PHS claims thriller over Coal Grove

Saturday (4/21)

BASEBALL

Portsmouth 3, Coal Grove 2

Behind a strong complete game performance on the mound by Zach Kinney, along with a walkoff base hit from Reese Johnson, the Portsmouth Trojans’ baseball program was able to claim a critical 3-2 victory over the Coal Grove Hornets’ baseball program on Saturday afternoon in Portsmouth.

Johnson, who went 2-for-4 on the day, led the Trojans’ contingent at the dish by notching the game-winning RBI. Bryce Wallace (2-for-4, RBI, run scored) joined Johnson in the multi-hit column, while Kinney (1-for-3, walk, double), Devin Jackson (1-for-3), and Michael Duncan (1-for-3) also contributed in the hit column, while Isaac Kelly (walk, run scored) and Zach Ward (run scored) were solid on the basepaths.

In addition to going the distance on the hill, Kinney gave up just three hits and one earned run, struck out seven, and walked only three as the senior obtained a 2.33-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Friday (4/21)

South Point 2, Portsmouth 0

Despite a strong six-inning performance from Isaac Kelly on the bump, the Portsmouth Trojans’ baseball program was edged out by the South Point Pointers’ baseball program, 2-0, on Friday evening in South Point.

In his six innings of work, Kelly gave up just five hits and struck out five while walking only three for Portsmouth. Both of the South Point runs that came across to score, which were in the sixth frame, were of the unearned variety.

William Sturgill and Reese Johnson had the lone hits for Portsmouth during the contest.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT