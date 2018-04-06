East wins thriller against Symmes Valley

BASEBALL

Thursday (4/5)

East 3, Symmes Valley 2

In a resilient effort that featured workmanlike efforts from Zach Garrett and Brayden Queen on the hill and at the plate, the East Tartans’ baseball program made up a 2-1 deficit by scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth to win its first contest of the year over the Symmes Valley Vikings’ baseball program on Friday evening in Slocum.

Garrett, who battled in every inning en route to a quality start, survived a rough first inning that ultimately led to a game-opening run by Symmes Valley, and seven walks overall, by limiting the damage once runners got on base. Garrett punched out eight Vikings and allowed only five hits in five and two-thirds innings before giving way to Queen, who finished off the sixth seamlessly.

With East (1-3) behind by a 2-1 deficit with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Tartans clawed back. After Tommy Lambert reached base on a dropped third strike, Queen was intentionally walked to set the table for Garrett, who sent a base knock back up the middle to score both Lambert and Queen and give East the lead. The latter then took control from there, as Queen, after giving up his lone hit in an inning and a third of work, notched a game-ending strikeout — his third in just five batters seen — to complete the comeback.

“I’m extremely proud of my young men tonight,” East head coach Matt Miller said. “We battled and had many opportunities to break it open and didn’t come through, but we didn’t drop our heads and kept battling. Ultimately, that persistence paid off as Zach came up with the clutch hit to get us the win. Zach was outstanding on the mound tonight. He had a rough first, but limited the damage only giving up one run in the inning and then worked hard for five and two-thirds. Then Brayden came in and finished it out with a good performance. Hopefully, this gets us going and we continue to improve every day.”

For the contest, Garrett (2-for-4, RBI) and Lambert (2-for-3, double, two runs scored) led the way offensively, while Chandler Carver contributed as well with a 1-for-2 day at the plate. Lucas Bradley added an RBI to help keep the Tartans within striking distance throughout.

Green 12, South Webster 1 (F/6)

Behind a complete game performance from Bryce Ponn, along with eight hits between Ponn, Tayte Carver, Tanner Kimbler, and Levi Singleton, the Green Bobcats’ baseball program was able to take home its second win of the 2018 season as the Bobcats defeated the South Webster Jeeps’ baseball program, 12-1, in five innings on Thursday evening in South Webster.

Ponn, who struck out seven and walked only two for a 3.5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio while also giving up just three hits, also led the unit at the dish by going 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Singleton’s 2-for-3 day at the dish with two RBI, along with an RBI each from Carver and Kimbler on their 2-for-4 days at the plate, rounded out the main offensive efforts for Green (2-1). Kimbler, like Ponn, also scored two runs in the win.

For South Webster, Gabe Ruth led the Jeeps with a double and a run scored on his 1-for-2 day at the plate. Braden Bockway and Daniel Allard went 1-for-3 and 1-for-2, respectively, for the Jeeps.

Clay 18, Western 0 (F/5)

Behind a three-hit shutout from Keith Cottle and an 11-hit performance from the Clay Panthers’ baseball program, Marc Cottle’s club completely overwhelmed Western, 18-0, in a five-inning affair that was played in Latham on Thursday evening.

Cottle, who threw the complete five innings, only allowed one extra base hit and struck out 10 batters while only walking one, and got help from a defense who only committed one error all game in contrast to Western’s seven. The senior also collected two hits, two RBI, and a run scored in five trips to lead the Panthers to their fifth win of the 2018 season.

Reece Whitley (2-for-4, walk, double, stolen base, two RBI, three runs scored) joined Cottle in the extra hit parade while Evan Woods (1-for-3, walk, double, RBI, run scored), Dakota Dodds (1-for-3, three runs scored), McGwire Garrison (1-for-1, two walks, double, stolen base, RBI, four runs scored), Bradley McCleese (1-for-2, walk, three RBI, two runs scored), Shaden Malone (1-for-2, RBI, two runs scored), Clay Cottle (1-for-3, two RBI) and Tanner Richards (1-for-2, walk, RBI, stolen base) all joined the duo in the hit column, while Jaden Jessee walked twice and scored twice and Noah Wright drove in a run to round out yet another strong showing for the Panthers.

