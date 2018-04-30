SSU takes three of four from Cumberlands (Ky.)

Shawnee State’s Tatum Wise threw a no-hitter in the third game of a four-game set between Cumberlands (Ky.) on Saturday afternoon as the Shawnee State softball program swept Cumberlands (Ky.) on Saturday afternoon, winning in game one behind Wise’s no-hit effort 4-0, and prevailing in game two 5-1 after taking home the second of two bouts on Friday, 6-2 en route to winning the season series three games to one.

Wise would be the star of the show, throwing her first career no-hitter. The Patriots’ best chance of the game to break up the no-hitter came in the opening inning, with Wise walking Kailin Yantz and Elisa Mauldin to put two on with one out. Wise, however, got Hannah Stephenson to ground into a fielder’s choice, and Mikayla Vires to line out to Kayla Koch at first base to end the threat. Wise then retired the next 17 batters in a row.

In the top of the seventh and with two outs, Cumberlands sent pinch hitter Coari Robertson to the plate. Robertson hit a sharp grounder to first that Koch misplayed for an error. Emily Fox then hit a sharp line drive to right field, but Victoria Bevington (SO/London, Ohio) charged in and made a sliding catch to secure the no-hitter.

Shawnee State pushed across its first run in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out, Stacy Trenholm singled down the left field line, and a wild pitch by Cumberlands pitcher Sidney Pennycuff allowed Trenholm to reach second. Wise then aided her own cause by driving in the winning run, singling up the middle to score Trenholm to give Shawnee State a 1-0 lead.

The Bears then scored two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Bevington reached on a bunt single to lead off the inning, and advanced to second on Michal Cunningham’s bunt. Ashtyn Saunders then singled to the pitcher’s mound, which moved Bevington to third. Saunders then stole second, and Pennycuff threw a wild pitch to move her to third and allow Bevington to score. Marisa Brown then laid down a sacrifice squeeze bunt, scoring Saunders to give Shawnee State a 3-0 lead.

Shawnee State added its final run in the bottom of the sixth. After a leadoff double by Wise, Katlyn Gleich buntedWise over to third. Haley Rawlins followed by hitting a sharp grounder off the pitching rubber and off of Cumberlands shortstop Madison Huber’s leg to allow Wise to score for the final 4-0 margin of victory.

Wise’s no-hitter is the seventh for Shawnee State since Shawnee State started tracking stats through DakStats in 2006. It is the first no-hitter for Shawnee State since Allie Chapman’s no-hitter against Bluefield on April 16, 2014. The no-hitter is the first of Wise’s career.

In the second affair, however, the Bears didn’t slow down, scoring twice in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Megan Shupert-Martin singled to the right of the pitcher’s circle, stole second, then scored on Michal Cunningham’s double to right center field to give Shawnee State a 1-0 lead. Ashtyn Saunders then reached on a single to move Cunningham to third base, and ran on home on a double steal, scoring before Saunders — who overran the base — was tagged out.

Shawnee State pushed across another run in the bottom of the fifth. Katlyn Gleich doubled to right center, and got to third on Mackenzie Riley’s flyout to center. Haley Rawlins then laid down a squeeze bunt and reached first as Gleich scored to give SSU a 3-0 lead.

Cumberlands pushed across its first run of the game in the top of the sixth. Hayley Kilburn led off by getting hit by a pitch, and Emily Fox followed by singling through the left side. Tara Comer grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to get two outs, but Madison Huber singled up the middle to score Kilburn and cut the Shawnee State lead to 3-1.

Shawnee State scored two more runs to put the game away in the bottom of the fifth. Ashtyn Saunders led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch, and Marisa Brown singled up the middle to move Saunders to second. Kayla Koch then singled up the middle to score Saunders, which moved Brown to second, and Brown was replaced by pinch runner Victoria Bevington. Stacy Trenholm then followed with a single back up the middle to drive Bevington in, giving Shawnee State the final 5-1 margin of victory.

McKenzie Whittaker (JR/McDermott, Ohio) got the win by allowing only one run on five hits and striking out four in a complete game effort. Sydney Maynard took the loss, allowing five runs on nine hits in six innings.

The wins moves Shawnee State to 26-20 on the season, and to 13-15 in the Mid-South Conference. Cumberlands fell to 16-32 and to 9-19 in the league. The win in the first contest on Saturday ensured that Shawnee State would finish with a record above .500 for the first time since the 2014 campaign, when the Bears went 26-24.

Shawnee State softball also clinched a fourth place finish in the Mid-South Conference with the wins on Saturday. The Bears have now finished fourth in consecutive seasons, finishing in the same position in 2017.

The Bears return to action on Friday, May 4 in the first round of the Mid-South Conference tournament against fifth-seeded Cumberland (Tenn.) in Bowling Green, Kentucky. First pitch is set for 10 a.m. at Michael O. Buchanon Park.

Shawnee State’s Tatum Wise threw a no-hitter in the third of four contests against Cumberlands (Ky.) on Saturday afternoon. The Bears took home a 2-1 victory as a result. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/04/web1_Tatum_Wise_cmyk-1-.jpg Shawnee State’s Tatum Wise threw a no-hitter in the third of four contests against Cumberlands (Ky.) on Saturday afternoon. The Bears took home a 2-1 victory as a result. Submitted Photo Shawnee State’s Kayla Koch steps in the batter’s box. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/04/web1_DSC_0064JPG_cmyk.jpg Shawnee State’s Kayla Koch steps in the batter’s box. Kevin Colley | Daily Times

Wise throws no-hitter in Game 3, Koch celebrates Senior Day