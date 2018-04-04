ND makes quick work of Eastern

Tuesday (4/3)

SOFTBALL

Notre Dame 12, Eastern 1 (F/5)

Behind another excellent two-way performance from Cassie Schaefer, along with multi-hit performances by Molly Hoover and Francis Rogers, the Notre Dame Titans’ softball program cruised to a 12-1 victory over the Eastern Eagles’ softball program on Tuesday evening in Portsmouth.

Schaefer, who threw a complete game and only allowed one run to cross the plate en route to improving to 3-1 overall in the circle, added her second home run in four games while also notching a double, three stolen bases, and four RBI en route to going 3-for-3 at the plate. Hoover went 2-for-4 with a double, four stolen bases, and three runs scored for Notre Dame while Rogers went 2-for-3 with an RBI to round out the multi-hit performers.

Baylee Webb’s 1-for-2 day at the dish with a double and three RBI, along with Taylor Schmidt’s 1-for-2 day with a double, two RBI, and two runs scored, rounded out the main efforts for the Lady Titans on the evening.

Notre Dame (3-1, 2-1 SOC I) was scheduled to host Symmes Valley on Wednesday and will also play host to Green on Friday evening.

TENNIS

Wheelersburg 4, Valley 1

Behind a strong effort from Drew Jackson, Luke May, and Mason Nolan, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ tennis program was able to obtain another conference victory by defeating the Valley Indians’ tennis program, 4-1, on Tuesday evening.

Jackson, May, and Nolan, who represent Wheelersburg in the singles slots, were nothing short of splendid on Tuesday as the trio won 36 of the 37 available sets that were played on Tuesday en route to sewing up the overall match before doubles play results had concluded, with Valley’s Kylee Baldridge taking home the lone set as the aforementioned trio dictated the flow of their affairs.

However, Valley’s Nate Crabtree and Brandon Phillips continued their impressive play at the No. 1 doubles slot for the Indians by claiming yet another hard-fought win, this time over Seth Pertuset and Hunter Pistole at the No. 1 doubles position, by claiming a 7-5 victory in the opening game tiebreaker to win the first set, 7-6 and adding another hard-fought win in a primo battle, 6-4, on top of that. Wheelersburg’s Travis Miller and Logan Davis, however, evened up doubles play as the pair defeated Valley’s Rylee Holbrook and Landon McBee, 6-1, 6-4, to give the Pirates the 4-1 match victory.

No. 1 singles — Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) def. Hudson Dyer (Valley) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Luke May (Wheelersburg) def. Brooke Hill (Valley) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Mason Nolan (Wheelersburg) def. Kylee Baldridge (Valley) 6-0, 6-1

No. 1 doubles — Nate Crabtree/Brandon Phillips (Valley) def. Seth Pertuset/Hunter Pistole (Wheelersburg) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

No. 2 doubles — Travis Miller/Logan Davis (Wheelersburg) def. Rylee Holbrook/Landon McBee (Valley) 6-1, 6-4

Scioto County Career Technical Center to host Skills USA Golf Scramble May 19

The Scioto County Career Technical Center, in conjunction with the Elks Country Club, will hold the Ninth Annual Skills USA Golf Scramble at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 19 at the Elks in McDermott.

The scramble, which enables SCCTC students to attend and compete in the Skills USA challenge, costs $240 for a four-man team entry. In addition to a Scioto Ribber dinner and the possibility of $10,000 for a hole-in-one prize, there will be door prizes, awards for the longest drive, closest to pin, and longest putt, and an optional skins game. The championship team will get $800 and individual plaques while the second place unit will obtain $500.

For more information, call (740) 259-6821 or email jay.miller@sciototech.org to enter. Make any and all checks payable to Scioto County CTC.

