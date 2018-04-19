Valley baseball, softball programs walk off against Oak Hill

Wednesday (4/18)

BASEBALL

Valley 4, Oak Hill 3

Behind two hits and two RBI from Jared Morrow, including a walkoff double, the Valley Indians’ baseball program was able to obtain a 4-3 victory over the Oak Hill Oaks’ baseball program on Wednesday evening in a tremendous battle between the two programs.

Morrow, who went 2-for-4 with the walkoff double and two RBI, scored Andrew Andronis to cap the winning effort. Andronis scored a second time and also walked once in the winning effort. Tanner Cunningham (1-for-2, walk, double, RBI) and Cayton Ruby (1-for-3, run scored) also joined the hit column in the victory.

Jake Ashkettle (walk, run), Kayden Mollette (walk), and Brecken Williams (sacrifice) rounded out the winning effort for Valley at the plate, while Jesse Jones, who threw an efficient seven innings on the hill, allowed just seven hits, struck out four batters, and walked none in the win.

West 23, Northwest 0 (F/5)

Behind monstrous efforts from Trevor Staggs and Drew Cassidy, the West Senators’ baseball program was able to claim a 23-0 victory over the Northwest Mohawks’ baseball program on Wednesday evening in McDermott.

Staggs, who went 3-for-5 with five RBI, two stolen bases, four runs scored, and Cassidy, who went 3-for-4 with a walk, three RBI, a stolen base, and two runs scored, led a tremendous outburst for West as the Senators ultimately obtained 13 hits and scored five or more runs in each of the first four innings en route to the 23-run barrage.

Marty Knittel (2-for-4, walk, two RBI, stolen base, two runs scored) and Brady Whitt (2-for-3, two runs scored) joined Knittel and Whitt in the multi-hit club, while Dylan Bradford (1-for-4, double, sacrifice fly, three RBI, two runs scored), Garrett Hurd (1-for-2, two walks, two RBI, sacrifice fly, two stolen bases, and three runs scored), Luke Howard (1-for-2, RBI), and Kyle Howell (1-for-2, RBI, run scored) all collected base hits on the evening, as well.

Joey Cyrus (two RBI, two runs scored), Cade Powell (RBI, two runs scored), and Cade McNeil (three runs scored) also contributed to the offensive barrage. Cyrus and McNeil were hit by a pitch six times combined, which led to the pair’s five runs scored as a whole, while Powell threw a complete game three-hitter while obtaining nine strikeouts en route to a 4.5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the victory.

Hunter Berry (2-for-2, double) and Dawson Ruth (1-for-1) led the Northwest efforts.

Wheelersburg 5, Ashland (Ky.) Paul Blazer 2

Behind another strong effort from Cole Dyer on the hill and at the plate, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ baseball program was able to claim a 5-2 victory over the Ashland (Ky.) Tomcats’ baseball program on Wednesday evening as part of the Peoples Bank Classic at Greenup County High School in Lloyd, Ky.

Dyer, who threw five innings of four-strikeout, two-hit baseball, didn’t give up an earned run in the victory and aided his own cause by going 2-for-3 at the dish with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. Xander Carmichael added two hits by going 2-for-2 at the plate with a walk, an RBI, and a run scored to join the multi-hit club.

Athan Temponeras (1-for-3, double, RBI, run scored), Connor Mullins (1-for-3), and Trey Carter (1-for-4, run scored) all contributed in the hit column, while Jalen Miller and Evan Dahm picked up a sacrifice fly and an RBI in the victory. Will Darling walked once and Josiah Richendollar scored a run to round out the offensive output for Wheelersburg.

Clay 7, Eastern 4

Behind a strong rebound effort, which included a complete game performance from Reece Whitley on the mound, the Clay Panthers’ baseball program was able to obtain a 7-4 victory over the Eastern Eagles’ baseball program on Wednesday evening in a huge victory that deadlocked the season series at a game apiece.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our young team (on Wednesday evening),” Clay head coach Marc Cottle said. “After a tough loss last night, we stayed positive, came out, and battled all game.”

