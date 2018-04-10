Clay, ND, Minford grab wins

Monday (4/9)

SOFTBALL

Notre Dame 17, Green 5 (F/6)

Behind a strong performance all around the yard from his Lady Titans, J.D. McKenzie’s Notre Dame ballclub was able to obtain a 17-5 victory over the Green Bobcats’ softball program on Monday evening in Franklin Furnace.

Isabel Cassidy and Claire Dettwiller, who have had fantastic freshmen seasons thus far, was tremendous on Monday evening as Cassidy went 5-for-5 with a triple, two RBI, and a run scored while Dettwiller went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored in the affair.

Outside of the aforementioned duo, however, the entire remainder of the Notre Dame lineup was very strong. Molly Hoover’s 4-for-5 effort, which included a double, four runs scored, and a stolen base, and Hagen Schaefer’s 4-for-4 effort, which included four doubles, three RBI, three runs scored, and a one-hitter from the circle, were huge for the Lady Titans. Lauren Delabar’s 2-for-5 effort with two RBI and a run scored rounded out the multi-hit parade.

Payten Collins (1-for-2, double, two RBI, run scored), Taylor Schmidt (1-for-4, double, RBI, run scored), Baylee Webb (1-for-1, double, RBI, run scored), and Francis Rogers (1-for-2, RBI, run scored) rounded out the strong Notre Dame effort as the Lady Titans swept the season series with Green and moved to 6-1 on the year.

The Lady ‘Cats, who fell to 1-3 overall, were led by Rachael Cline, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Kori Derifield (1-for-2, walk, RBI), Kerston Sparks (1-for-2, walk, RBI), Hailey Hammonds (1-for-2, double, run scored), and Mac Carver (1-for-3, two RBI, run scored) all obtained at least one hit, while Megan Johnson (walk, run scored), Ava Jenkins (two walks, run scored), and Kame Sweeney (walk) rounded out the offensive effort for Green.

Clay 17, East 0 (F/5)

Behind a 3-for-5 day at the dish from Shaelyn Vassar, the Clay Panthers’ softball program was able to claim a season sweep of the East Tartans’ softball program as Clay defeated East, 17-0, on Monday evening in an SOC I contest that was played in Rosemount due to bad field conditions in Slocum.

Vassar, who obtained a pair of doubles, drove in two runners, and scored a trio of runs during her 3-for-5 day, led the Lady Panthers, while Cassidy Wells, who went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored, rounded out the multi-hit contributors for Clay.

Lila Brown (1-for-2, RBI), Jensen Warnock (1-for-2, walk, stolen base, run scored), Hannah Oliver (1-for-2, two walks, run scored), Megan Bazler (1-for-1, triple, walk, two RBI, run scored), Eliza Collins (1-for-2, double, RBI, run scored), Chloi Hayslip (1-for-2, RBI, run scored), Kat Cochran (1-for-2, walk, run scored), Sophia Gatti (1-for-1, walk, RBI, run scored), Hailey Wiltshire (1-for-2, RBI), Abbey Ware (1-for-1, double, walk, two RBI, run scored), and MeKenzie Loper (1-for-1, walk, RBI) all collected a hit, while Julia Swain (two walks, three runs scored) and Shaley Munion (HBP, run scored) rounded out the offensive showing for Clay as the Lady Panthers — who scored 10 runs in the third inning alone — won going away. Oliver, Swain, and Warnock combined to strike out 10 batters in the win.

East was led by Breanna Keibler and Hailen Steele, who went 2-for-2 and 2-for-3, respectively, for the Lady Tartans.

Minford 12, Northwest 0 (F/5)

Behind another strong offensive performance, the Minford Falcons’ softball program faced little trouble as the Lady Falcons took home a 12-0 victory over the Northwest Mohawks’ softball program in five innings on Monday evening in Minford.

Offensively, Hannah Tolle led the Lady Falcons by going 1-for-1 with a home run, two walks, two runs scored, and three RBI in the contest, while Zoe Doll and Emily Shoemaker added perfect performances from the dish by going 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI, and two runs scored and 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI, and two runs scored to lead the way.

Brittani Wolfenbarker (2-for-3, RBI, two runs scored) and Tamara Burchett (1-for-3, RBI, run scored), joined Doll, Shoemaker, and Tolle in the hit column, while Madison Sifford (walk, run scored, three RBI), Hannah Thacker (run scored), Marissa Watters (HBP, RBI, run scored), and Kiersten Hale, who, like Watters, took a hit by pitch, all contributed to the outburst.

Valley 16, South Webster 5

Behind an eight-run outburst in the seventh and final inning of action, the Valley Indians’ softball program turned a tight 8-5 affair into a 16-5 victory over the South Webster Jeeps’ softball program on Monday evening in South Webster.

Marissa Markins ultimately led the way for Valley on the evening as Markins’ 2-for-5 day, which included a triple, and double, two runs scored, and five RBI, allowed the Indians to score in all but one inning during the contest. Faith Brown, who went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two RBI, and a run scored, and Maddi Kuhn, who collected a 2-for-5 effort while adding a run to the table, joined Markins in leading the hit parade, while Kirbi Sommers (1-for-5, RBI, two runs scored), and Kenzie Spencer (1-for-4, RBI, run scored) also joined the aforementioned trio in the hitting column.

Margaret Caldwell (three runs scored), Brooklyn Weeks (walk, RBI, four runs scored), Madison Williams (two walks, run scored), and Libby Higginbotham (walk) rounded out a strong day at the dish for the Lady Indians.

South Webster, who held a 5-2 lead after two innings of play, was led by Baylee Cox (2-for-4, RBI, run scored), Kaylee Hadinger (2-for-4, two RBI, two runs scored), and Taylor Rawlins (2-for-3). Gwen Messer (1-for-4, run scored), Brianna Smith (1-for-4), Katlyn Britton (two walks), Emma Bailey (walk), and Kaylee McCleese (run scored) also contributed from an offensive standpoint for South Webster.

BASEBALL

Minford 19, Northwest 2 (F/5)

Behind an offensive explosion that included seven hits combined from Darius Jordan, Nathan McCormick, and Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, the Minford Falcons’ baseball program was able to obtain a 19-2 victory over the Northwest Mohawks’ baseball program on Monday evening in Minford.

Jordan, who went 3-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored, McCormick, who added a 2-for-3 outing and collected two RBI and three runs scored on his own, and Vogelsong-Lewis, who continued his outstanding freshman campaign by going 2-for-2 with two RBI and three runs scored, led the way, while McCormick, Reid Shultz, and Brayden Davis combined to strike out eight batters while giving up just two hits in four innings of work. Jesse Cantrell and Chase Workman each went 1-for-2, with the latter collecting an RBI to round out the outstanding showing.

Clay 13, East 3 (F/6)

Behind two hits and two RBI apiece from Evan Woods and Keith Cottle, the Clay Panthers’ baseball program continued its roll by claiming a 13-3 victory over the East Tartans’ baseball program to sweep the season series between the two programs in an SOC I battle on Monday evening in Slocum.

Woods, who went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored, and Cottle, who went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored, led another strong offensive performance for the Panthers, who collected seven hits and drew 14 walks as a team on Monday. Cottle also added three and two-thirds innings of scoreless work on the mound, and allowed just three hits while also collecting four strikeouts to just one walk.

McGwire Garrison (1-for-3, walk, three RBI, run scored), Clay Cottle (1-for-1, double, three walks, two RBI, and a run scored), and Shaden Malone (1-for-1, two walks, RBI, two runs scored) also joined Woods and Cottle in the hit column, while Jaden Jessee (three walks, two runs scored), Jared Conkel (run scored), Bradley McCleese (run scored), Reece Whitley (two walks, two runs scored), Tanner Richards (run scored), and Dakota Dodds (RBI) rounded out the main offensive contributors for Clay on the evening.

“Keith pitched really well tonight,” Clay head coach Marc Cottle said. “We had him on a 50-pitch count, so we took him out after three and two-thirds. Hitting-wise, Keith, Evan, and McGwire led us.”

East was led by Dylan Bailey and Zach Garrett, who each went 2-for-3 — with the former scoring a run. Brayden Queen went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Dalton Kritzwiser went 1-for-2 with a run scored, while Tyler Winston drew a walk and scored a run and Justin Kritzwiser walked to round out the Tartans’ efforts.

Green 11, Notre Dame 1 (F/6)

Behind a complete game two-hitter from Tayte Carver, the Green Bobcats’ baseball program obtained a season sweep over SOC I foe Notre Dame in a contest that was played on Monday evening in Franklin Furnace.

