Patty, Smith, Bennington blaze trail to stardom

Northwest graduate Shae Patty, Wheelersburg graduate Brooke Smith, and South Webster hand Hunter Bennington each put together strong showings for the Shawnee State track and field program at the Mid-South Conference Championships from Sunday to Tuesday — with Patty qualifying for the NAIA National Championships behind her efforts.

Patty (FR/McDermott, Ohio) won the high jump, beating a stacked field for first and breaking the NAIA’s National “A” Standard by clearing 1.72 meters. Her jump led four Mid-South Conference high jumpers that qualified for the NAIA National Championships in the event for the day. Bennington, who competed in the 4-by-800 meter relay alongside Seth Farmer, Ethan Richter, and Thryceton Deckard, placed second in the event with a time of 7:59.69.

Smith ultimately brought home conference championships in three events, winning both the 800 meter run and the 1500 meter run with her times of 2:19.07 and 4:53.10 as an individual, then — alongside fellow teammates Lindsey Krause, Marissa Smith, and Jessica Price — obtained top honors in the 4-by-800 meter relay with their 9:42.07 mark. The four Bears beat second place Cumberlands (Ky.) by 10 seconds.

The Shawnee State track and field program will next compete at the Dr. Keeler Invitational, hosted by North Central College (Ill.) on May 10 and 11.