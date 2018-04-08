Minford scores big wins over Adena

Saturday (4/7)

BASEBALL (DH)

Game 1

Minford 12, Adena 5

Behind complete game performances from Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis and Ethan Lauder on the hill, along with two hits apiece from five different Minford players in the opening affair against the Adena Warriors’ baseball program, Aaron Hopper’s Falcons made a huge early season statement by sweeping Adena, 12-5, on Saturday afternoon in Minford.

In the opening bout, Vogelsong-Lewis, a highly skilled freshman hand, allowed 11 hits but remained poised over the entire distance while collecting three strikeouts and only walking a single batter — which proved to be instrumental as the freshman ended up allowing just four earned runs to cross the plate.

Brayden Davis, who went 2-for-3 with four stolen bases and three runs scored, led another highly productive Minford attack that was also spearheaded by Lauder (2-for-4, two RBI), Bailey Rowe (2-for-3, two RBI), Darius Jordan (2-for-4, RBI, two runs scored) and Payton Davis (2-for-5, RBI, two runs scored).

Game 2

Minford 9, Adena 2

In the second affair, it was Lauder’s turn to star on the mound as the junior hand gave up just five hits and didn’t walk a single batter while allowing only two earned runs.

Brayden Davis continued his strong plate performance on the afternoon by adding a double, two RBI, and a run scored on a 2-for-5 day at the dish, while Nathan McCormick went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Vogelsong-Lewis (2-for-3, RBI, two runs scored) and Luke Lindamood (1-for-4, two RBI, run scored) rounded out the main efforts.

Friday (4/6)

SOFTBALL

Wheelersburg 4, Oak Hill 0

Behind another strong performance in the circle by Sydney Spence, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ softball program claimed an impressive victory over a much-improved Oak Hill squad as the Lady Pirates defeated the Lady Oaks, 4-0, in an SOC II matchup that took place on Friday evening in Oak Hill.

Spence, who has continued to impress in her initial voyages in the circle in 2018, struck out 13 Oak Hill batters while walking only two batters. The three hits that Spence gave up were all singles.

Addi Collins, who went 2-for-3 with a double, a single, an RBI, and a run scored, and Mia Darnell, who also went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI, led Wheelersburg at the plate. Bella Williams and Boo Sturgill each went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run scored, with the latter adding an RBI to the table.

Taylor Fannin (1-for-3, run scored), Laney Eller (1-for-3, double), and Spence (1-for-3) rounded out the main hitting performances for the Pirates, who improved to 2-0 on the year.

Clay 13, East 0 (F/5)

Behind a well-rounded offensive performance that included two hits apiece from Sophia Gatti, Chloi Hayslip, and Megan Bazler, the Clay Panthers’ softball program was able to pick up a 13-0 victory over the East Tartans’ softball program in five innings on Friday evening in a contest that was played in Rosemount.

Gatti, who went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, Bazler, who went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Hayslip, who went 2-for-2 with a stolen base, an RBI, and a run scored, led a 10-hit parade for Clay. Shaelyn Vassar (1-for-1, stolen base, run scored), Cassidy Wells (1-for-1, double, RBI), Abby Ware (1-for-2, RBI, run scored), and Hannah Oliver (1-for-2) rounded out the hitting. Oliver ultimately threw a complete game two-hitter in the circle and struck out eight while walking only one in the victory.

Lila Brown (two walks, stolen base, two runs scored), Shaley Munion (walk, run scored), Kat Cochran (three walks, stolen base, two runs scored), MeKenzie Loper (RBI, two runs scored), and Harley Wiltshire (run scored) all contributed at the plate and on the basepaths for Clay, who improved to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in SOC I action in 2018.

Ali Escamilla and Kelsey Setty each had a hit in two trips for East.

BASEBALL

Clay 21, East 1 (F/5)

Behind an 11-run first inning and a 10-run third inning, the Clay Panthers’ baseball program, for the third time in eight games, scored at least 18 runs or more as Clay defeated the East Tartans’ baseball program, 21-1, in five innings on Friday evening in Rosemount.

Clay, who was flawless in all areas on Friday evening, was led by Reece Whitley and Dakota Dodds, who simply could do no wrong during the contest. Whitley threw a scoreless fifth inning and, at the plate, went a perfect 4-for-4 with a triple, three RBI, and two runs scored to head the charge offensively. Dodds, who put together four innings of work on Friday, struck out seven batters and allowed just one hit — a single by Brayden Queen — while going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two runs scored.

