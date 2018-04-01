Minford, PHS, West, Green, Clay capture wins

Saturday (3/31)

BASEBALL

Portsmouth 12, Clay 1 (F/5)

Behind a two-hit performance on the mound from Zach Kinney, the Portsmouth Trojans’ baseball program was able to pick up a critical victory over the Clay Panthers’ baseball program as Portsmouth defeated Clay, 12-1, in five innings on Saturday afternoon to pick up the first victory for Josh McGraw in his coaching tenure with his alma mater.

Kinney, who also struck out six batters and allowed just one earned run while walking none in six innings of work en route to the victory, was the main catalyst for the Trojans in its final result as both units struggled to grab hits over the duration of the frame. William Sturgill came on in the seventh inning and pitched a scoreless final frame while striking out two to close the deal.

At the plate, Portsmouth, who drew nine walks on the afternoon, was led by leadoff hitter Bryce Wallace, who went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Hadyn Yerardi, who went 1-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored. Reese Johnson (1-for-3, two walks, RBI, run scored) and Devin Jackson (1-for-2, two walks, two runs scored) joined the aforementioned pair in the hit column, while Sturgill (walk), Jack Workman (walk, RBI, two runs scored), Isaac Kelly (two walks, run scored), and Michael Duncan (walk, run) all drew at least one free pass on the day.

Clay, meanwhile, was led by Jaden Jessee, who went 1-for-3 and drove in the Panthers’ lone run by scoring Tanner Richards. Evan Woods (1-for-2) and Clay Cottle (walk) also contributed to the Clay lineup.

“We just didn’t come to play (on Saturday),” Clay head coach Marc Cottle said. “When you walk nine, hit two, and have a couple of errors, you are not going to win. Josh will do a great job at Portsmouth. He is a very good baseball coach and will have Portsmouth at the top of the OVC very soon.”

Game 1 — West 10, South Webster 0 (F/5)

Behind a two-hit gem largely engineered by Marty Knittel and closed out by Dylan Bradford, the West Senators’ baseball program faced no trouble with the South Webster Jeeps’ baseball program as West defeated South Webster, 10-0, in five innings in the first game between the pair on Saturday.

Knittel, who threw four innings of two-hit baseball, struck out eight while walking only a single South Webster batter on the day. Bradford followed Knittel up by impressively striking out the South Webster side in just 10 pitches en route to a near picture-perfect inning.

At the plate, Drew Cassidy led the Senators by going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, an RBI, a walk, and three runs scored — all while stealing three bases in each of his attempts to head the West attack, which swiped seven of its eight bases that it tried to steal as a team.

Behind Cassidy, Cade McNeil (2-for-3, three RBI, stolen base), joined the senior in the hit column while Kyle Howell obtained a hit in three at-bats, drove in a run, stole a base, and scored twice. Cade Powell drove in three runs and was walked once, Brady Whitt obtained a hit in three at-bats and scored once, Garrett Hurd walked three times and scored three runs, Bradford obtained a hit in three at-bats, and Trevor Staggs stole a base and scored a run to round out the West contingent.

Jacob Ruth and Braden Bockway each obtained a hit in two at-bats for South Webster while Caleb Cunningham drew a walk to head the Jeeps offensively. Billy Jones also put together an impressive effort on the mound, only allowing four earned runs himself in the defeat while striking out three.

Game 2 — West 5, South Webster 0

In the second affair, Powell and Cassidy combined on a no-hitter for West as the Senators swept the Jeeps with a 5-0 win in the doubleheading capper on Saturday.

The pair, who showed off plenty of offensive juice in the initial bout, combined to strike out an astonishing 13 batters as the duo rolled through the South Webster lineup, with Powell striking out seven and walking only one through four innings and Cassidy striking out six and walking just three in three innings of play.

At the dish, Bradford performed well from his leadoff spot as the junior went 3-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, and three RBI in the contest, while Cassidy went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two stolen bases, and a run scored to continue his torrid pace.

Brady Whitt’s 1-for-2 performance with a run scored, Cade Powell’s 1-for-2 day with a walk, an RBI, and a run scored, a stolen base from Howard Luke, and two stolen bases from Marty Knittel, along with a walk and a run, rounded out the West offensive output as the Senators, during the doubleheader, ultimately swiped 13 bases in 15 attempts.

For the second game in a row, South Webster got a promising start from a freshman on the hill as the Jeeps’ Daniel Allard threw six full innings and allowed just eight hits to go along with four earned runs on the evening.

