Minford, ‘Burg baseball claim victories

BASEBALL

Thursday (4/19)

Minford 6, Valley 1

Behind a complete game effort on the hill from Reid Shultz, the Minford Falcons’ baseball program was able to claim a 6-1 victory over the Valley Indians’ baseball program on Thursday evening in Lucasville.

In addition to throwing the full seven innings, Shultz allowed just seven hits and struck out four en route to obtaining the victory while adding a sacrifice at the plate to help his own cause.

Brayden Davis (2-for-4, three stolen bases, run scored) and Ethan Lauder (2-for-4, double, two RBI, two runs scored) collected multi-hit days at the dish, while Luke Lindamood (1-for-3, double, RBI), Payton Davis (1-for-4, double, RBI), and Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis (1-for-3, stolen base, run scored) also contributed offensively. Nathan McCormick (two walks) and Darius Jordan, who drew three walks, stole four bases, and scored two runs, led the Minford offensive output as the Falcons stole eight of nine attempted bases on the evening.

Valley was led by Kayden Mollette, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI, while Jesse Jones went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. Andrew Andronis, Tanner Cunningham, Jake Ashkettle, Tucker Williams, and Cayton Ruby all went 1-for-3 at the plate for the Indians.

Wheelersburg 10, Morehead (Ky.) Rowan County 6

Behind a six-run output in the fifth inning of action, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ baseball program overcame a 6-1 deficit and took a 10-6 victory back across the Ohio River to Wheelersburg in another impressive 10-6 victory over the Morehead (Ky.) Rowan County Vikings’ baseball program on Thursday evening in the Peoples Bank Classic at Greenup County High School in Lloyd, Ky.

Jaydren Guthrie was absolutely vital for Wheelersburg in the victory as the senior not only led the Pirates at the plate by going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored, but also collected the decision on the bump in relief by pitching three innings of one-hit baseball while striking out four as Guthrie’s efforts helped spearhead a three-run fourth inning and the six-run fifth frame.

Trey Carter went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored for Wheelersburg, while Xander Carmichael and Connor Mullins each went 2-for-4 with two runs apiece to round out the multi-hit performances for the Pirates. Evan Dahm (1-for-4, RBI, run scored), Jarrett Stamper (1-for-3, walk, RBI, run scored), Athan Temponeras (1-for-3, RBI, run scored), and Will Darling (1-for-1) all obtained a hit on the evening for Wheelersburg, while Jalen Miller (RBI, walk) and Cole Dyer (RBI, walk, run scored) rounded out the the strong efforts at the plate for the Pirates.

SOFTBALL

Clay 10, West 3

Behind continued hot spells from Megan Bazler and Cassidy Wells at the plate, the Clay Panthers’ softball program was able to obtain 13 hits as a unit and obtain a 10-3 victory over the West Senators’ softball program on Thursday evening in Rubyville.

Bazler, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored, and Wells, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, and three runs scored, were absolutely dominating and relentless from the dish, while Jensen Warnock (2-for-4, double, RBI, two runs scored) and Julia Swain (2-for-3, sacrifice fly, RBI, run scored) joined their fellow teammates in the multi-hit parade.

Shaelyn Vassar (1-for-4, stolen base, RBI, run scored), Lila Brown (1-for-3, run scored) and Hannah Oliver — who threw a complete game while striking out 10 West batters and walking only two for a five-to-one strikeout-to-walk ratio — went 1-for-4 at the plate with an RBI to round out yet another strong performance from the Lady Panthers.

For West, Abbi Pack (2-for-3, double, two RBI), Daisy Holsinger (2-for-3, walk, run scored), Sammy Tatman (2-for-4, double, run scored), and MaKayla White (2-for-4) all finished in the multi-hit column. Taylor Coleman (1-for-3, run scored) and Haivan Dillow (1-for-4) rounded out the Lady Senators’ performance.

Valley 4, Northwest 2

For the second game in a row, the Valley Indians’ softball program was able to come back from a early 2-0 deficit after an inning of play and take home a 4-2 victory over the Northwest Mohawks’ softball program behind a strong two-way performance from Faith Brown in an SOC II tilt.

Brown, who went 3-for-3 with an RBI single in the fifth inning that scored fellow senior teammate Marissa Markins, led the way by only allowing one earned run and giving up just one hit in an outstanding affair from the senior. Margaret Caldwell (2-for-2, double, RBI, run scored), Markins (1-for-4, run scored), Maddi Kuhn (1-for-2, double, sacrifice, two runs scored), Halee Stone (1-for-3, RBI), Kirbi Sommers (1-for-3), and Madison Williams (1-for-3) joined Brown in the hit column.

Alexis Lute (1-for-2, walk), Addi Newman (1-for-3, walk, run scored), Laiken Rice (run scored), Jaclyn Burchett (RBI), Lexi Throckmorton (RBI), and Lydia Emmons (walk) led the Northwest output.

TENNIS

West 5, New Boston 0

Behind an impressive rally from Blaine Weaver to kick a tennis match against the New Boston Tigers’ tennis program off, the West Senators’ tennis program was able to claim a 5-0 victory on Thursday evening.

Weaver, who lost the first set to a very strong effort by New Boston’s Jaycee Carter, rallied back and claimed two hard-fought sets by counts of 6-4 and 7-6, with Weaver winning the tiebreaking set, 7-4, to begin the match. Kane Lewis and Matt Campbell followed with their 6-1, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-2 victories over CJ Craft and Bryce Davis, respectively, to clinch the match victory for West in two impressive performances.

In doubles action, the No. 1 doubles unit of Brandon Weaver and Nick Crabtree only lost three games in defeating Mason Floyd and Jeremy Conkell by a 6-2, 6-1 margin, while Joel Durant and Molly Taylor teamed up to claim the first and third sets over Jacob Hayes and Justin Grossely.

No. 1 singles — Blaine Weaver (West) def. Jaycee Carter (New Boston) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

No. 2 singles — Kane Lewis (West) def. CJ Craft (New Boston) 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 singles — Matt Campbell (West) def. Bryce Davis (New Boston) 6-0, 6-2

No. 1 doubles — Brandon Weaver/Nick Crabtree (West) def. Mason Floyd/Jeremy Conkell 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 doubles — Joel Durant/Molly Taylor (West) defeated Jacob Hayes & Justin Grossely 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Wheelersburg 5, Valley 0

Behind another dominating performance up and down its overall lineup, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ tennis program was able to claim a strong victory over the Valley Indians’ tennis program on Thursday evening.

Wheelersburg used strong play from Drew Jackson and Luke May from the No. 1 and No. 2 singles slots, along with the doubles teams of Seth Pertuset and Carson McCorkle at No. 1 doubles and Travis Miller and Logan Davis at No. 2 doubles to claim the match win, as all six players combined to win 48 of the 54 sets that they played on Thursday. The seventh player in Wheelersburg’s lineup, Mason Nolan, showed resiliency as the No. 3 singles hand overcame a 7-5 first set defeat to Rylee Holbrook en route to taking the final two stanzas by scores of 6-1, 6-3 to clinch the sweep.

No. 1 singles — Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) def. Brandon Phillips (Valley) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Luke May (Wheelersburg) def. Landon McBee (Valley) 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 singles — Mason Nolan (Wheelersburg) def. Rylee Holbrook (Valley) 5-7, 6-1, 6-3

No. 1 doubles — Seth Pertuset/Carson McCorkle (Wheelersburg) def. Nate Crabtree/Brooke Hill (Valley) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 doubles — Travis Miller/Logan Davis (Wheelersburg) def. Hutson Dyer/Kylee Baldridge 6-2, 6-0

Minford 4, Notre Dame 1

Behind the continued resiliency of its entire lineup, the Minford Falcons’ tennis program was able to claim another victory as Minford tallied a 4-1 win over the Notre Dame Titans’ tennis program on Thursday evening.

At the No. 1 singles slot, Minford’s Caden Wilcox continued his strong play by outlasting a strong effort from Spencer Wilcox, 6-3, 6-3 to take the matchup at No. 1 singles. Josh Wiehle, Zac Hammond, and the No. 1 doubles unit of Sam Wiehle and Parker Jacobs followed by taking home 36 of the next 42 sets en route to sewing up the match result. Notre Dame’s Kyle McGraw and Philly Krebbs salvaged a game for the Titans as the duo claimed a hard-fought 7-6, 6-3 victory over Alex Cram and Noah Luther to close out the match.

No. 1 singles — Caden Wilcox (Minford) def. Spencer Wilcox (Notre Dame) 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 singles — Josh Wiehle (Minford) def. Joyce Zheng (Notre Dame) 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Zac Hammond (Minford) def. Connor Madden (Notre Dame) 6-1, 6-1

No. 1 doubles — Sam Wiehle/Parker Jacobs (Minford) def. Lexi Graf/Karli Boland (Notre Dame) 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 doubles — Kyle McGraw/Philly Krebbs (Notre Dame) def. Alex Cram/Noah Luther (Minford) 7-6, 6-3

Wednesday (4/18)

SOFTBALL

Northwest 10, West 7

Behind excellent efforts from Laiken Rice and Alexis Lute, the Northwest Mohawks’ softball program was able to obtain a 10-7 victory over the West Senators’ softball program on Wednesday evening in McDermott.

Rice, who worked the entire affair from the circle and only gave up two earned runs in the complete game victory, struck out eight and walked only two en route to obtaining a four-to-one strikeout-to-walk ratio while also going 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI, and three runs scored to lead the Lady Mohawks. Lute, who went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored, and Jaclyn Burchett, who went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored, rounded out the main Northwest contributors.

West was led by Sammy Tatman, who went 2-for-4 with four RBI, while Morgan Rigsby (2-for-3, RBI, two runs scored) and Taylor Coleman, who went 2-for-4 with a run scored and threw a complete game of her own in the circle while only allowing five of Northwest’s 10 runs to be earned, led the Lady Senators during the affair. Haivan Dillow added a hit in three trips while walking and scoring a run.

Madison Cochran (hit by pitch, RBI, run scored), MaKayla White (run scored), Daisy Holsinger (walk), Abbi Pack (run scored), and Laney Ayers (RBI) all contributed to the West cause.

Tuesday (4/17)

BASEBALL

Minford 2, Waverly 1

In a thriller from Tuesday evening, the Minford Falcons’ baseball program was able to claim a 2-1 victory over the Waverly Tigers’ baseball program to start off a strong week of baseball.

Minford, who is 13-1 (9-0 SOC II) on the year, got a complete game six-hitter on the mound from Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, with the freshman striking out four batters en route to another splendid performance on the bump.

Ethan Lauder (1-for-2, walk, RBI), Brayden Davis (1-for-3, run scored) and Darius Jordan (1-for-3, run scored) were among the contributors for the Falcons at the dish.

ADDITIONAL SCORES

Thursday (4/19)

SOFTBALL

Green 25, East 0 (F/5)

Valley's Faith Brown was her usual outstanding self as a two-way player for the Lady Indians in a 4-2 win over Northwest on Thursday evening.

Clay, Valley softball add victories

