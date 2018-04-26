Swain throws no-no in Clay victory

Wednesday (4/25)

SOFTBALL

Clay 11, Green 0 (F/5)

Behind a no-hitter from Julia Swain in the circle, the Clay Panthers’ softball program was able to claim a 12-0 victory over the Green Bobcats’ softball program in five innings on Wednesday evening in Rubyville.

Swain, a Ohio Christian University signee, moved to 8-1 overall as a pitcher and helped Clay improve to 17-3 overall (11-0 SOC I) in the win. The senior struck out 10 batters and only walked one en route to a brilliant effort in the circle to cap off the contest — which served as Senior Night — in style.

At the plate, Shaelyn Vassar and Ryanna Bobst led Clay with their efforts, as the former went 2-for-3 with four RBI and a run scored while the latter also went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs scored to head up the Lady Panthers’ offensive attack. Megan Bazler (1-for-3, two RBI) and Cassidy Wells (1-for-3, double) also added big swings on the day.

Lila Brown (1-for-1, walk, two stolen bases, two runs scored), Elisa Collins (1-for-1, walk, run scored), Shaley Munion (1-for-1, run scored), MeKenzie Loper (1-for-1), Swain (two walks, three runs scored), Sophia Gatti (sacrifice fly, RBI), and Jensen Warnock (run scored) rounded out the winning effort for Clay.

Kame Sweeney drew the lone walk for Green.

Notre Dame 13, Western 0 (F/5)

Behind another fantastic day at the plate from Claire Dettwiller, along with a strong day at the dish from Taylor Schmidt and a combined three-hitter in the circle from Cassie Schaefer and Isabel Cassidy, the Notre Dame Titans’ softball program was able to claim a 13-0 victory over the Western Indians’ softball program in five innings on Wednesday evening in Latham.

Dettwiller and Schmidt, who each went 4-for-4 at the plate, also contributed four RBI apiece to the winning cause. Dettwiller collected three doubles while Schmidt added a double of her own to the table.

In addition to Dettwiller and Schmidt, five additional Notre Dame hands collected RBI as Molly Hoover (3-for-4, walk, RBI, four runs scored), Cassidy (2-for-4, RBI, two runs scored), Schaefer (3-for-4, RBI, run scored), Webb (1-for-4, RBI), and Paetyn Collins (2-for-4, RBI, run scored) all drove in a runner. Lauren Delabar (1-for-3, walk, run scored) and Francis Rogers (run scored) also contributed to the Lady Titans’ offensive attack.

In the circle, Schaefer and Cassidy combined to strike out eight batters while allowing just three hits. Schaefer struck out seven batters on her own and didn’t walk a single Western batter en route to the decision.

Minford 4, West 0

Behind a combined two-hitter from Hannah Tolle and Zoe Doll in the circle, along with a 3-for-4 day at the dish from Brittani Wolfenbarker, the Minford Falcons’ softball program was able to claim a 4-0 victory over the West Senators’ softball program on Wednesday evening in West Portsmouth.

Doll, who pitched four and one-third innings, and Tolle, who added two and two-thirds of an inning on her own, struck out seven batters while two-hitting the Lady Senators. The Lady Falcons were aided by Wolfenbarker, who added a double, a triple, an RBI, and a run scored to cap off a brilliant day at the plate.

Tolle (2-for-3, walk, triple, RBI, run scored) and Tamara Burchett (2-for-4, triple, RBI, run scored) joined Wolfenbarker in the multi-hit column, while Kiersten Hale (1-for-3, RBI), Madison Sifford (1-for-3, walk), Hannah Thacker (1-for-4) and Marissa Watters (1-for-4) all joined the hit column. Emily Shoemaker’s walk and Maddy Suter’s run scored rounded out Minford’s efforts.

West was led by Laney Ayers (1-for-3, double) and Sammy Tatman (1-for-3), while Taylor Coleman, in another complete game effort, never relented despite getting tagged for 11 hits in a workmanlike effort. Coleman, Abbi Pack, and Emily Sissel drew a walk and MaKayla White drew a pair of walks to round out the Lady Senators’ showing.

Symmes Valley 11, New Boston 1 (F/5)

Despite solid efforts from Mariah Buckley and Morgan Rawlins at the top of the New Boston Tigers’ softball lineup, New Boston wasn’t able to claim a victory over SOC I foe Symmes Valley as New Boston fell by an 11-1 tally in five innings on Wednesday evening in Willow Wood.

Buckley, who went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored, and Rawlins, who went 1-for-2 with a walk, were solid at the plate, as was Peyton Helphinstine, who also went 1-for-2 at the dish. Buckley also stole two bases during the contest, with Ali Hamilton also adding a steal to round out the New Boston effort.

Oak Hill 10, South Webster 0

Despite obtaining six hits against a strong Oak Hill Oaks’ softball program, the South Webster Jeeps’ softball program was not able to claim a victory against Oak Hill as South Webster fell by a 10-0 tally on Wednesday evening in an SOC II contest that was held in South Webster.

Bri Smith continued to lead the charge for the Lady Jeeps offensively by going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, while Baylee Cox also collected a double in her 1-for-3 effort. Emma Bailey, Gwen Messer, and Taylor Rawlins all went 1-for-3 while Bobbi Johnson drew a walk to round out the South Webster offensive showing.

BASEBALL

Portsmouth 7, Ironton 4

Behind two hits apiece from William Sturgill, Isaac Kelly, and Zach Bayse, along with a strong complete game performance from Reese Johnson, the Portsmouth Trojans’ baseball program was able to claim a 7-4 victory over the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ baseball program on Wednesday evening in Portsmouth.

Johnson, who gave up nine hits, overcame Ironton’s effective hitting by striking out six and walking only two for a three-to-one strikeout-to-walk ratio. The senior also scored a run to add to the Trojans’ effectiveness.

At the plate, Kelly led the way from his cleanup position by going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. Sturgill and Bayse also went 2-for-4 while helping to move runners over during the contest. Jack Workman (1-for-3, RBI), Bryce Wallace (three runs scored), and Devin Jackson (RBI) rounded out the contributions to Portsmouth’s winning effort.

Minford 2, West 0

Behind a complete game one-hitter from Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, the Minford Falcons’ baseball program was able to claim a crucial SOC II victory by notching a 2-0 triumph over West in a conference bout held in West Portsmouth.

Vogelsong-Lewis, who threw 82 pitches in the victory, struck out six West batters and only walked one in the victory. The freshman was aided by Nathan McCormick, who collected a two-RBI double to account for the lone runs of the contest in the top of the sixth frame en route to going 1-for-3 at the plate.

Ethan Lauder (1-for-4, run scored), Bailey Rowe (1-for-3), Reid Shultz (two walks, run scored), Brayden Davis (walk), and Darius Jordan (walk) rounded out the Minford contingent.

West was led by Dylan Bradford, who threw five and two-thirds innings of two-hit, four-strikeout baseball. Marty Knittel, who threw the final inning and a third, allowed just one hit, struck out a Minford batter, and went 1-for-3 at the plate to lead the Senators.

Clay’s Julia Swain threw a no-hitter against Green on Wednesday evening. Swain moved to 8-1 in the circle for the 2018 season with the win. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/04/web1_rsz_dsc_0145_cmyk.jpg Clay’s Julia Swain threw a no-hitter against Green on Wednesday evening. Swain moved to 8-1 in the circle for the 2018 season with the win. Kevin Colley | Daily Times