“I’m really proud of the boys tonight,” Cottle said. “We hit the ball well, played good defense, and Keith pounded the strike zone.”

SOFTBALL

Wheelersburg 12, Northwest 2 (F/5)

Behind 11 strikeouts from Sydney Spence, along with an impressive freshman debut from Boo Sturgill, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ softball program continued its crisp play as Wheelersburg took home a 12-2 victory over Northwest in five innings on Thursday evening in Wheelersburg.

Spence, who pitched the complete five innings, struck out 11 and only gave up two hits in an impressive performance, while Sturgill, a promising middle infielder, went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored. Bella Williams put together a promising day herself as well, going 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, and an RBI, while Mia Darnell (2-for-3, double, walk, two RBI, run scored), and Mallory Bergan (2-for-4, RBI, run scored) round out the multi-hit party for the Lady Pirates.

Laney Eller (1-for-3, double, run scored, two RBI), Christen Risner (1-for-4, double, walk, sacrifice, run scored), Addi Collins (1-for-4, triple, two walks, two runs scored), Spence (run scored) and Taylor Fannin (hit by pitch, run scored) rounded out the main efforts for Wheelersburg. Alexis Lute led Northwest with an RBI single.

Notre Dame 18, South Webster 0 (F/5)

Behind an outstanding offensive showing from several hands and another excellent two-way performance form Cassie Schaefer, the Notre Dame Titans’ softball program was able to run away with a contest against the South Webster Jeeps’ softball program as Notre Dame (4-1) claimed an 18-0 victory over South Webster in five innings on Thursday evening in Portsmouth.

Schaefer, who struck out 10 batters in the circle while only allowing three hits during the affair, belted her third home run of the year in just five games — a grand slam, at that — to lead the way. The sophomore also added two doubles, six RBI, and three runs scored to truly round out a full day in all areas.

However, there was plenty of production even after Schaefer. Claire Dettwiller continued her strong freshman campaign by going 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, three RBI, and two runs scored, while Taylor Schmidt also starred, going 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI, and four runs scored for Notre Dame.

Molly Hoover (2-for-4, double, two runs scored), Paetyn Collins (2-for-3, two RBI, two runs scored), Isabel Cassidy (2-for-3, run scored), and Baylee Webb (1-for-2, double, two runs scored) rounded out the main list of contributors.

Clay 10, Western 0 (F/6)

Behind an outstanding performance from Julia Swain in every facet, the Clay Panthers’ softball program collected yet another mercy-rule victory as Clay, behind Swain’s complete game performance in the circle and the senior’s 2-for-3 day at the dish, collected a 10-0 win over the Western Indians’ softball program on Thursday evening in Latham.

Swain, who struck out a dozen batters and allowed only two hits — both singles — on the day, didn’t walk a single batter en route to her best showing in the circle in 2018. The senior even aided her own cause by cranking a two-run homer in the third inning — and adding a double, two RBI, and two runs scored — to put together a complete day.

In addition to Swain, Cassidy Wells continued to be outstanding with the bat by going 4-for-4 with four critical RBI and a run scored. Lila Brown was also strong, going 2-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs scored for the Lady Panthers.

Shaley Munion’s solo home run in the fourth inning, which accounted for the freshman’s lone hit, RBI, and run scored in two trips, led the remaining contributors, which included Shaelyn Vassar (1-for-4, run scored), Jensen Warnock (walk, run), Hannah Oliver (1-for-4, run), Elisa Collins (1-for-3), Abby Ware (1-for-2, RBI), MeKenzie Loper (1-for-2, RBI), and Kat Cochran (1-for-2, two RBI).

TENNIS

West 3, Valley 2

Behind the play of Blaine Weaver at the No. 1 singles slot and the play of Nick Crabtree and Brandon Weaver at the No. 1 doubles position, the West Senators’ tennis program was able to claim a 3-2 victory over the Valley Indians’ tennis program on Thursday evening.

