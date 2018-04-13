Northwest BB, SB grabs victories over SW

SOFTBALL

Thursday (4/12)

Wheelersburg 13, West 1 (F/6)

Behind three hits from Laney Eller, two hits apiece from Christen Risner, Boo Sturgill, and Addi Collins, and a complete-game five-hitter from Sarah Claxon in the circle, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ softball program was able to claim another SOC II victory by defeating the West Senators’ softball program, 13-1, in six innings on Thursday evening in West Portsmouth.

Eller, who went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored, Risner and Collins, who each went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored, and Sturgill, who also went 2-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base, an RBI, and three runs scored, led a Wheelersburg attack that ultimately put together an 11-hit outing as a unit. Claxon then held the fort down inside the circle by striking out seven West batters and not allowing an earned run to cross the plate in her complete game, all while driving in a run and scoring another to help her own cause.

Mallory Bergan (1-for-3, double, RBI, run scored) and Bella Williams (1-for-3, walk, two runs scored) also accumulated hits for the Lady Pirates, while Taylor Fannin (sacrifice, two RBI), and Mia Darnell (two sacrifices, RBI) also contributed for Wheelersburg.

West was led by MaKayla White and Sammy Tatman, who each went 2-for-3 on the evening at the plate, while Taylor Coleman — who surrended nine hits but only had five of the 10 Wheelersburg runs that came across charged to her — struck out four, walked only one, and went 1-for-2 at the plate. Abbi Pack added a run to round out the offense for the Lady Senators.

Clay 14, Piketon 3 (F/5)

Behind three hits apiece from Jensen Warnock and Lila Brown, a three-run blast by Chloi Hayslip that led to an eight-run output in the opening frame of play, and a strong performance by Hannah Oliver in the circle, the Clay Panthers’ softball program was able to obtain a 14-3 victory over the Piketon Redstreaks’ softball program on Thursday evening in Rubyville.

Warnock, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI, two stolen bases, and two runs scored, and Brown, who stole three bases, drove in a run, and also scored twice in her own 3-for-4 outing, spearheaded a Clay offense that ultimately finished with 16 hits against a unit that went to the Division III Regional Semifinals in 2017. Oliver, who went the distance in the circle and moved to 5-2 overall on the year by striking out seven and walking only three for a 2.33-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, went 2-for-3 at the plate with two stolen bases, two RBI, and a run scored.

Cassidy Wells went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, two RBI, and two runs scored while Megan Bazler went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored to join the multi-hit party. Hayslip’s three-run shot accounted for her lone hit and run scored in two-trips, while Shaley Munion (1-for-2, RBI, two runs scored), MeKenzie Loper (1-for-1, run scored), and Shaelyn Vassar (1-for-4, RBI) rounded out the hit parade for Clay. Sophia Gatti (walk, run scored) and Kat Cochran (run scored) closed out the offensive attack with their solid baserunning.

Northwest 15, South Webster 10

Behind a monstrous outing from Jaclyn Burchett, the Northwest Mohawks’ softball program was able to emerge victorious over the South Webster Jeeps’ softball program in a wild 15-10 affair that was played in South Webster on Thursday evening.

Burchett, a promising youngster, was the star in the SOC II tilt, going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, five RBI, and two runs scored. Addi Newman, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, and four runs scored, and Sara Smith, who went 2-for-4, joined Burchett in the multi-hit party.

Lydia Emmons (1-for-4, RBI, stolen base, three runs scored), Laiken Rice (1-for-3, RBI, three runs scored), Alexis Lute (1-for-5, two RBI), Lexi Throckmorton (1-for-4, RBI, run scored), and Tayler Butler (1-for-3, run scored) all added hits, while Haidyn Wamsley scored a run to round out the strong offensive showing from Northwest on the evening. Rice also put together a very solid outing in the circle, throwing four and one-third innings and giving up only two earned runs while striking out three and walking one.

For South Webster, Bri Smith (3-for-5, stolen base, run scored) continued to ride a long hot spell at the dish on Thursday evening, while Mack Keller (2-for-3, walk, RBI, run scored) joined her in the multi-hit column.

Emma Bailey, who nailed a two-run shot over the outfield fence for her lone hit and run in two trips, also walked once and was hit by a pitch. Baylee Cox (1-for-4, double, four RBI, run scored), Kaylee Hadinger (1-for-5, double, stolen base, three runs scored), Gwen Messer (1-for-5), and Hayleigh Elliott (1-for-3) all contributed to the hit column, while Taylor Rawlins and Kaylea McCleese each scored a run to round out the Lady Jeeps’ efforts offensively. 11 runs were scored in the four innings that Messer pitched, but only two of those were earned, and the freshman struck out six batters while walking only two for a 3-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio.

Oak Hill 14, Minford 8

Despite obtaining 10 hits and another home run from Brittani Wolfenbarker, the Minford Falcons’ softball program fell to the Oak Hill Oaks’ softball program on Thursday evening as the Lady Falcons took a 14-8 loss to the Lady Oaks in an SOC II bout that was played in Minford.

Wolfenbarker, who went 3-for-4 on the day, drove in four RBI behind her home run, while leadoff hitter Emily Shoemaker did her own part in the batting order by going 2-for-4 with a double and scoring three runs. Kiersten Hale (2-for-4) joined the pair in the multi-hit column.

Hannah Tolle (1-for-2, walk), Andrea Blevins (1-for-2, run scored), Marissa Watters (1-for-4, run scored), and Madison Sifford (1-for-4) all made it into the hit column for Minford on the evening.

BASEBALL

Thursday (4/12)

Northwest 9, South Webster 2

Behind outstanding performances from Mason Campbell and Hunter Berry, the Northwest Mohawks’ baseball program defended its home grass by claiming a 9-2 victory over the South Webster Jeeps’ baseball program on Thursday evening in McDermott.