Evan Woods (2-for-5, double, three RBI, three runs scored), Keith Cottle (2-for-3, two RBI, three runs scored), Jaden Jessee (2-for-3, two runs scored), McGwire Garrison (2-for-3, double, three RBI, run scored), Clay Cottle (2-for-4, three RBI, two runs scored), and Bradley McCleese (2-for-3, double, RBI, two runs scored) all rounded out the multi-hit participants for Clay.

Caleb McNutt (1-for-2, RBI, run scored), Dylan Collett (walk, run scored), Greggory Gleason (1-for-1, RBI, run scored), Tanner Richards (1-for-1, two RBI), Shaden Malone (1-for-3, run scored), and Noah Wright (1-for-1, run scored) all contributed offensively as 14 Panthers combined for 23 hits on the evening.

“Dakota and Reece pitched well tonight and our hitters came to play today,” Clay head coach Marc Cottle said. “I’m really proud of the overall team effort. East was down four starters, so it will be a totally different ballgame on Monday.”

Valley 5, South Webster 1

Behind another gem on the mound from Jared Morrow, the Valley Indians’ baseball program was able to collect an SOC II victory by defeating the South Webster Jeeps’ baseball program, 5-1, on Friday evening in Lucasville.

Morrow, who threw seven complete innings, struck out four and only allowed two South Webster hits while walking three. The junior also went 2-for-2 at the plate with a stolen base and a run scored to lead the Valley contingent at the dish.

Jake Ashkettle (1-for-3, triple, RBI, run scored), Tanner Cunningham (1-for-1, two walks, two runs scored), Andrew Andronis (1-for-3, RBI, run scored), Kayden Mollette (1-for-2, sacrifice, RBI), and Cayton Ruby (1-for-3) all garnered hits in the winning effort. Jesse Jones drove in a run with a walk to round out the Indians’ cause.

Despite the loss, Daniel Allard threw impressively once again, throwing six complete innings and giving up just seven hits to go along with four earned runs. Allard struck out two and walked three during his time on the hill..

At the plate, Gabe Ruth (1-for-2, walk, run scored), Braden Bockway (1-for-3, RBI), and Caleb Cunningham (1-for-3) led South Webster while Jacob Ruth and Dallas Copas each drew one walk each on the evening.

TENNIS

Minford 3, Wheelersburg 2

Behind a resilient effort, the Minford Falcons’ tennis program claimed victory over the Wheelersburg Pirates’ tennis program, 3-2, on Friday evening.

After a strong sweep by Wheelersburg’s Drew Jackson over Caden Wilcox, the Pirates looked to be in a strong position to take home a match victory. However, Minford’s Josh Wiehle and Zac Hammond denied any thoughts of that occurring. Wiehle, after falling to Luke May in the opening stanza, 4-6, took home 6-4, 6-3 victories, while Hammond, after falling to Mason Nolan by a 6-0 tally, came right back with two 6-1 victories to give the Falcons a 2-1 match lead.

At the No. 1 doubles slot, Minford’s Parker Jacobs and Andy Crank collected a pair of 6-2 victories in the first and third sets to offset a 6-3 second stanza victory from Seth Pertuset and Carson McCorkle to hand the match victory to the Falcons. Wheelersburg’s Logan Davis and Travis Miller salvaged the evening by taking home a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Adam Cordle and Sam Wiehle to set the 3-2 margin.

No. 1 singles — Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) def. Caden Wilcox (Minford) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Josh Wiehle (Minford) def. Luke May (Wheelersburg) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 3 singles — Zac Hammond (Minford) def. Mason Nolan (Wheelersburg) 0-6, 6-1, 6-1

No. 1 doubles — Parker Jacobs/Andy Crank (Minford) def. Seth Pertuset/Carson McCorkle (Wheelersburg) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

No. 2 doubles — Logan Davis/Travis Miller (Wheelersburg) def. Adam Cordle/Sam Wiehle (Minford) 6-0, 6-1

West 5, East 0

Behind an impressive win at No. 1 singles by Blaine Weaver and strong performances from the remaining West contingent, the Senators’ tennis program, claimed a 5-0 victory over the East Tartans’ tennis program on Friday evening.

After defeating East’s Kyle Flannery by a 6-2 margin in the first contest at the No. 1 singles position, Flannery gave Weaver all he could handle in the second stanza as both players split each of the first 12 points. The 13th and final one, however, went to Weaver, who claimed the tiebreaker by a 7-5 margin.

From there, the match proved to be all West as Kane Lewis and Matt Campbell took 24 of the final 25 sets to clinch the match victory via wins over Noah Stiltner and Jacob Keeton, while Brandon Weaver and Nick Crabtree added a 6-0, 6-0 defeat of Vinnie Crookshank and Hannah Fulk to allow West to sweep the match as Joel Durant and Molly Taylor automatically won the No. 2 doubles match via forfeit.