Whitley, who threw a complete game five-hitter, struck out 10 batters and walked four to obtain a 2.5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the victory. The sophomore also led Clay at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI, and a run scored in a huge effort that kept the Panthers right in the thick of the SOC I Championship hunt. Keith Cottle joined Whitley in the multi-hit column by going 3-for-5 with a run scored.

“Reece really threw well,” Cottle said. “I’m proud of him for battling through the tough fourth inning, and then finishing the game.”

Jaden Jessee (1-for-4, walk, double), Bradley McCleese (1-for-4, stolen base, RBI, run scored), Clay Cottle (1-for-2, two walks, RBI, run scored), Dakota Dodds (1-for-3, walk), and McGwire Garrison (1-for-4, RBI) joined Whitley and Keith Cottle in the hit department. McCleese added an amazing defensive play by making a shoestring catch, then throwing out a scampering Eastern runner at first base to complete a critical double play that preserved the win for Clay in the seventh inning.

“I can’t say enough about the play that outfielder Bradley McCleese made in the bottom of the seventh inning,” Cottle said. “He made a shoestring catch and doubled off the runner at first base.”

Evan Woods (four walks, stolen base, two runs scored), Shaden Malone (stolen base), and Tanner Richards (stolen base) rounded out a strong day on the basepaths for Clay, who stole seven of eight bases on Wednesday. The Cottle brothers stole three of those bases on their own.

Green 17, Symmes Valley 2 (F/5)

Behind another strong performance from Tayte Carver, the Green Bobcats’ baseball program continued its strong play as Green notched a blowout victory over Symmes Valley, 17-2, in five innings on Wednesday evening.

Carver, who moved to 3-0 on the year from the bump, struck out eight batters and walked only three in a complete game effort to obtain a 2.66-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio on the day. The junior also went 2-for-2 with a double during the contest.

Caden Brammer, who went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBI, joined Carver in the hit parade and was followed by Ethan Carpenter (1-for-2, two RBI) and Hayden Whitis (1-for-2, two RBI). The remainder of the Bobcats’ roster drew 11 walks and was hit by six pitches as Green (9-1, 5-0) took control early and never let up.

“Tayte had a good night on the mound and in the batters box, and Ethan got a big knock to open up some distance from Symmes Valley in the first inning,” McDavid said. “They helped us out with putting runners on and we took advantage of it. I was very proud of Caden Brammer. He suffered from an injury that kept him sidelined his whole freshman year. He’s come back this year, has worked very hard, and it paid off with a long three-run homer to left. I love seeing great kids like Caden reap the benefits of hard work.”

SOFTBALL

Valley 5, Oak Hill 4

Behind an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning from Marissa Markins, the Valley Indians’ softball program was able to obtain a walkoff victory as Markins’ double to left scored leadoff hitter Margaret Caldwell as Valley rallied from a 2-0 deficit to claim a 5-4 victory over the Oak Hill Oaks’ softball program on Wednesday evening in Lucasville.

Markins ultimately led the way by going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Faith Brown went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI, and a run scored and Kirbi Sommers went 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead the multi-hit crew.

Madison Williams (1-for-3, run scored), Halee Stone (1-for-3, RBI), and Brooklyn Weeks (1-for-4, RBI) all obtained hits on the evening, while Maddi Kuhn collected a pair of sacrifices and drove in a run to lead the Indians to the victory. Brown added a complete game from the circle, allowing just six hits and three earned runs while striking out four batters on the evening.

Wheelersburg 9, South Webster 0

Behind a strong day at the plate from Taylor Fannin and a complete game one-hitter from Sarah Claxon, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ softball program was able to claim a 9-0 victory over the South Webster Jeeps’ softball program on Wednesday evening in South Webster.

