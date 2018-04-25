‘Burg baseball, ND softball claim one-run victories

Tuesday (4/24)

SOFTBALL

Notre Dame 4, Northwest 3

Behind a walkoff double from Claire Dettwiller that scored Isabel Cassidy, the Notre Dame Titans’ softball program was able to fend off a comeback attempt from the Northwest Mohawks’ softball program as Notre Dame took home a 4-3 victory over the Northwest Mohawks’ softball program on Tuesday evening in Portsmouth.

Dettwiller, who led the team by going a perfect 4-for-4 from the plate, obtained her lone RBI of the day on the game-winning double. Cassidy, who also was a standout at the plate, ultimately went 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, and two runs scored to join her freshman classmate in the multi-hit column.

On the hill, Cassie Schaefer proved to be tremendous again as the sophomore allowed just five hits, one earned run, and struck out 16 while walking only five for a 3.2-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio to put her unit in a position to take home the victory on Tuesday evening. Francis Rogers (1-for-3, run scored), Molly Hoover (1-for-3, walk, run scored), and Paetyn Collins (1-for-3) also stood out in the Lady Titans’ victory, while Schaefer executed a sacrifice to round out the solid performance at the plate for Notre Dame.

For Northwest, Lydia Emmons led the way by going 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk and a run scored, while Jaclyn Burchett’s 2-for-4 mark with a walk, a double, and a run scored sat just behind. Sara Smith (1-for-3, run scored), Laiken Rice (three walks), and Addi Newman (1-for-3, walk), all showed strong discipline at the plate.

Rice, who started opposite Schaefer in the circle, gave up 10 hits but continued to battle all game by giving up just two earned runs and walking only two.

BASEBALL

Wheelersburg 4, Adena 3 (F/11)

Behind an 11th-inning single by Xander Carmichael that scored Trey Carter, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ baseball program was able to fend off a rally by the Adena Warriors’ baseball program en route to taking home a 4-3 victory in a nonconference bout that was held at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe on Tuesday evening.

Wheelersburg, who scored its remaining trio of runs in the opening inning, was led by strong performances on the mound from Cole Ratcliff and Connor Mullins. The former allowed just four hits and gave up a single earned run in six and one-third innings on the hill, while Mullins, who pitched the final four and two-thirds innings in relief, gave up seven hits and had circumstances go against him in the error department, but never stopped battling en route to striking out three batters and walking none.

At the plate, Carmichael, who went 2-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored, led the Pirates, while Jalen Miller also went 2-for-6 to also reach the multi-hit column. Mullins (1-for-6, double, RBI) was also critical in the final outcome.

Cole Dyer (1-for-6, run scored), Athan Temponeras (1-for-2, walk), Jayden Guthrie (1-for-4, walk), and Jarrett Stamper (1-for-5) all reached the hit column, while Carter walked once and scored two runs from his leadoff position to round out the Pirates’ output.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

