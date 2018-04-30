Blanton continuing to lead Clay tennis to promising outcomes

Behind the play of several young standouts, the Clay Panthers’ tennis program has continued to show up as the class of the SOC II realm, which has resulted in Clay collecting yet another SOC I title in the sport.

The following is a season rundown of their results throughout the 2018 campaign:

Monday, March 26

Clay 5, East 0

Behind dominating play from all sides of its tennis program, the Clay Panthers’ tennis program started off the year with a resounding 5-0 victory over East on Monday evening.

Other than a single set loss that Garrett Stone suffered in his opening match, Clay would roll on otherwise as the Panthers took 60 of the 61 sets available in the match. Sarah Widdowson, Tyler Hobbs, and the doubles units of Hunter Armstrong and Caden Cline, along with Regan Osborn and Sydney Barney, all performed in a strong manner by not suffering a single defeat on the evening.

No. 1 singles — Garrett Stone won 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Sarah Widdowson won 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Tyler Hobbs won 6-0, 6-0

No. 1 doubles — Hunter Armstrong/Caden Cline won 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 doubles — Regan Osborn/Sydney Barney won 6-0, 6-0

Tuesday, March 27

Clay 5, West 0

Behind strong play from Gage Keller at the No. 1 singles slot and resilient play from the remainder of the Clay order, the Panthers added its second 5-0 victory in as many matches to start the 2018 season with a 5-0 victory over West on March 27.

Keller, who won 14 of his 16 sets on the evening, took home a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles, while Garrett Stone fought for a 6-4, 6-3 victory and Inigo Velilla fought off a 4-6 defeat in the second set to claim wins of 6-4 and 6-0 in the first and third sets to claim the match victory. The doubles units of Hunter Armstrong and Caden Cline, along with Regan Osborn and Alicia Bobst, won 24 of their 34 sets en route to clinching the sweep.

No. 1 singles — Gage Keller won 6-2, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Garrett Stone won 6-4, 6-3

No. 3 singles — Inigo Velilla won 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

No. 1 doubles — Hunter Armstrong/Caden Cline won 6-2, 6-4

No. 2 doubles — Regan Osborn/Alicia Bobst won 6-3, 6-1

Monday, April 2

Waverly 5, Clay 0

Despite strong resiliency, the Clay Panthers’ tennis program couldn’t fight off the Waverly Tigers’ tennis program as Clay fell by a 5-0 count to Waverly back on April 2.

Even in the losses, Clay showed early qualities of an SOC I Championship caliber unit as Garrett Stone, Inigo Velilla, and the No. 2 doubles unit of Regan Osborn and Alicia Bobst all played in tiebreaking sets — with Osborn and Bobst playing in two tiebreaking contests — before falling.

No. 1 singles — Gage Keller lost 1-6, 0-6

No. 2 singles — Garrett Stone lost 3-6, 6-7 (3-7)

No. 3 singles — Inigo Velilla lost 6-7 (5-7), 2-6

No. 1 doubles — Hunter Armstrong/Caden Cline lost 1-6, 3-6

No. 2 doubles — Regan Osborn/Alicia Bobst lost 6-7 (3-7), 6-7 (5-7)

Monday, April 9

Clay 4, Valley 1

After suffering setbacks to both Waverly and Wheelersburg the week prior, Clay proceeded to never look back by claiming four consecutive match victories in four days against conference foes, beginning with a 4-1 defeat of Valley on April 9.

Gage Keller and Inigo Velilla didn’t lose a single set en route to getting the Panthers off to an excellent start in the match, while Garrett Stone claimed a 6-2, 6-2 defeat to give Clay 36 wins in 40 singles contests en route to the match victory. Regan Osborn and Sarah Widdowson added a 6-1, 7-5 victory to seal up the match outcome.

No. 1 singles — Gage Keller won 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Inigo Velilla won 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Garrett Stone won 6-2, 6-2

No. 1 doubles — Hunter Armstong/Caden Cline lost 2-6, 3-6

No. 2 doubles — Regan Osborn/Sarah Widdowson won 6-1, 7-5

Tuesday, April 10

Clay 5, East 0

Additional individuals shined in Clay’s next contest as the Panthers added another strong performance with a 5-0 victory over East on Tuesday evening.

Hunter Armstrong lost his opening set, but claimed 12 of his next 16 sets to claim a victory at No. 1 singles to start Clay off in the right direction. Sarah Widdowson, Tyler Hobbs, and the doubles teams of Regan Osborn and Alicia Bobst, along with Madison Nigh and Ethan Jones, won 48 of the next 51 sets played to seal the deal on the sweep.

No. 1 singles — Hunter Armstrong won 5-7, 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 singles — Sarah Widdowson won 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Tyler Hobbs won 6-1, 6-1

No. 1 doubles — Regan Osborn/Alicia Bobst won 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 doubles — Madison Nigh/Ethan Jones won 6-0, 6-0

Wednesday, April 11

Clay 5, New Boston 0

For the second time in as many days, Clay claimed a 5-0 win by sweeping New Boston in a conference tennis matchup between the two programs.

Tyler Hobbs won a thrilling, hard-fought match at No. 3 singles by claiming a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory at No. 3 singles, but the remainder of the contest proved to be all Panthers as Clay, again, won 48 of the remaining 51 matches en route to the victory.

