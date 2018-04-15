Clay, Green, West baseball all grab wins

Saturday (4/14)

BASEBALL

Clay 11, South Webster 0 (F/5)

In a suspended contest that was finished on Saturday, Reece Whitley finished off a masterpiece of a performance by collecting a no-hitter as the Clay Panthers’ baseball program claimed an 11-0 victory over the South Webster Jeeps’ baseball program in five innings on Saturday afternoon in Rosemount.

The sophomore, in addition to obtaining the first no-no of his career, had the strikeout pitch working as Whitley fanned nine batters while walking only four for a 2.25-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

“Reece pitched really well and got his first career no-hitter,” Clay head coach Marc Cottle said. “It was nice that our pitching rotation worked out to where he was able to finish what he started.”

At the plate, Keith Cottle (2-for-3, walk, stolen base, two RBI, two runs scored) and Tanner Richards (2-for-2, stolen base, RBI, run scored) led Clay with their multi-hit performances, while Evan Woods (1-for-3, two walks, RBI, three runs scored), Dakota Dodds (1-for-2, two walks, run scored), and Noah Wright (1-for-1) each collected hits. Jaden Jessee (two walks, run scored), McGwire Garrison (two walks, RBI, two runs scored), Clay Cottle (three walks, two RBI, run scored), Bradley McCleese (walk, RBI), Dylan Collett (walk), and Greggory Gleason (walk) rounded out the Clay offensive attack.

Clay 12, South Webster 2 (F/5)

Behind a 3-for-3 day from Jaden Jessee, the Clay Panthers’ baseball program followed up its 11-0 victory over the South Webster Jeeps’ baseball program with a 12-2 victory over the Jeeps on Saturday afternoon in Rosemount.

Jessee, who collected a double, a walk, an RBI, and three runs scored, was followed by Reece Whitley, who went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored, and Bradley McCleese, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored on the day. Whitley followed up his official no-hitter by throwing four and two-thirds innings of three-hit baseball, allowing just two earned runs while striking out two and walking one in the process.

Dakota Dodds (1-for-2, two walks, two RBI), McGwire Garrison (1-for-3, walk, RBI), Evan Woods (1-for-3, double, walk, run scored), Clay Cottle (1-for-2, walk, RBI, two runs scored), and Tanner Richards (1-for-2, walk, RBI,), rounded out the Panthers’ offensive output. Clay Cottle and McCleese each stole three bases, Woods stole two bags, and Jessee, Richards, and Whitley each stole a base as Clay stole 11 bases in its 12 attempts on Saturday.

Skyler Holbrook (1-for-1, double), Braden Martin (1-for-2, run scored), and Braden Bockway (1-for-2) each joined the hit column for Clay, while Gabe Ruth drove in a run, Billy Jones walked, and Daniel Allard scored a run for the Jeeps.

Friday (4/13)

BASEBALL

West 13, Valley 4

Behind an outstanding performance by Cade Powell at the plate, the West Senators’ baseball program faced little difficulties in a road contest against the Valley Indians’ baseball program as West took home a 13-4 victory over Valley in an SOC II contest on Friday evening in Lucasville.

Powell, who went 3-for-4 at the plate on Friday, obtained a double, seven RBI, and a run scored for the Senators, while Drew Cassidy joined Powell by collecting three hits on the evening in four trips while coming across to score three times for West. Marty Knittel added a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a sacrifice, two RBI and two runs scored for the Senators, while Garrett Hurd went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Trevor Staggs went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored to round out the multi-hit performers.

Dylan Bradford (1-for-2, walk, RBI, run scored), Luke Howard (1-for-3, RBI, run scored), and Kyle Howell (1-for-1, two walks, RBI, three runs scored) rounded out the hitting efforts for West, with Bradford striking out seven batters, giving up just one hit, and only allowing one earned run to cross home plate in five innings of work on the hill to round out the winning effort.

Valley was led by Tucker Williams, who went 1-for-2 with a run scored on the day, while Jesse Jones and Andrew Andronis each scored runs for the Indians. Jake Ashkettle and Kayden Mollette each walked twice to round out the Indians’ output offensively.

Clay 10, Symmes Valley 0 (F/5)

Behind a complete-game two-hitter from Keith Cottle, the Clay Panthers’ baseball program controlled an SOC II tilt early and often against the Symmes Valley Vikings’ baseball program en route to taking home a 10-0 victory in five innings over Symmes Valley on Friday evening in Willow Wood.