Campbell, who got the start on the mound on Thursday, threw six and two-thirds innings of two-run, seven strikeout baseball to help gather momentum for Northwest. However, the senior, as strong as he was on the hill, was even moreso at the plate as the No. 2-hole hitter went 4-for-4 at the plate with four runs scored and five stolen bases, including a dramatic steal of home in the second.

Campbell’s efforts were only aided by the production of Hunter Berry in the cleanup hole. Berry, who, like Campbell, is a senior, went 2-for-4 with five RBI on the evening — a two-run single in the first inning and a three-run double in the fourth inning — to help the Mohawks establish an 8-2 lead after four innings of work. The three-run double ultimately allowed Northwest to put together a six-run fourth inning.

Jacob Goodson (1-for-2, two walks, RBI, run scored), Ashton Hall (1-for-2, walk, run scored), Will Gillette (1-for-3, sacrifice, run scored), Wyatt Litteral (1-for-3), Andrew Hyland (1-for-3, run scored), and Ryan Leslie (1-for-3, run scored) all contributed in the victory.

“It was a great all-around effort from our guys on both sides of the ball,” Northwest head coach J.M. Storer said. “I’m proud of how we came out this evening on the heels of some difficult losses, and executed with very few mistakes. Mason was outstanding on the mound, and I couldn’t be happier with his effort and gutsy performance.”

South Webster was led offensively by Aidan Andrews, who went 2-for-3 and was hit by a pitch on the evening, and Garrett Ruth, who drew three walks and scored once. Jacob Ruth, Braden Bockway, and Daniel Allard each went 1-for-4, while Braden Martin drew two walks and Billy Jones, along with Caleb Cunningham, each drew one walk apiece for the Jeeps.

Waverly 11, Valley 1 (F/5)

In an SOC II contest against the Waverly Tigers’ baseball program, the Valley Indians’ baseball program could only muster three hits total as Waverly run-ruled Valley, 11-1, in five innings on Thursday evening in Waverly.

Kayden Mollette (1-for-2, stolen base, RBI), Andrew Andronis (1-for-2), and Jared Morrow (1-for-3) led Valley at the plate, while Brecken Williams drew a walk, Cayton Ruby was hit by a pitch, and Jesse Jones stole a base and scored a run for the Indians. Morrow, who got the start on the hill, surrendered eight runs but gave up just three earned in four innings of work.

TENNIS

Thursday (4/12)

Minford 4, Valley 1

Behind strong performances from its singles trio of Caden Wilcox, Josh Wiehle, and Zac Hammond, the Minford Falcons’ tennis program set an early tone en route to taking home a 4-1 match victory over the Valley Indians’ tennis program on Thursday evening.

In their victories, Wilcox, Wiehle, and Hammond took 36 of the 39 sets that were played en route to clinching the match early for Minford, with Wiehle taking home a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Kylee Baldridge and Wilcox, along with Hammond, adding wins at the No. 1 and No. 3 singles slots, respectively.

In doubles play, the No. 1 doubles unit of Nate Crabtree and Brandon Phillips collected a positive note for the Indians in the match, and an impressive one at that, by outstanding Minford’s Parker Jacobs and Andy Crank, 6-1, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3. However, Sam Wiehle and Adam Cordle answered for the Falcons by overcoming a 4-6 first set defeat to claim a 6-3 victory over Landon McBee and Brooke Hill in the second frame, then obtained a 7-6 win (7-4 in the tiebreaking set) to complete the rally.

No. 1 singles — Caden Wilcox (Minford) def. Hutson Oyer (Valley) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Josh Wiehle (Minford) def. Kylee Baldridge (Valley) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Zac Hammond (Minford) def. Rylee Holbrook (Valley) 6-2, 6-0

No. 1 doubles — Nate Crabtree/Brandon Phillips (Valley) def. Parker Jacobs/Andy Crank (Minford) 6-1, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3

No. 2 doubles — Sam Wiehle/Adam Cordle (Minford) def. Landon McBee/Brooke Hill (Valley) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

Tuesday (4/10)

Minford 5, West 0

On Tuesday evening, Minford preceded its victory over its archrival by claiming a 5-0 victory over the West Senators’ tennis program.

After a strong victory at the No. 1 singles slot by Caden Wilcox over Blaine Weaver (6-2, 7-6), Josh Wiehle and Zac Hammond continued that positive momentum into their own affairs as the duo took home 24 of the 28 sets between their matches to clinch the match victory over the Falcons. T

In doubles play, the duo of Parker Jacobs and Andy Crank fought back-and-forth with West’s Brandon Weaver and Nick Crabtree before pulling away to win, 7-5, in the opening stanza and setting sail in the second and final stanza with a 6-0 victory. Sam Wiehle and Teegan Clarkson added a hard-fought win to give Minford the sweep when the pair, who defeated Joel Durant and Molly Taylor by a 6-1 tally in the opening stanza of the No. 2 doubles match, claimed a 7-6 victory in the latter stanza behind a 12-10 victory in the tiebreaking set.

No. 1 singles — Caden Wilcox (Minford) def. Blaine Weaver (West) 6-2, 7-6

No. 2 singles — Josh Wiehle (Minford) def. Kane Lewis (West) 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 singles — Zac Hammond (Minford) def. Matt Campbell (West) 6-1, 6-1

No. 1 doubles — Parker Jacobs/Andy Crank (Minford) def. Brandon Weaver/Nick Crabtree (West) 7-5, 6-0

No. 2 doubles — Sam Wiehle/Teegan Clarkson (Minford) def. Joel Durant/Molly Taylor (West) 6-1, 7-6 (12-10)

‘Burg, Clay SB, Minford tennis continue momentum

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT