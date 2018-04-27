Carmichael, Ferrara to play in North-South All-Star Game

Carmichael, Ferrara to participate in North-South All-Star Game Saturday

Two-sport standout and senior linebacker Xander Carmichael, an Arizona Western Community College signee, along with Wittenberg signee and Portsmouth offensive line standout Anthony Ferrara, will participate in the Division IV-Division VIII North-South All-Star Game on Saturday afternoon at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon.

Carmichael, who made a team-high 104 tackles for Wheelersburg, tied for first on the unit with three pass deflections, and tied for second in interceptions with three for the Pirates, will play alongside Coal Grove defensive lineman Jeb Jones, among others, in the prestigious contest, with invitations awarded to the best seniors across the state. The senior accumulated 440 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns offensively, and collected a punting average of 34.7 en route to leading Wheelersburg on its 2017 Division V State Championship run.

Ferrara, who was a four-year starter for Portsmouth, played center and long-snapped for the Trojans throughout his football career. The sure-handed center paved the way for Isaac Kelly, who finished with 2,320 yards of total offense and 21 touchdowns, and Talyn Parker, who ran for 1,010 yards and 16 touchdowns in just six games in 2017.

Look for more on these two individuals in the Daily Times in the coming weeks.