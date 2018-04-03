Dodds throws complete game one-hitter

BASEBALL

Minford 9, Valley 4

Behind a complete game effort on the hill from Ethan Lauder, the Minford Falcons’ baseball program took home a 9-4 victory over the Valley Indians on Monday evening in an SOC II contest that was held in Minford on Monday evening.

Lauder, who struck out four batters on the evening en route to the decision, gave up eight hits but only allowed two earned runs to cross the plate in the victory.

At the dish, Darius Jordan’s 3-for-4 effort, which included a double, two RBI, and two runs scored, Payton Davis’ 3-for-4 day at the dish with two runs scored, and Luke Lindamood’s 3-for-4 performance, which also included four RBI, set the table for the Falcons. Nathan McCormick’s 2-for-4 day at the dish with an RBI, Elijah Vogelsong Lewis’ 2-for-3 mark at the plate with an RBI, and Brayden Davis’ 1-for-3 mark with a double and an RBI rounded out the Minford contingent.

Valley was led by Tanner Cunningham, Jesse Jones, and Jake Ashkettle, who all went 2-for-4 at the plate. Cunningham and Jones each collected one double apiece during the contest.

Clay 2, Ironton St. Joseph 1

Behind a brilliant pitching performance from Dakota Dodds and the game-winning walk-off single by Keith Cottle, the Clay Panthers’ baseball program improved its overall record to 4-1 on the year with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Ironton St. Joseph on Monday evening in Rosemount.

Dodds, who went the complete seven innings in the victory, got the decision that he so deserved by punching out 13 Flyers, walking only three, and surrendering just one hit in arguably the best game of his young high school career. The sophomore not only completed the effort in an efficient 103 pitches — throwing 67 of them for strikes — but helped his own cause in the first inning with a sacrifice fly RBI that scored Keith Cottle to put Clay in front, 1-0, after an inning of play.

“Dakota pitched outstanding (on Monday),” Clay head coach Marc Cottle said. “His velocity was up, and he kept Ironton St. Joseph off-balance with his off-speed pitches.”

While Ironton St. Joseph eventually added a run on a Chase Walters single in the top of the seventh to tie the score, the youthful Clay lineup showed that age was, indeed, just a number.

With the game on the line and the score knotted at one aside, Evan Woods led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a base knock, then advanced all the way to third after Clay Cottle moved Woods over while advancing to second himself on the misplayed bunt. Then, after an intentional walk to Tanner Richards, Keith Cottle lined the game-winning shot into the outfield to walk the Panthers off in style.

“Hitting-wise, Keith had a very good day at the plate and came up with the walk-off hit. I was also very proud of Evan for stepping up in the seventh and getting us started with the leadoff hit. I’m just really pleased with the toughness and grit that we showed tonight after Ironton St. Joseph tied it in the seventh. It was a quality win for our program against a quality opponent.”

SOFTBALL

Clay 11, New Boston 1 (F/5)

Behind an eight-run explosion in the latter half of an SOC II contest against the New Boston Tigers’ softball program, the Clay Panthers’ softball program was able to sprint to a victory as Clay defeated New Boston, 11-1, in five innings on Tuesday evening in Rosemount.

Julia Swain proved to be the star of the show for Clay during the affair as the Lady Panthers’ lone senior pitched a complete game two-hitter on Monday evening. Swain punched out 11 New Boston batters and walked just one en route to the complete game performance in the circle, then went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI to help lift the Clay offense.

Offensively, Shaelyn Vassar’s 2-for-3 day at the dish, which included two RBI, a stolen base, and a run scored, led Clay, while Cassidy Wells also went 2-for-3 with an RBI to head the Lady Panthers’ offensive attack. Lila Brown, Hannah Oliver, and Elisa Collins all went 1-for-3 at the plate with a run (Brown), a double, an RBI, and a run (Oliver), and a stolen base, an RBI, and a run (Collins), respectively, while Jensen Warnock went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored and Megan Bazler added a double, an RBI, and a run scored to round out her 1-for-2 day.

MeKenzie Loper’s 1-for-1 performance with a stolen base and two runs scored led the remaining contributors, which included Kat Cochran (0-for-1, sacrifice fly, RBI, run scored), Sophia Gatti (run, stolen base), Abby Ware (RBI), and Shaley Munion (walk, run) rounded out the Clay lineup.

Lexus Oiler (1-for-2, triple, run scored) and Peyton Helphinstine (1-for-2, RBI) led the New Boston contributors.

TENNIS

Minford 5, New Boston 0

In SOC tennis action on Monday evening, the Minford Falcons’ tennis program took home an astounding 60 of its 65 games on Monday en route to claiming a sweep of the singles and doubles contests that were contested in New Boston.

