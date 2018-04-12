Clay, Green baseball continue roll

Wednesday (4/11)

BASEBALL

Green 16, Western 0 (F/5)

Behind a dominating performance on the mound from Tanner Kimbler and a patient, consistent approach from the Green Bobcats’ baseball program from an offensive standpoint, Green was able to collect in a big way as the Bobcats walloped Western, 16-0, in five innings on Wednesday evening in Franklin Furnace.

Kimbler, who improved to 2-1 on the year by striking out 12 batters and walking none while giving up just one hit in the complete game effort, helped set an early tone for Green. Offensively, Tayte Carver ultimately led the Bobcats by going 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored, while Eli Webb added a 2-for-3 outing with two RBI to join Carver in the multi-hit category. Bryce Ponn added three RBI and went 1-for-1 at the plate as Green drew 14 walks on the evening en route to the blowout victory.

Clay 9, Symmes Valley 0

Behind a five-run sixth inning and eight runs in the final three innings of play, the Clay Panthers’ baseball program was able to emerge with a victory as Clay took home a 9-0 victory over the Symmes Valley Vikings’ baseball program on Wednesday evening in Willow Wood.

The Panthers, who held a 1-0 lead through the first four innings of play, obtained an excellent performance from Dakota Dodds on the hill once more as the sophomore, who threw 107 pitches in the contest, was excellent en route to giving up just two hits and striking out 11 Symmes Valley batters while walking five through six frames of action. Dodds also went 1-for-3 at the plate while walking twice and driving in a pair of runs.

Offensively, Clay was fueled by a strong effort from its one-through-four hitters, as Clay’s Evan Woods, Keith Cottle, Jaden Jessee, and Reece Whitley all starred. Woods went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk, and two runs scored, Cottle went 2-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases, two RBI, and two runs scored, Jessee went 2-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base, and three runs scored, and Whitley went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored as the quartet ultimately came across to score eight of the nine Panthers’ runs on the evening.

Bradley McCleese (1-for-5, stolen base, RBI) and Shaden Malone (three walks, two stolen bases, run scored) also contributed to a strong hit-and-run attack, as Clay went a perfect 7-for-7 on its stolen base attempts as a team in the victory.

“I was really proud of Dakota tonight,” Clay head coach Marc Cottle said. “He has been really sick over the past three to four days. He came out and battled all night, and ended up getting six quality innings. Jaden and Keith hit the ball hard all night. This is a big win for our program.”

West 9, Valley 1

Behind four runs each in the third and sixth innings of action, the West Senators’ baseball program was able to claim victory over the Valley Indians’ baseball program as West defeated Valley, 9-1, in an SOC II bout that was played on Wednesday evening in West Portsmouth.

For West, it was Trevor Staggs who proved to have the hottest bat on Wednesday as Staggs went 3-for-4 from the dish with two doubles, a stolen base, and three RBI. Cade McNeil went 2-for-4 with a double of his own, three RBI, and two runs scored, while Garrett Hurd (2-for-2, double, sacrifice, RBI, two runs scored) and Marty Knittel (2-for-2, walk, hit by pitch, RBI, two runs scored), joined the previously mentioned pair in the hit column.

Dylan Bradford (1-for-3, walk, RBI), Luke Howard (1-for-4), Drew Cassidy (sacrifice), Kyle Howell (walk, run) and Cade Powell (1-for-3, walk, RBI, two runs scored) rounded out the offensive effort for West. Powell added a complete game five-hitter to the table, struck out seven while walking only two for a 3.5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and didn’t allow an earned run to come across the plate en route to spearheading the win from the hill.

Valley was led by Tanner Cunningham (2-for-4), Jake Ashkettle (1-for-3, walk), Cayton Ruby (1-for-3, run scored), Tucker Williams (1-for-3), and Jared Morrow and Jesse Jones — the latter pair of whom walked once — offensively.

SOFTBALL

Clay 17, Symmes Valley 9

Behind a massive onslaught in the opening innings, the Clay Panthers’ softball program, who scored 13 runs in the opening three innings of action — and collected 24 hits overall as a team — was able to take home a wild 17-9 victory over the Symmes Valley Vikings’ softball program on Wednesday evening in Rosemount.

Clay, who improved to 9-3 overall and 7-0 in SOC I action, was led by Jensen Warnock, was led by a very strong performance by the top of its batting order. Hannah Oliver and Julia Swain each went 4-for-5 on the day, with the former collecting a double, three RBI and a run scored and the latter adding two doubles, three RBI, and four runs scored. Shaelyn Vassar, Lila Brown, and Jensen Warnock each went 3-for-5 on the day, with Vassar driving in a run and scoring three times, Brown driving in a run and scoring once, and Warnock driving in a pair of runs while also scoring three separate times. Cassidy Wells’ 2-for-5 day at the dish, which included a double, an RBI, and three runs scored, and Megan Bazler’s 2-for-4 day at the plate, which included a double and two RBI, rounded out the multi-hit contributors.

Kat Cochran’s 1-for-3 day at the dish with a run scored, Elisa Collins’ 1-for-4 day at the plate with a run scored, and Abbey Ware’s 1-for-2 day with a double rounded out the offensive barrage.

Valley 11, West 2

Behind its second seventh-inning offensive outburst in three days and a sensational two-way performance from Faith Brown, the Valley Indians’ softball program was able to claim another SOC II victory as Valley defeated the West Senators’ softball program, 11-2, in a contest that was played on Wednesday evening in West Portsmouth.

Brown, who went the distance in the circle and only gave up two earned runs while striking out five and walking none, also led Valley at the plate by going 5-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI. Margaret Caldwell (2-for-5, double, two RBI, run scored), Maddi Kuhn (2-for-4, sacrifice, RBI, run scored), and Madison Williams (2-for-4, two runs scored) joined Brown in the multi-hit club.

Kirbi Sommers (1-for-5, RBI, three runs scored), Brooklyn Weeks (1-for-5, RBI, two runs scored), Marissa Markins (walk, two runs scored), and Halee Stone (1-for-3, RBI, run scored) all contributed in a heavy manner for Valley.

For West, Sammy Tatman and Madison Cochran each led the Lady Senators by going 2-for-3 with a run scored and 2-for-4, respectively. Daisy Holsinger (1-for-3, double, RBI, run scored), Abbi Pack (1-for-3), and Laney Ayers (1-for-4, RBI) all joined Cochran and Tatman in the hit column.

Notre Dame 12, East 0 (F/5)

Behind a complete game one-hitter from Isabel Cassidy, the Notre Dame Titans’ softball program continued its roll as the Lady Titans moved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in SOC I play with a 12-0 victory over the East Tartans’ softball program in five innings.

Cassidy, who also went 1-for-2 at the plate with two stolen bases and two runs scored, struck out seven and walked none in the complete game effort. Cassie Schaefer (2-for-3, double, triple, three RBI, two runs scored), Claire Dettwiller (2-for-3, two RBI, run scored) and Payten Collins (2-for-2, double, RBI, run scored) all aided the winning cause with their multi-hit performances.

Taylor Schmidt (1-for-1, two RBI, two runs scored) and Molly Hoover (1-for-1, RBI, run scored) also contributed greatly in the winning cause for Notre Dame.

Western 12, Green 7

Despite strong days at the plate from freshmen Ava Jenkins and Kame Sweeney, the Green Bobcats’ softball program wasn’t able to capture victory as Green fell to Western, 12-7, on Wednesday evening in Latham.

Sweeney, who went a perfect 4-for-4 with three RBI, and Jenkins, who went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI, and a run scored, helped lift the Green offense from the bottom of the order. Kori Derifield joined the previously mentioned duo in the multi-hit column by notching a 2-for-4 day at the plate with two runs scored.

Megan Johnson (1-for-4, double, RBI, run scored), Rachael Cline (1-for-4, RBI, two runs scored), Cass Kellogg (1-for-4) and Mac Carver (1-for-4, RBI, run scored) rounded out the players who recorded a hit for the Lady ‘Cats on Wednesday. Kerston Sparks added a walk to close out the offensive efforts for Green.

Waverly 3, South Webster 2

Behind strong efforts from Gwen Messer and Bri Smith, the South Webster Jeeps’ softball program nearly pulled off a big upset over the Waverly Tigers’ softball program. However, Kalecia Doles’ RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning denied South Webster’s valiant efforts as the Lady Jeeps fell to the Lady Tigers, 3-2, in an SOC II contest that came down to the final pitch.

Despite the loss, South Webster, who arguably played its best softball of the year in the defeat, had plenty of positives — one of those being Messer. The freshman put together her best pitching performance of her brief high school career to date, throwing a complete game six-hitter while giving up no earned runs, striking out 11, and walking only one batter. Smith, who carried a hot bat coming into Wednesday’s contest, continued to swing the bat with authority as her two-run double in the top of the sixth tied the score at two apiece and gave South Webster a chance to win the game late.

Mack Keller (1-for-2, run scored), Kaylee McCleese (1-for-2, run scored), and Kaylee Hadinger (1-for-3) also contributed in a strong manner offensively for the Lady Jeeps.

TENNIS

Wheelersburg 4, Portsmouth 1

Behind strong play from Drew Jackson that helped set the tone, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ tennis program faced no issues with the Portsmouth Trojans’ tennis program as Wheelersburg defeated Portsmouth, 4-1, on Wednesday evening.

After an impressive straight-set victory for Jackson over Portsmouth’s Logan Carter, Ethan Haas answered with a straight set victory of his own as Portsmouth’s No. 2 hand claimed a victory over Wheelersburg’s Carson McCorkle to even the match at one apiece.

However, after Mason Nolan claimed a hard-fought 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Portsmouth’s Luke Rodbell, the tide shifted back to the Pirates. That was evident over the final four doubles frames, as Luke May and Seth Pertuset, after dropping their initial set by a 6-2 margin, claimed a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Portsmouth’s Allison Douthat and Parker Johnson in the final two sets of its match against the pair, then watched as the No. 2 doubles team of Travis Miller and Logan Davis took home a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Adrian Soard and Katie Fannin as Wheelersburg closed the match out in style.

No. 1 singles — Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) def. Logan Carter (Portsmouth) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Ethan Haas (Portsmouth) def. Carson McCorkle (Wheelersburg) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Mason Nolan (Wheelersburg) def. Luke Rodbell (Portsmouth) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

No. 1 doubles — Luke May/Seth Pertuset (Wheelersburg) def. Allison Douthat/Parker Johnson (Portsmouth) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

No. 2 doubles — Travis Miller/Logan Davis (Wheelersburg) def. Adrian Soard/Katie Fannin (Portsmouth) 6-2, 6-4

West 4, Notre Dame 1

Behind the play of its singles group, which took home 30 of its 36 contests on Wednesday evening, the West Senators’ tennis program claimed a 4-1 victory over the Notre Dame Titans’ tennis program.

Blaine Weaver, who took his normal slot at the No. 1 singles position, ultimately defeated Connor Madden by a 6-0, 6-0 tally, while Kane Lewis and Matt Campbell followed with 6-1, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-1 victories. Kim Tieman and Isaiah Norman added a 6-4, 6-4 defeat of Notre Dame’s Lexi Graf and Karli Boland en route to giving the match victory to the Senators.

Notre Dame’s Spencer Wilcox and Joyce Zheng claimed the lone win for the Titans on the evening, defeating Brandon Weaver and Joel Durant by an undisclosed score at the No. 1 doubles slot.

No. 1 singles — Blaine Weaver (West) def. Connor Madden (Notre Dame) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Kane Lewis (West) def. Kyle McGraw (Notre Dame) 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 singles — Matt Campbell (West) def. Aiston Linn (Notre Dame) 6-2, 6-1

No. 1 doubles — Spencer Wilcox/Joyce Zheng (Notre Dame) def. Brandon Weaver and Joel Durant (West), no score available

No. 2 doubles — Kim Tieman/Isaiah Norman (West) def. Lexi Graf and Karli Boland (Notre Dame) 6-4, 6-4