Cottle, who struck out seven and walked one, also walked, drove in a run, and scored once en route to contributing both ways for the Panthers. Tanner Richards (2-for-3, run scored) added a multi-hit day for Clay.

“Keith pounded the strike zone all night,” Clay head coach Marc Cottle said. :When you only walk one and have no errors, you have a good chance to win.”

Jaden Jessee (1-for-2, walk, two RBI, two run scored), Reece Whitley (1-for-1, two walks, RBI, run scored), McGwire Garrison (1-for-3, RBI), Bradley McCleese (1-for-2, run scored), and Clay Cottle (1-for-2, two runs scored) all gathered up base hits for Clay, while Shaden Malone (walk, two RBI) also contributed in a strong manner to the Panthers’ attack. Clay also went a perfect 8-for-8 in its stolen base attempts, with McCleese (three steals), Richards (two steals), Cottle, Malone, and Whitley all getting in on the act.

“It was a good win for our program,” Cottle said. “Chad (Renfroe) is one of the best coaches around, so it’s a big win anytime you play Symmes Valley.”

Green 11, Western 0 (F/5)

Behind a complete game three-hitter from Bryce Ponn on the mound, the Green Bobcats’ baseball program was able to defeat the Western Indians’ baseball program, 11-0, on Friday evening in an SOC I bout that ended in a mercy rule in Franklin Furnace.

Ponn, a promising junior who is arguably one of the conference’s most improved players, struck out eight batters and walked only one en route to a complete game for the Bobcats (7-1, 4-0 SOC I). The pitcher/third baseman also went 2-for-2 with a triple to aid his own cause.

Rylee Maynard (1-for-2, RBI), Hayden Whitis (1-for-2, two RBI), and Mason Barber (2-for-2, double) all contributed in a heavy fashion to the Green offense.

Gallia Academy 24, Portsmouth 14 (F/6)

Despite obtaining 13 hits and scoring 14 runs as a team, the Portsmouth Trojans’ baseball program wasn’t able to claim victory in an OVC bout on Friday evening in Gallipolis.

Bryce Workman ultimately proved to be a standout from the top of the order as Workman obtained four hits in five at-bats with a double, an RBI, and three runs scored for the Trojans, while Zach Basye went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI, and a run scored. William Sturgill and Zach Kinney each collected a pair of hits for Portsmouth, with Sturgill driving in two and scoring twice and Kinney adding a 2-for-3 day at the dish with five RBI and a run scored on the day.

Hayden Yerardi (1-for-3, run scored) and Devin Jackson (1-for-4, run scored) rounded out the hit club for Portsmouth, while Jack Workman (run scored), Isaac Kelly (RBI, three runs scored), and Zach Ward (run scored) all contributed to the Trojans’ cause.

SOFTBALL

Green 8, Western 5

Behind two RBI apiece from Kame Sweeney, Mac Carver, and Rachael Cline, the Green Bobcats’ softball program was able to claim an 8-5 victory over the Western Indians’ softball program on Friday evening in Franklin Furnace.

Sweeney, who went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored, Carver, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Cline, who went 1-for-3 with two RBI, each contributed heavily to a Green attack that ultimately garnered 10 hits on the evening. Kerston Sparks also collected a multi-hit game as Sparks went 2-for-3 with an RBI to round out the offensive performance.

Cass Kellogg (1-for-2, two walks, two RBI, run scored), Ava Jenkins (1-for-3, walk, RBI, two runs scored), and Charli Blevins (1-for-4, two runs scored) and Hailey Hammonds (run scored).

Clay 9, Symmes Valley 1

Behind a complete effort from its offensive batting order — and a seven-run fifth inning —the Clay Panthers’ softball program was able to obtain a 9-1 victory over the Symmes Valley Vikings’ softball program on Friday evening in Rubyville.

Clay (11-3, 8-0 SOC II) was led by Shaelyn Vassar, Cassidy Wells, Megan Bazler, and Ryanna Bobst, who each collected a pair of hits in the contest. Vassar went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI, and a run scored, Wells went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored, Bazler went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored, and Bobst collected a 2-for-4 while driving in three runners and scoring once.

Julia Swain (1-for-3, sacrifice, double), Hannah Oliver (1-for-3, double, run scored), and Jensen Warnock (1-for-4) rounded out the hit column, while Lila Brown stole a base and scored a run and Eliza Collins scored a pair of runs and stole a base to round out the offensive effort, with Oliver throwing seven innings of seven-hit softball while striking out three to seal Symmes Valley’s fate.

