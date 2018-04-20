Clay dedicating softball field to Carol Vice

Clay to dedicate softball field in memory of Carol Vice

In a way to honor Scioto County’s first great pioneer in the game of softball, the Clay Panthers’ softball program, in conjunction with the Clay Athletic Department, will christen a new name to its softball field as the facility will officially be dubbed as the Carol Vice Memorial Softball Field prior to the start of the annual Carol Vice Softball Classic on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Vice, who passed away last July at the age of 82, accumulated a 261-20 record during her 11 seasons coaching softball at Clay. The widely-renowned softball coaching legend won three OHSAA State Championships (1980, 1981, 1983), made two additional trips to the state finals (1979, 1988) and, unbelievably, won 11 sectional and 11 district titles in each of her 11 seasons as head coach while also taking home nine SOC Championships. During that timespan, Vice coached legendary Clay softball players such as Wheelersburg head coach Teresa Ruby and Clay assistant coach Cindy Gearheart, among many others.

The legendary coach’s career ultimately allowed Vice — who garnered a 93.7 percent winning mark — to garner 2010 Ohio High School Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame honors, with Vice also becoming a member of the Portsmouth Wall of Fame for her accomplishments in the sport.

In addition to the homestanding Lady Panthers, Northwest, along with Georgetown and North Adams, will be playing in the Carol Vice Softball Classic.

Portsmouth looking for girls basketball, volleyball head coaches

The Portsmouth Trojans’ Athletic Department is looking for a highly-professional, motivated leader with a passion for student athletes and a desire to lead a program in the sports of girls basketball and volleyball. The candidate must provide leadership, organization and management of the program and staff.

Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and copy of their resume with any coaching and/or teaching experience to Joe Albrecht, Athletic Director, Portsmouth High School, at joe.albrecht@portsmouthtrojans.net.

The deadline to apply is Monday, May 14th, at 3 p.m. Kristen Bradshaw and Sarah Prosch, respectively, coached both units last year.

Scioto County Career Technical Center to host Skills USA Golf Scramble May 19

The Scioto County Career Technical Center, in conjunction with the Elks Country Club, will hold the Ninth Annual Skills USA Golf Scramble at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 19 at the Elks in McDermott.

The scramble, which enables SCCTC students to attend and compete in the Skills USA challenge, costs $240 for a four-man team entry. In addition to a Scioto Ribber dinner and the possibility of $10,000 for a hole-in-one prize, there will be door prizes, awards for the longest drive, closest to pin, and longest putt, and an optional skins game. The championship team will get $800 and individual plaques while the second place unit will obtain $500.

For more information, call (740) 259-6821 or email jay.miller@sciototech.org to enter. Make any and all checks payable to Scioto County CTC.

