsmouth Trojans’ softball program fell to the Rock Hill Redwomen, 13-0, in five innings on Monday evening in Rock Hill.

Bautista led the way by going 2-for-2, while Reedy and Grashel each went 1-for-2 to round out the offensive showing for the Lady Trojans.

TENNIS

Wheelersburg 4, Notre Dame 1

Behind the play of Drew Jackson, Luke May, and Mason Nolan at the singles positions, along with a strong performance by Carson McCorkle and Hunter Pistole at the No. 2 doubles position, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ tennis program was able to claim a 4-1 victory over the Notre Dame Titans’ tennis program on Monday evening.

In their victories, Jackson, May, and Nolan took 36 of the 39 sets played en route to sealing the win for Wheelersburg early on, while McCorkle and Pistole claimed an impressive 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Lexi Graf and Karli Boland. Notre Dame, however, was able to claim an impressive victory as Spencer Wilcox and Joyce Zheng claimed a 6-4, 7-5 result over Travis Miller and Logan Davis in the No. 1 doubles pairing.

No. 1 singles — Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) def. Connor Madden (Notre Dame) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Luke May (Wheelersburg) def. Alston Lin (Notre Dame) 6-2, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Mason Nolan (Wheelersburg) def. Kyle McGraw (Notre Dame) 6-1, 6-0

No. 1 doubles — Spencer Wilcox/Joyce Zheng (Notre Dame) def. Travis Miller/Logan Davis (Wheelersburg) 6-4, 7-5

No. 2 doubles — Carson McCorkle/Hunter Pistole (Wheelersburg) def. Lexi Graf/Karli Boland (Notre Dame) 6-0, 6-0

Waverly 5, Minford 0

In a tough setback, the Minford Falcons’ tennis program wasn’t able to claim a victory over a conference foe as the Waverly Tigers’ tennis program claimed a 5-0 triumph over Minford on Monday evening.

Despite the setback, the Falcons gave the Tigers a go of it, especially at the No. 2 and No. 3 singles positions, where Josh Wiehle and Sam Wiehle challenged Colton Lambert and Devin Heppner before falling by 7-5, 7-5 and 6-1, 6-4 tallies.

No. 1 singles — Brandon Nibert (Waverly) def. Caden Wilcox (Minford) 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 singles — Colton Lambert (Waverly) def. Josh Wiehle (Minford) 7-5, 7-5

No. 3 singles — Devin Heppner (Waverly) def. Sam Wiehle (Minford) 6-1, 6-4

No. 1 doubles — Ryan Dunn/Chase Downing (Waverly) def. Zac Hammond/Parker Jacobs (Minford) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 doubles — Alex Workman/Braydon Stultz (Waverly) def. Andy Crank/Trent McManus (Minford) 6-1, 6-0

Saturday (4/28)

BASEBALL

West 7, Georgetown 0

Behind a complete game two-hitter from Cade McNeil, the West Senators’ baseball program was able to claim the first of two matchups of the Rocky Nelson Wood Bat Classic as West defeated the Georgetown G-Men baseball program, 7-0, in a contest that was held at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe on Saturday afternoon.

Cade McNeil allowed West to get in a groove early with his outstanding play on the hill, as the sophomore struck out 13 batters while allowing just two hits in a stingy performance.

His play was only aided by a West offense that ultimately went 9-for-9 on the evening in stolen base attempts — a huge showing as the Senators obtained seven runs during the affair. Garrett Hurd (3-for-4, two RBI, two stolen bases, two runs scored) led the charge, while Trevor Staggs (1-for-3, two stolen bases), McNeil (two stolen bases, run scored), and Austin Arnett (1-for-3, stolen base, run scored) all getting into the act on the basepaths.

Drew Cassidy (walk, stolen base, RBI, run scored), Dylan Bradford (two RBI), Marty Knittel (RBI), Cade Powell (walk, stolen base), and Brady Whitt (walk, two runs scored) all contributed to the offensive output for the Senators.

West 5, North Adams 1

Behind another complete game-two hitter, this time from Drew Cassidy, the West Senators’ baseball program was able to finish the Rocky Nelson Wood Bat Classic with a perfect 2-0 mark as West obtained a 5-1 victory over North Adams in the final contest that it played at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe on Saturday afternoon.

Cassidy, who struck out seven and walked only one batter in the excellent performance, got help from several individuals, including Trevor Staggs, who went 1-for-2 with the lone RBI of the contest for the Senators on a sacrifice fly. Staggs also stole two bases and scored a run himself, while Marty Knittel, who went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored, and Dylan Bradford, who went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a run scored, also contributed in a strong manner.

Garrett Hurd (three walks, stolen base, run scored), Cade Powell (two walks), and Austin Arnett (sacrifice) rounded out the West offensive showing.

‘Burg clinches share of SOC II

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