Overall, the singles units of Caden Wilcox, Josh Wiehle, and Zac Hammond won 36 of the 37 games that were played en route to winning their respective matches, with Wilcox and Hammond sweeping their positions at the No. 1 and No. 3 singles slots. Wiehle added a 6-1, 6-0 victory over New Boston’s C.J. Craft to clinch the match victory.

In doubles play, the No. 1 doubles unit of Parker Jacobs and Andy Crank repeated the feats of their No. 1 and No. 3 singles brethren by notching two 6-0, 6-0 victories over Jeremy Conkel and Austin Goodson. Trent McManus and Adam Cordle added a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Mason Floyd and Kennedy Warner in a hard-fought contest at No. 2 doubles to close the books on the matchup.

No. 1 singles — Caden Wilcox (Minford) def. Jaycee Carter (New Boston) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Josh Wiehle (Minford) def. C.J. Craft (New Boston) 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Zac Hammond (Minford) def. Bryson Davis (New Boston) 6-0, 6-0

No. 1 doubles — Parker Jacobs/Andy Crank (Minford) def. Jeremy Conkel/Austin Goodson (New Boston) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 doubles — Trent McManus/Adam Cordle (Minford) def. Mason Floyd/Kennedy Warner (New Boston) 6-2, 6-2

Wheelersburg 4, West 1

In a hard-fought SOC affair on Monday evening, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ tennis program claimed a rivalry victory as Wheelersburg scored a 4-1 victory over West in tennis competition.

At the No. 1 singles slot, Drew Jackson’s victory over Blaine Weaver was arguably the most impressive of the day, with Jackson sweeping Weaver, who is a strong singles tennis player in his own right, by a straight 6-0, 6-0 margin. Luke May then added a 6-3, 6-2 victory in a hard-fought game against West’s Kane Lewis, and after West’s Matt Campbell took the opening set, Wheelersburg’s Mason Nolan battled back to take two 6-3 victories to clinch the match victory for Wheelersburg.

At the No. 1 doubles slot, West’s Brandon Weaver and Nick Crabtree claimed an impressive victory of their own as the duo claimed victories of 6-4 and 7-5 to offset a 1-6 second game defeat to Seth Pertuset and Hunter Pistole en route to claiming a victory for the Senators. Wheelersburg’s Travis Miller and Logan Davis, however, finished off the match by claiming 12 of the 13 available sets in the final match of the day at the No. 2 doubles slot to cap off the strong performance from the Pirates’ contingent.

No. 1 singles — Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) def. Blaine Weaver (West) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Luke May (Wheelersburg) def. Kane Lewis (West) 6-3, 6-2

No. 3 singles — Mason Nolan (Wheelersburg) def. Matt Campbell (West) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

No. 1 doubles — Brandon Weaver/Nick Crabtree (West) def. Seth Pertuset/Hunter Pistole (Wheelersburg) 6-4, 1-6, 7-5

No. 2 doubles — Travis Miller/Logan Davis (Wheelersburg) def. Kim Tieman/Nick Dillow (West) 6-0, 6-1

Portsmouth 4, Valley 1

Behind excellent play from Logan Carter, Ethan Haas, and Luke Rodbell, the Portsmouth Trojans’ tennis program wrapped off a strong performance against the Valley Indians’ tennis program by claiming a 4-1 victory on Monday evening.

Carter, Haas, and Rodbell, who represent Portsmouth’s rotation at the No. 1 through No. 3 singles positions, won 36 of their 39 sets to sew up the match for the Trojans by the time singles play had concluded, while the No. 1 doubles unit of Allison Douthat and Parker Johnson added an impressive victory over Valley’s Nate Crabtree and Kylee Baldridge, 6-3, 6-2, to allow Portsmouth to take home 48 of the first 56 sets in the contest.

In the No. 2 doubles slot, however, Valley’s Brandon Phillips and Brooke Hill obtained victory when Phillips and Hill, after falling behind via a 6-3 defeat in the first set, rallied to take home a 6-3 victory in the second set and a 10-8 tiebreaking victory to claim a hard-fought win over Portsmouth’s Katie Fannin and Adrian Soard at the No. 2 doubles position.

No. 1 singles — Logan Carter (Portsmouth) def. Landen McBee (Valley) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 singles — Ethan Haas (Portsmouth) def. Rylee Holbrook (Valley) 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 singles — Luke Rodbell (Portsmouth) def. Hudson Oyer (Valley) 6-1, 6-0

No. 1 doubles — Allison Douthat and Parker Johnson (Portsmouth) def. Nate Crabtree and Kylee Baldridge (Valley) 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 doubles — Brandon Phillips and Brooke Hill (Valley) def. Katie Fannin and Adrian Soard (Portsmouth) 3-6, 6-3, (10-8 tb)

Monday (4/1) Scores:

SOFTBALL

Symmes Valley 3, Notre Dame 2

BASEBALL

Saturday (3/31) Scores:

Adena 6, Wheelersburg 4

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

