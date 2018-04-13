Salyers gets combine invite to opening, Guilkey to play for Tanks

Salyers obtains The Opening regional invite

Behind his outstanding poise and moxie at the quarterback position, Trent Salyers obtained an invitation to play at The Opening Regionals, which is presented by Nike Football and will be held at Massillon Washington on Saturday, May 5 in Canton.

Salyers, who earned an invite to the 11th of the 12 regional combines that The Opening staff puts together, is a highly regarded national camp attended by many of the top scouting and recruiting services across the United States.

According to the camp’s website, all of the quarterbacks who receive training at these regional competitions “receive advanced one-on-one quarterback instruction,” with accuracy competitions, routes-on-air and a final two-minute drill — a quality that Salyers aced with a broken leg in the 2017 Division V State Championship bout against Pemberville Eastwood — all being tested at The Opening. The senior-to-be threw for 3,483 yards while completing 211 of his 326 passes en route to 35 touchdowns and 12 picks in 2017, while adding another 470 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

The top performers can earn a spot at the Elite 11 Finals in June, which will take place at the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore.

According to The Opening website, 10 of the past 11 quarterbacks that have won the Heisman Trophy have attended the Elite 11 Finals or an Elite 11 Regional, while 34 of the top 44 NFL passers in 2015 attended the Elite 11 Finals or an Elite 11 Regional.

For more information, visit https://www.elite11.com/regionals or https://www.theopening.com/regionals

Guilkey grabs opportunity, to run with Tanks

Behind his play at the defensive end position, Jakeb Guilkey was able to obtain a semi-pro football opportunity with the West Portsmouth Tanks as the West senior will play with the organization throughout the summer months.

Guilkey, who led the Senators with 107 tackles and tied for the team lead with five sacks, earned First-Team All-District accolades and was an All-State honoree at the Division V level, as well. He’ll join a group of locals that include Job Swords, Darion Robinson, and Luke Brown, among others.

South Webster, Valley move up to D-III girls

In the latest competitive balance numbers that were released on Thursday afternoon, the South Webster Jeeps and the Valley Indians will see their girls basketball programs move up a division.

South Webster’s numbers increased from 104 to 120, while Valley’s increased from 111 to 118, which barely put both above the cutoff line. This adds to what is expected to be a gauntlet of a Division III District fight with Ironton, Minford, and Wheelersburg, among others, remaining plenty competitive in the 2018-19 season.

Scioto County Career Technical Center to host Skills USA Golf Scramble May 19

The Scioto County Career Technical Center, in conjunction with the Elks Country Club, will hold the Ninth Annual Skills USA Golf Scramble at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 19 at the Elks in McDermott.

The scramble, which enables SCCTC students to attend and compete in the Skills USA challenge, costs $240 for a four-man team entry. In addition to a Scioto Ribber dinner and the possibility of $10,000 for a hole-in-one prize, there will be door prizes, awards for the longest drive, closest to pin, and longest putt, and an optional skins game. The championship team will get $800 and individual plaques while the second place unit will obtain $500.

For more information, call (740) 259-6821 or email jay.miller@sciototech.org to enter. Make any and all checks payable to Scioto County CTC.