Valley 10, West 5

Behind a complete game outing from Faith Brown and three hits from Kenzie Spencer, the Valley Indians’ softball program was able to obtain a 10-5 victory over the West Senators’ softball program in an SOC II bout that was held on Friday evening in Lucasville.

Spencer, who went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored, and Brown, who threw a complete game while only giving up two earned runs and striking out five while walking one, led Valley in its victory. Brown added a double, three walks, an RBI, and three runs scored from the plate to round out another complete effort.

Madison Williams (2-for-4, two RBI) joined Spencer in the multi-hit column, while Margaret Caldwell (1-for-4, triple, run scored), Maddi Kuhn (1-for-4, triple, two RBI, run scored), Brooklyn Weeks (1-for-4, run scored), Kirbi Sommers (1-for-4, run scored), and Halee Stone (1-for-2) rounded out the hit parade for Valley.

West was led by MaKayla White, Madison Cochran, and Laney Ayers, who each went 2-for-4 in the contest. White went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI, and a run scored, Cochran went 2-for-4 with a run scored, and Ayers went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Abbi Pack went 2-for-3 with an RBI double to round out the multi-hit parade.

Haivan Dillow (1-for-3, run scored) and Daisy Holsinger (1-for-4, RBI) rounded out the hit column while Taylor Coleman drove in a run, Morgan Rigsby walked, and Sammy Tatman scored a run to round out the West offensive output.

Waverly 12, South Webster 0 (F/5)

After obtaining just two hits on Friday evening against a stout Waverly Tigers’ softball program, the South Webster Jeeps’ softball program fell to Waverly, 12-0, in an SOC II bout that was played in South Webster on Friday evening.

Bri Smith and Baylee Cox had the lone hits for the Lady Jeeps (2-11, 0-8), with Smith obtaining a double to lead the way for the South Webster offense.

Gallia Academy 14, Portsmouth 4 (F/6)

Despite base hits from five different Portsmouth Trojans’ softball players in a Friday evening contest against the Gallia Academy Blue Devils’ softball program, Portsmouth wasn’t able to claim victory as Gallia Academy defeated Portsmouth, 14-4, in six innings in an OVC contest that was played in Gallipolis.

Jacqueline Bautista led Portsmouth in the contest by going 1-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored, while Shaya Kidder went 1-for-2 with two runs scored for the Lady Trojans.

Sharia Kearns (1-for-3, run scored), Cassie Potts (1-for-3), and Regan Grooms (1-for-2) rounded out the main contributors for Portsmouth.

TENNIS

Minford 4, Valley 1

Behind the strong play from its singles trio of Caden Wilcox, Josh Wiehle, and Zac Hammond, along with a win at the No. 1 doubles slot by Sam Wiehle and Parker Jacobs, the Minford Falcons’ tennis program obtained a sweep of the season series over the Valley Indians’ tennis program as Minford took home a 4-1 victory over Valley on Friday evening in an SOC tennis match.

Wilcox and Wiehle wasted no time getting Minford off to a great start as the pair combined to take 24 of their 27 games played against Hudson Oyer and Nate Crabtree, with Wilcox obtaining a clean sweep of Oyer, 6-0, 6-0. Hammond then overcame a 5-7 loss to Brandon Phillips in the opening stanza en route to obtaining the next pair of frames, 6-3, 6-2 en route to clinching the match.

In doubles play, Wiehle and Jacobs garnered a straight-set victory over Kylee Baldridge and Brooke Hill to give Minford four victories for the day. Landon McBee and Rylee Holbrook salvaged the day for Valley by overcoming a 6-2 defeat in the first frame to take victories of 6-4 and 7-6 in the final two stanzas, including a 10-8 victory in the tiebreaking set.

No. 1 singles — Caden Wilcox (Minford) def. Hudson Oyer (Valley) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Josh Wiehle (Minford) def. Nate Crabtree (Valley) 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 singles — Zac Hammond (Minford) def. Brandon Phillips (Valley) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2

No. 1 doubles — Sam Wiehle/Parker Jacobs (Minford) def. Kylee Baldridge/Brooke Hill (Valley) 6-2, 6-3

No. 2 doubles — Landon McBee/Rylee Holbrook (Valley) def. Adam Cordle/Trent McManus (2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8))

Clay, Green softball also reach win column