Carver, who struck out 10 batters in his complete game outing, gave up just two hits and only hit one batsman — the lone free pass that any Notre Dame player received on the evening — in the victory.

At the plate, Tanner Kimbler led the Bobcats by going 3-for-3 with an RBI, two stolen bases, and four runs scored in another electrifying performance by the junior. Carver, who went 1-for-3 with three RBI, including a two-RBI double, Bryce Ponn, who went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI, and Ethan Carpenter, who went 1-for-2 with a two-RBI single, rounded out the effort for Green, who improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in SOC I action.

Notre Dame was led by Tyler Speas and C.J. Corns, with the former going 1-for-2 with an RBI and the latter going 1-for-3 with a run scored on the evening.

TENNIS

Minford 3, Portsmouth 2

In an outstanding match, the Minford Falcons’ tennis program rallied from a 2-0 match deficit to claim a thrilling 3-2 match victory over the Portsmouth Trojans’ tennis program on Monday evening.

Initially, Portsmouth looked like it would close the match before doubles play even began as the Trojans’ Logan Carter claimed an impressive victory over Minford’s Caden Wilcox as Carter rallied from a 6-3 defeat to claim wins of 6-1, 6-4. Portsmouth’s Ethan Haas then racked up a victory at the No. 2 singles position with his 7-5, 7-6 victory over Minford’s Josh Wiehle to put the Falcons in the danger zone.

However, Minford fought back.

At the No. 3 singles spot, Minford’s Zac Hammond claimed a 6-0, 7-6 victory over Portsmouth’s Luke Rodbell to draw the Falcons within 2-1, then Parker Jacobs and Andy Crank took home a hard-fought match over Parker Johnson and Allison Douthat to draw Minford even with Portsmouth as the No. 2 doubles match became the decisive one.

In the opening set of the final match, Portsmouth’s Katie Fannin and Adrian Soard looked to take control for the Trojans as the pair obtained a 6-4 victory over Sam Wiehle and Adam Cordle. Wiehle and Cordle, however, rallied in a big way as the duo claimed a 6-0 victory in the second stanza, then fought off a hard challenge from Fannin and Soard to claim a 6-4 victory en route to claiming the victory.

No. 1 singles — Logan Carter (Portsmouth) def. Caden Wilcox (Minford) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

No. 2 singles — Ethan Haas (Portsmouth) def. Josh Wiehle (Minford) 7-5, 7-6

No. 3 singles — Zac Hammond (Minford) def. Luke Rodbell (Portsmouth) 6-0, 7-6

No. 1 doubles — Parker Jacobs/Andy Crank (Minford) def. Parker Johnson/Allison Douthat (Portsmouth) 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 doubles — Sam Wiehle/Adam Cordle (Minford) def. Katie Fannin/Adrian Soard (Portsmouth) 4-6, 6-0, 6-4

Wheelersburg 5, Ironton 0

Behind an outstanding and complete effort, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ tennis program claimed 60 of the 70 sets en route to sweeping the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ tennis program on Monday evening.

Drew Jackson and Luke May, who are Wheelersburg’s regular No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, went right to work by sweeping all 24 sets combined in an impressive rout of Aiden White and Jaxson Pleasant. Mason Nolan added an impressive victory over Ali White, 6-2, 6-3, as Wheelersburg took 36 of the 41 sets in singles play on Monday en route to sewing up the match early on.

Behind them, however, the Pirates weren’t done. In fact, the doubles pairings of Seth Pertuset and Carson McCorkle, along with Travis Miller and Logan Davis, combined to claim 24 of the 28 sets en route to getting out the broomsticks, with Davis and Miller dropping only one set to Todd Davison and Ethan Bennett as Wheelersburg controlled the match from start to finish.

No. 1 singles — Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) def. Aiden White (Ironton) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Luke May (Wheelersburg) def. Jaxson Pleasant (Ironton) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Mason Nolan (Wheelersburg) def. Ali White (Ironton) 6-2, 6-3

No. 1 doubles — Seth Pertuset/Carson McCorkle (Wheelersburg) def. Elena Wilson/Sierra Vallance (Ironton) 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 doubles — Travis Miller/Logan Davis (Wheelersburg) def. Todd Davison/Ethan Bennett (Ironton) 6-1, 6-0