Claxon, who threw an efficient 69 pitches en route to her complete game outing, struck out eight batters and gave up just one hit — a single to Hayleigh Elliott, who went 1-for-2 on the evening — to lead Wheelersburg to yet another SOC II victory.

Fannin (2-for-5, four RBI, stolen base, run scored) led the Wheelersburg offense, while Addi Collins (1-for-4, RBI, run scored), Bella Williams (1-for-2, double, walk, RBI) and Mia Darnell (1-for-4) all joined the hit column. Christen Risner (two stolen bases, three runs scored), Boo Sturgill (two walks, RBI, three runs scored), Mallory Bergan (walk), Laney Eller (run scored), and Claxon (walk) rounded out the Lady Pirates’ output.

Notre Dame 8, New Boston 4

Behind two strong pitching performances from Cassie Schaefer in the circle, the Notre Dame Titans’ softball program was able to claim two victories in a doubleheader that was played on Wednesday evening.

Schaefer, who threw yet another complete game, struck out 16 New Boston batters, gave up only six hits, and allowed just one earned run in the opening victory — a continuation of a contest that was scheduled to finish on Monday evening. Baylee Webb’s 3-for-3 day, which included an RBI and a run scored, along with Taylor Schmidt (2-for-4, triple, four RBI, stolen base, run scored) and Molly Hoover (2-for-4, two runs scored, stolen base, RBI) all contributed to the statline.

Notre Dame 12, New Boston 0 (F/5)

In the second affair between the two programs, Schaefer was, again, brilliant from the circle, striking out seven and only allowing three hits in the victory. The sophomore also went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and a run scored in the mercy-rule victory.

At the plate, Claire Dettwiller (4-for-4, triple, double, two RBI, two stolen bases, three runs scored), Francis Rogers (3-for-3, double, two RBI, run scored), and Lauren Delabar (3-for-4, two double, two RBI, two runs scored) led the Lady Titans’ brigade, while Schmidt (2-for-3, double, two runs scored), Hoover (2-for-3, double), and Isabel Cassidy (2-for-4, double, RBI, two runs scored) all obtained multi-hit performances, as well.

Payten Collins (1-for-3, RBI, run scored) rounded out the strong performance for Notre Dame en route to the season sweep.

Clay 11, Eastern 2

Behind 16 hits and another strong performance at the plate from Megan Bazler, the Clay Panthers’ softball program was able to obtain another SOC I victory — its 41st in a row — with an 11-2 victory over the Eastern Eagles’ softball program on Wednesday evening in Beaver.

Bazler led the Clay offense by collecting three RBI and a run scored, while Shaelyn Vassar (2-for-4, walk, three stolen bases, run scored), Cassidy Wells (2-for-5, double, two runs scored), Ryanna Bobst (2-for-4, two stolen bases, run scored), and Lila Brown (2-for-3, two runs scored, stolen base) all joined the standout freshman in the multi-hit column.

Jensen Warnock (1-for-4, double, RBI, run scored), Julia Swain (1-for-4, double, two RBI), Kat Cochran (1-for-2, run scored), Hannah Oliver (1-for-2, RBI), and Shaley Munion (1-for-1, RBI, stolen base, run scored) all collected hits on the evening. MeKenzie Loper walked and scored a run to round out the Clay output for the evening.

Symmes Valley 14, Green 3 (F/5)

Despite pounding out 12 hits combined across a Wednesday doubleheader against the Symmes Valley Vikings’ softball program, the Green Bobcats’ softball program fell in both games to Symmes Valley in a pair of doubleheaders that were played in Franklin Furnace.

Kame Sweeney led the way in the opening bout by going 1-for-2 with a home run, all three of Green’s RBI on the evening, and a run scored to lead the entire group. Rachael Cline went 1-for-2 with a double, while Ava Jenkins and Charli Blevins each went 1-for-2 with a run scored — with the latter walking once — to round out the main efforts for Green in the opener. Haley Bradley also walked once to round out the Lady ‘Cats’ scoring.

Symmes Valley 6, Green 2

In the second bout, Bradley led the way by going 2-for-3 with two RBI, while Mac Carver went 2-for-4 with a run scored on the evening. Sweeney (1-for-3, run scored), Kori Derifield (1-for-2, walk), Blevins (1-for-3, walk), and Kerston Sparks (1-for-3) rounded out the Lady ‘Cats offensive performance for the evening.

Waverly 7, Minford 5

Despite obtaining a pair of hits from Andrea Blevins and three RBI from Brittani Wolfenbarker, the Minford Falcons’ softball program fell short to the Waverly Tigers’ softball program, 7-5, on Wednesday evening in an SOC II contest that was held at Minford.

Blevins went 2-for-3 overall with a run scored, while Wolfenbarker went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and three runs scored to lead the middle of the order with three RBI overall. Kiersten Hale added a solo home run, a run scored, and an RBI en route to a 1-for-3 day at the dish.

Emily Shoemaker (1-for-3, double, RBI, run scored, hit-by-pitch), Maddie Slusher (1-for-3), and Madison Sifford (1-for-3) rounded out the main contributors for the Lady Falcons.

TENNIS

Wednesday (4/18)

Wheelersburg 5, Ironton 0

Behind a dominating effort from its singles competitors, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ tennis program was able to claim a sweep of Ironton, 5-0, on Wednesday evening.

The singles unit of Drew Jackson, Luke May, and Mason Nolan were absolutely sensational on Wednesday, as the trio took home 36 of their 41 games played against their opposition. Jackson claimed a straight set victory over Ironton’s Aiden White, while Nolan lost just one game over Ali White as Wheelersburg sealed the deal early on.

However, the doubles units of Carson McCorkle and Hunter Pistole, along with Travis Miller and Logan Davis, allowed Wheelersburg to obtain a sweep behind their own dominating play. In fact, the quartet ultimately claimed 24 of their 29 games against their competition en route to getting out the broomsticks.

No. 1 singles — Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) def. Aiden White (Ironton) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Luke May (Wheelersburg) def. Jaxson Pleasant (Ironton) 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 singles — Mason Nolan (Wheelersburg) def. Ali White (Ironton) 6-1, 6-0

No. 1 doubles — Carson McCorkle/Hunter Pistole (Wheelersburg) def. Sierra Vallance/Elena Wilson (Ironton) 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 doubles — Travis Miller/Logan Davis (Wheelersburg) def. Todd Davidson/Ethan Bennett (Ironton) 6-1, 6-1

Minford 5, East 0

Behind a strong effort from each of its seven hands, including Parker Jacobs, Josh Wiehle, Zac Hammond, and the doubles teams of Landon Burchett and Teegan Clarkson, along with Sam Wiehle and Alex Cram, the Minford Falcons’ tennis program won 60 of the 65 sets available en route to a 5-0 sweep of East on Wednesday evening.

Wiehle and Hammond, who were slotted at their usual slots at the No. 2 and No. 3 singles areas, took home a clean sweep in their slots, while Burchett and Clarkson only lost one set en route to their win at the No. 1 doubles position.

No. 1 singles — Parker Jacobs (Minford) def. Kyle Flannery (East) 6-0, 6-2

No. 2 singles — Josh Wiehle (Minford) def. Devon Stevens (East) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Zac Hammond (Minford) def. Allison Stevens (East) 6-0, 6-0

No. 1 doubles — Landon Burchett/Teegan Clarkson (Minford) def. Noah Stiltner/Jacob Keeton (East) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 doubles — Sam Wiehle/Alex Cram (Minford) def. Marissa Fulk/Vinny Crookshank (East) 6-2, 6-0

‘Burg, Clay, ND softball, Clay, Green baseball each grab wins

