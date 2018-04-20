PHS wins home track meet

Defending your home site — in anything that one does in life — is absolutely vital to one’s success as a whole.

On Tuesday evening, the Portsmouth Trojans’ track program did exactly that as Portsmouth, who garnered 178 points in the girls meet and 150 tallies in the boys meet, took home victories in both the boys and girls realms in a home meet that was held at Portsmouth High School.

Portsmouth, who won by an astonishing 128 points over West Union on the girls side and collected a 66-point victory over Minford on the boys side, took home 23 of the 34 fielded events between the two units on Tuesday as both teams dominated the meet from start to finish.

GIRLS

The girls, who were especially electric in their performance from start to finish, were led by last year’s state champion in Lynsey Shipley, who took home a staggering four victories on her own in individual competition.

The senior, who signed with Northern Kentucky University to compete on the Division I level in track, cleared 16 feet, eight-and-a-half inches in the long jump and clicked off times of 12.55, 27.03, and 1:04.15 to also collect victories in the 100 meter, 200 meter, and 400 meter dash. Shipley also collected wins as part of the 4-by-200 meter relay and 4-by-400 meter relay teams by obtaining times of 2:02.17 and 5:09.62, respectively.

Behind the face of Portsmouth’s strong track program, Chloe Minton added a pair of victories herself with winning times in the 100 meter hurdles (19.71) and the 300 meter hurdles (1:00.53), respectively. Anne Marie Raise’ victory in the 1600 meter run (6:29.27) and two second-place finishes the 800 meter run (3:01.93) and the 3200 meter run (15:10.88), along with Jaiden Rickett’s victory in the shot put (32 feet) and a second-place in discus (62 feet, one inch) led the main contributors.

Aiden Fields (seven feet in the pole vault, first place) and Megan Calvin (five feet in the high jump, first place) were among the additional standouts on the girls side. West Union, North Adams, Minford, and Notre Dame rounded out the remaining units at the meet, in that order.

BOYS

In the boys meet, Aiden Kammler, Gabe Gambill, and Jacob McCoy led a fantastic effort from Gerald Cadougan’s unit as Gambill and Kammler each won a pair of meets. Kammler’s 4:50.17 in the 1600 meter run, along with his 10:50.62 in the 3200 meter run, were event-winning times, as were Gambill’s marks of 105 feet in the discus and 45 feet, five inches in the shot put and McCoy’s efforts of 10 feet in the pole vault and 44.47 in the 300 meter hurdles. Portsmouth also claimed victories in the 4-by-100 (48.11) and 4-by-200 (1:38.68) relay events to head up all comers in those events, and Talyn Parker added his own personal touch by running a 24.40 to claim victory in the 200 meter dash.

As far as Minford was concerned, Breydan Tilley proved to be especially strong for the Falcons as the senior took home a meet-high three events. Tilley collected an 11.25 in the 100 meter dash, jumped six feet in the high jump, and, in a blistering show, took home top honors in the 110 meter hurdles (14.82) by over three seconds en route to the victory. Minford added victories in the 800 meter run and the 4-by-800 meter relay to close out the meet in second place with 84 points.

Notre Dame, who won the 4-by-400 meter relay, grabbed third place away from North Adams (40 to 38) while West Union finished fifth with 12 tallies.

Shipley wins four individual events

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