Weaver immediately got the festivities off in the right direction for West as the senior swept Hutson Oyer of Valley by a 6-0, 6-0 tally to claim victory at the No. 1 singles slot. Valley’s Brandon Phillips fought back valiantly by claiming a hard-fought 6-2, 6-3 victory over West’s Kane Lewis to even the match at one apiece, but a Kim Tieman forfeit win at No. 3 singles gave the Senators the upper hand for good in the match as Nick Crabtree and Brandon Weaver closed the deal at the No. 1 doubles slot with their impressive 6-1, 6-4 victory over Kylee Baldridge and Nate Crabtree. Landon McBee and Rylee Holbrook, however, salvaged the day for Valley as the pair obtained a strong 6-4, 6-1 victory over Joel Durant and Molly Taylor at the No. 2 singles position to finalize the evening’s events.

No. 1 singles — Blaine Weaver (West) def. Hutson Oyer (Valley) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Brandon Phillips (Valley) def. Kane Lewis (West) 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 singles — West’s Kim Tieman won by forfeit

No. 1 doubles — Nick Crabtree/Brandon Weaver (West) def. Kylee Baldridge/Nate Crabtree (Valley) 6-1, 6-4

No. 2 doubles — Landon McBee/Rylee Holbrook (Valley) def. Joel Durant/Molly Taylor (West) 6-4, 6-1

Wheelersburg 4, Clay 1

In a match that was tighter than what the final match score indicated, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ tennis program defeated the Clay Panthers’ tennis program, 4-1, in an impressive match from both programs on Thursday evening in Wheelersburg.

At the No. 1 singles slot, Drew Jackson scored an impressive victory over Gage Keller — a talented hand in his own right as evidenced by his appearance at the OHSAA Division II State Doubles Tournament last year with Nate Hinze — by claiming 12 of the 13 games played in the match to claim victory. Garrett Stone answered back for Clay (3-2) with an impressive victory over Wheelersburg’s Luke May by claiming 12 of the 15 sets played to even the match score, but Mason Nolan, after falling behind 6-3 after the inital stanza, rallied to take home 7-5 and 6-0 victories over Clay’s Inigo Velilla to give Wheelersburg (4-1) a 2-1 match lead heading into doubles play.

There, the Pirates proved to be too much. Despite tough contests from Clay’s Hunter Armstrong and Caleb Cline, along with Sarah Widdowson and Regan Osborn, Wheelersburg’s Seth Pertuset and Carson McCorkle took home the first and third sets (6-2, 6-4) at the No. 1 doubles slot, while Travis Miller and Logan Davis rallied from a 6-0 defeat to take home 6-1, 6-0 victories at the No. 2 doubles slot, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 1 singles — Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) def. Gage Keller (Clay) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Garrett Stone (Clay) def. Luke May (Wheelersburg) 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 singles — Mason Nolan (Wheelersburg) def. Inigo Velilla (Clay) 3-6, 7-5, 6-0

No. 1 doubles — Seth Pertuset/Carson McCorkle (Wheelersburg) def. Hunter Armstrong/Caleb Cline (Clay) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

No. 2 doubles — Travis Miller/Logan Davis (Wheelersburg) def. Sarah Widdowson/Regan Osborn (Clay) 0-6, 6-1, 6-0

Wednesday (4/4)

SOFTBALL

Northwest 11, South Webster 1 (F/6)

Behind a strong six-inning performance from Lexi Throckmorton in the circle, the Northwest Mohawks’ softball program claimed an 11-1 victory over the South Webster Jeeps’ softball program on Wednesday evening in a contest that was played at Northwest High School.

Throckmorton, who put up scoreless tallies in each of the first five innings of action, ultimately allowed just six hits while striking out seven and walking only two for a 3.5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Alexis Lute (1-for-2, two walks, triple, two RBI, three runs scored), Jaclyn Burchett (2-for-4, RBI, run scored), and Laiken Rice (1-for-3, walk, double, two RBI, run scored) were among the batting leaders for Northwest, who collected nine hits and drew six walks as a team.

South Webster was led by leadoff hitter Gwen Messer, who went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double. Baylee Cox, Bri Smith, Taylor Rawlins, and Kaylee Hadinger all went 1-for-3, with Rawlins’ RBI base knock plating Smith for South Webster’s lone run. Cox and Smith each put together doubles.

‘Burg SB, Clay, Green BB, ND SB, ‘Burg, West tennis, NW SB all claim wins