Bears drop bouts against Georgetown

The Shawnee State softball program was swept on Saturday afternoon as the Bears fell to Georgetown by a 6-2 tally in the opener and a 5-2 margin in the second contest.

Georgetown took the early lead in the opening affair, scoring three in the bottom of the first inning. Chaselyn Allgeier led off the inning with a single and stole second, and Cassidy Janes and Kara Howard followed with back-to-back walks to load the bases. Skyelar Houston then singled to score Allgeier and Janes, which put Georgetown up by a 2-0 tally. Houston then scored later in the inning on a groundout by Hannah Morton, which gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Michal Cunningham (SO/Wheelersburg, Ohio) hit a solo home run to lead off the third inning to cut the lead to 3-1. However, it didn’t take long for Georgetown to get the run back as Howard hit a two-out double and Houston followed with an RBI base knock that brought Howard home and put Georgetown by a 4-1 margin. The Tigers would get runs in the bottom of the fourth and the sixth to add to their advantage as Georgetown ultimately took a 6-1 advantage. Haley Rawlins (SO/South Point, Ohio) homered in the top of the seventh for SSU, but the Bears wouldn’t score again as Shawnee State fell by a 6-2 margin.

Hannah Morton allowed two runs on seven hits in seven innings pitched to get the win for Georgetown while striking out eight. McKenzie Whittaker (JR/McDermott, Ohio) allowed six runs on 12 hits in six innings, striking out five in the loss.

In the second affair, Georgetown again hopped out to an early lead with a pair of runs in the first inning. Allgeier led off with a walk and followed by immediately swiping second. Janes would also walk, and Howard would bunt, reaching on a throwing error by Kayla Koch (SR/Lucasville, Ohio), with Allgeier coming in to score on the play; Janes would also advance to third on the same sequence. Howard then took second, and Houston grounded out to third to score Janes, which put Georgetown up by a 2-0 margin.

Shawnee State then rallied for one in the top of the second and one in the top of the third to tie the game. With one out in the second, Stacy Trenholm (FR/Lancaster, Ohio) doubled, then stole third base. Victoria Bevington (SO/London, Ohio) then walked and stole second base with Trenholm still on the basepaths.

With two runners in scoring position and one out still on the board, Haley Rawlins would single Trenholm in to cut the lead in half. Then, despite leaving Bevington on, Kayla Koch allowed Shawnee State to rally back as the senior hammered a ball over the fence in the top of the third to tie the game at two apiece.

Georgetown, however, rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Katie Young reached on an error to lead off the inning, then stole second base. Allgeier then singled up the middle, getting to second base on the throw to put two in scoring position with nobody out. Howard would double with one out to drive the runners in, and would score on Allison Watson’s two-out single to give Georgetown a 5-2 lead. The Tigers would hold the lead in the late innings to complete the sweep.

Megan Bergkamp allowed two runs on seven hits in seven innings to get the win for Georgetown, striking out one. Tatum Wise allowed five runs on four hits in six innings to take the loss.

The losses drop Shawnee State to 14-8 on the season, and 2-4 in the Mid-South Conference. Georgetown improves to 16-7, and 2-2 in the league.

The Shawnee State softball program and the Georgetown softball program resumed their series on Monday following the Easter holiday. First pitch on Monday is set for 3 p.m.

Scioto County Career Technical Center to host Skills USA Golf Scramble May 19

The Scioto County Career Technical Center, in conjunction with the Elks Country Club, will hold the Ninth Annual Skills USA Golf Scramble at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 19 at the Elks in McDermott.

The scramble, which enables SCCTC students to attend and compete in the Skills USA challenge, costs $240 for a four-man team entry. In addition to a Scioto Ribber dinner and the possibility of $10,000 for a hole-in-one prize, there will be door prizes, awards for the longest drive, closest to pin, and longest putt, and an optional skins game. The championship team will get $800 and individual plaques while the second place unit will obtain $500.

For more information, call (740) 259-6821 or email jay.miller@sciototech.org to enter. Make any and all checks payable to Scioto County CTC.

Shawnee State’s Kayla Koch fields a softball during a prior contest. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/04/web1_Kayla_Koch_cmyk-1.jpg Shawnee State’s Kayla Koch fields a softball during a prior contest. Submitted Photo