No. 1 singles — Blaine Weaver (West) def. Kyle Flannery (East) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

No. 2 singles — Kane Lewis (West) def. Noah Stiltner (East) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Matt Campbell (West) defeated Jacob Keeton (East) 6-0, 6-1

No. 1 doubles — Brandon Weaver/Nick Crabtree (West) defeated Vinnie Crookshank and Hannah Fulk (East) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 doubles — Joel Durant and Molly Taylor (West) won by forfeit

Thursday (4/5)

BASEBALL

Waverly 7, Valley 5

In a tight, back-and-forth battle, the Valley Indians’ baseball program unfortunately fell to the Waverly Tigers’ baseball program, 7-5, on Thursday evening in Lucasville.

Tanner Cunningham, who was, as per usual, strong on the mound, went the complete seven innings and only allowed six hits while striking out three and walking three. However, six Valley errors proved to be costly as the Indians let a one-run lead (5-4) slip away in the top of the sixth inning.

Cunningham (2-for-4, run scored) and Jake Ashkettle (2-for-3, walk, double, RBI, run scored) garnered multiple hits for Valley, while Jared Morrow (1-for-4, double, stolen base, three runs scored), Andrew Andronis (1-for-3) and Brecken Williams (1-for-3) all added hits on the evening. Kayden Mollette (walk) and Jesse Jones (walk, two RBI) rounded out the offensive showing for the Indians.

TENNIS

Waverly 5, Minford 0

On Thursday, the Minford Falcons’ tennis program suffered a tough setback to the Waverly Tigers’ tennis program, 5-0, in an SOC match.

In each of the first two singles sets, Caden Wilcox and Josh Wiehle suffered tough setbacks by falling to Brandon Nibert and Colton Lambert by 6-1, 7-5 and 7-6, 6-0 margins, respectively. Zac Hammond suffered a similar fate as the No. 3 singles player was only able to take one set.

At No. 1 doubles, Parker Jacobs and Sam Wiehle were able to take three games, but ultimately fell by a 6-2, 6-1 tally to Chase Downing and Braydon Stults. Trent McManus and Andy Crank tried to salvage a game in the second doubles pairing, but ultimately fell in a hard-fought battle to Patrick Copple and Alex Workman, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 — falling 10-6 in the tiebreaking set.

No. 1 singles — Brandon Nibert (Waverly) def. Caden Wilcox (Minford) 6-1, 7-5

No. 2 singles — Colton Lambert (Waverly) def. Josh Wiehle (Minford) 7-6, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Ryan Dunn (Waverly) def. Zac Hammond (Minford) 6-0, 6-1

No. 1 doubles — Chase Downing/Braydon Stults (Waverly) def. Parker Jacobs/Sam Wiehle (Minford) 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 doubles — Patrick Copple/Alex Workman (Waverly) def. Trent McManus/Andy Crank (Minford) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6)

Wednesday (4/4)

TENNIS

Clay 5, Minford 0

On Wednesday evening, the Clay Panthers’ tennis program notched a strong victory when Clay obtained a 5-0 victory over the Minford Falcons’ tennis program.

After a strong victory at No. 1 singles by Gage Keller — who defeated Caden Wilcox, 6-1, 6-0 — Garrett Stone and Inigo Velilla fought off two strong contests by Josh Wiehle and Zac Hammond to claim victories of 7-6, 7-5 and 7-6, 0-6, 6-4, respectively, to clinch the match for Clay.

In doubles action, Clay’s strong performance was rounded out by Hunter Armstrong and Caleb Cline, who offset a 4-6 loss in the second stanza with 6-3, 6-1 victories in the first and third tallies at the first doubles pairing, and Regan Osborn and Tyler Hobbs, who rallied from a 6-4 loss in the opening stanza en route to claiming victories of 6-1 and 7-5 to close the deal on the sweep.

No. 1 singles — Gage Keller (Clay) def. Caden Wilcox (Minford) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Garrett Stone (Clay) def. Josh Wiehle (Minford) 7-6, 7-5

No. 3 singles — Inigo Velilla (Clay) def. Zac Hammond (Minford) 7-6, 0-6, 6-4

No. 1 doubles — Hunter Armstrong/Caleb Cline (Clay) def. Parker Jacobs/Sam Wiehle (Minford) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

No. 2 doubles — Regan Osborn/Tyler Hobbs (Clay) def. Adam Cordle/Andy Crank (Minford) 4-6, 6-1, 7-5

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