No. 1 singles — Gage Keller won 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Garrett Stone won 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Tyler Hobbs won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

No. 1 doubles — Hunter Armstrong/Caden Cline 6-0, 6-2

No. 2 doubles — Regan Osborn/Sarah Widdowson 6-0, 6-1

Thursday, April 12

Clay 5, Notre Dame 0

For the third consecutive day, Clay took home a 5-0 victory over a conference opponent, and for the fourth consecutive day, the Panthers obtained a conference victory as Clay obtained a 5-0 victory over Notre Dame on Thursday evening.

The singles units of Gage Keller, Inigo Velilla, and Garrett Stone claimed 36 of their 38 victories against outside competition, while the No. 2 doubles unit of Regan Osborn and Alicia Bobst made it 48 of 51 victories yet again for four of the five competing units. Hunter Armstrong and Caden Cline rounded out the sweep by taking home a 7-6, 6-2 victory.

No. 1 singles — Gage Keller won 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 singles — Inigo Velilla won 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 singles — Garrett Stone won 6-0, 6-0

No. 1 doubles — Hunter Armstrong/Caden Cline won 7-6 (7-0), 6-2

No. 2 doubles — Regan Osborn/Alicia Bobst won 6-2, 6-0

Tuesday, April 17

Clay 4, Portsmouth 1

Behind hard-fought victories by Gage Keller and Garrett Stone, the Clay Panthers’ tennis program claimed a 4-1 victory over Portsmouth on Tuesday evening to garner another strong victory, this time over Portsmouth in nonconference competition.

After dropping his opening set, Keller obtained a 6-4, 6-3 victory at the No. 1 singles slot, while Stone added a 6-4, 7-5 margin of victory at No. 2 singles. Inigo Velilla and the No. 2 doubles unit of Regan Osborn and Tyler Hobbs collected 24 victories in 28 games combined to seal up the resounding victory for the Panthers.

No. 1 singles — Gage Keller won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 singles — Garrett Stone won 6-4, 7-5

No. 3 singles — Inigo Velilla won 6-3, 6-0

No. 1 doubles — Hunter Armstrong/Sarah Widdowson lost 1-6, 1-6

No. 2 doubles — Regan Osborn/Tyler Hobbs won 6-1, 6-2

Wednesday, April 18

Clay 5, Unioto 0

In its second conference victory in three days, the Clay Panthers’ tennis program obtained a 5-0 victory over the Unioto Sherman Tanks’ tennis program on Wednesday evening.

Gage Keller, Garrett Stone, Inigo Velilla, and the doubles units of Hunter Armstrong and Caden Cline, along with Regan Osborn and Alicia Bobst, won 60 of the 70 matches on the evening en route to the sweep of the Division II program.

No. 1 singles — Gage Keller won 6-0, 6-4

No. 2 singles — Garrett Stone won 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Inigo Velilla won 6-2, 6-0

No. 1 doubles — Hunter Armstrong/Caden Cline won 6-2, 6-0

No. 2 doubles — Regan Osborn/Alicia Bobst won 6-0, 6-2

Friday, April 20

Clay 5, New Boston 0

In yet another resounding victory, the Clay Panthers’ tennis program recorded a sweep of the New Boston Tigers’ tennis program as Clay took home 48 of the 62 matches played on April 20.

Hunter Armstrong’s and Caden Cline’s 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 1 doubles was the most impressive victory, while the No. 2 doubles team of Sydney Barney and Madison Nigh, along with Inigo Velilla, Tyler Hobbs, and Gage Keller (who claimed a forfeit win) sealed up the sweep.

No. 1 singles — Keller won by forfeit

No. 2 singles — Inigo Velilla won 6-0, 6-4

No. 3 singles — Tyler Hobbs won 6-0, 6-2

No. 1 doubles — Hunter Armstrong/Caden Cline won 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 doubles — Sydney Barney/Madison Nigh won 6-4, 6-2

Saturday, April 21 — Logan Elm Invitational

In the Logan Elm Invitational against Logan Elm, Miami Trace, and Circleville last Saturday, Gage Keller, Inigo Velilla, and Garrett Stone each won matches in singles play, while the doubles duo of Regan Osborn and Alicia Bobst added an 8-0 victory to round out the event with six points.

Stone won his opening match, 8-0, to obtain a third singles runner-up trophy, while Keller (8-4 win) and Velilla (8-0 win) all obtained victories in their final bouts of the day. Osborn and Bobst also collected an 8-0 victory in their final match to round out the day’s events.

Gage Keller lost 1-8 (LE), won 8-4 (MT)

Inigo Velilla lost 0-8 (LE), won 8-0 (MT)

Garrett Stone won 8-0 (C) and lost 2-8 (LE)

Hunter Armstrong/Caden Cline lost 4-8 (C) and lost 5-8 (MT)

Regan Osborn/Alicia Bobst lost 1-8 (LE) and won 8-0 (C).

Friday, April 27

Clay 3, Notre Dame 2

Behind strong play from Gage Keller, Inigo Velilla, and the No. 2 doubles unit of Regan Osborn and Sarah Widdowson, the Clay Panthers’ tennis program claimed a 3-2 victory over Notre Dame on Friday evening to move to 11-2 overall and 9-2 in SOC I action.

Keller and Velilla took home 24 of their 26 sets on the evening — with Keller winning both of his sets without a defeat — while the doubles unit of Regan Osborn and Sarah Widdowson claimed a 6-0, 6-2 victory to fend off a strong rally by the Titans.

No. 1 singles — Gage Keller won 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Inigo Velilla won 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 singles — Tyler Hobbs lost 6-2, 3-6, 1-6

No. 1 doubles — Hunter Armstrong/Caden Cline lost 5-7, 4-6

No. 2 doubles — Regan Osborn/Sarah Widdowson won 6-0, 6-2