Game 1 — Minford 8, Oak Hill 2

Behind strong performances on the hill from Ethan Lauder and Reid Shultz, the Minford Falcons’ baseball program was able to take home an 8-2 victory over the Oak Hill Oaks’ baseball program on Saturday afternoon in Minford.

Lauder, who received the start, and Shultz, who came on in relief of Lauder in the fifth inning, combined to strike out five batters while allowing just three hits in all. Lauder also went 2-for-2 at the plate with two walks and a run scored to allow Minford to control the tempo of the game — and the entire doubleheader — as a whole.

In addition to Lauder and Shultz, the Falcons got excellent contributions from Luke Lindamood, who went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, and two runs scored, and Brandon Rowe, who went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis’ triple and RBI on his lone hit in three attempts at the plate, along with Nathan McCormick’s 1-for-4 day with two RBI and a run scored, rounded out the Minford efforts in the opener.

Game 2 — Minford 12, Oak Hill 1

In the second affair of the afternoon, Vogelsong-Lewis set a blistering tempo at the plate by putting together an excellent day on the hill, striking out eight and allowing just five hits while allowing only one walk in a complete game effort in the Falcons’ 12-1 throttling of the Oaks.

Brayden Davis led the Falcons by going 2-for-2 on the evening with two RBI and three walks, while Lindamood and McCormick each went 1-for-3, with the former obtaining a double and three RBI and the latter obtaining an RBI and a walk, for Minford. Shultz’s 1-for-4 day, which included an RBI and two runs scored, and Lauder’s 1-for-5 mark with a double and an RBI rounded out the efforts for the Minford contingent.

SOFTBALL

Green 12, South Gallia 2 (F/5)

Behind a combined three-hitter from Ava Jenkins and Haley Bradley, the Green Bobcats’ softball program was able to obtain a 12-2 victory over the South Gallia Rebels’ softball program in five innings on Saturday afternoon in Franklin Furnace.

Jenkins, who got the start, pitched four stellar innings as the freshman only gave up two hits, struck out eight, and walked just a single batter in her first high school start. Haley Bradley pitched the fifth and final inning and struck out a pair while giving up only one hit in the win.

On the offensive side of the spectrum, Jenkins also led the Lady ‘Cats by drawing two walks and driving in a pair of runs on her 1-for-1 day at the dish while fellow freshman Kame Sweeney went 1-for-2 at the plate with two walks, two RBI, and two runs scored to help spearhead the 12-run output — which included a nine-run first frame that helped Green establish a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Mac Carver, who went 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI, and a run scored, and Charli Blevins, who drove in a run, scored one, and drew three walks, were also huge at the bottom of the order, while Megan Johnson, Cass Kellogg, Kori Derifield, and Rachael Cline all accumulated at least a walk, an RBI, and a run scored, with Derifield scoring twice and Cline walking twice and driving in a pair of runs. Kerston Sparks added a walk to run out the Green efforts.

West 8, South Webster 3

Behind strong efforts from Laney Ayers and Taylor Coleman, the West Senators’ softball program was able to claim an 8-3 victory over the South Webster Jeeps’ softball program on Saturday afternoon in South Webster.

Ayers, who is the leadoff hitter for West, went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI, and a run scored, while Coleman — who threw a complete game six-hitter and struck out five while only walking one — went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored to head the Lady Senators’ efforts.

Haivan Dillow (1-for-3, two RBI, walk, run scored), Morgan Rigsby (three walks), Madison Cochran (2-for-4, run scored), Daisy Holsinger (1-for-3), Makayla White (1-for-3, walk, RBI, two runs scored), Sammy Tatman (1-for-3, walk, two runs scored, and Abbi Pack (1-for-3, walk, RBI) all helped set the table for the Senators.

Despite the loss, South Webster was led by several strong efforts, including Brianna Smith’s 2-for-3 day at the plate with a run scored and Baylee Cox’s 2-for-2 day at the dish with two runs scored, a walk, and an RBI. Gwen Messer added a hit in three attempts and Taylor Rawlins also added a hit, which came in two at-bats, while Bobbi Johnson drew a walk.

Game 1, Battle of the Hill — Coal Grove 3, Clay 1

Despite matching Coal Grove with six hits apiece, the Clay Panthers’ softball program fell in a contest against the Coal Grove Hornets’ softball program, 3-1, in Clay’s opening contest in the Battle of the Hill Tournament on Saturday evening in Rock Hill.

Shaelyn Vassar led Clay at the plate by going 2-for-3 from the dish with two stolen bases to lead the Lady Panthers. Megan Bazler’s 1-for-2 day with a walk and a stolen base, Hannah Oliver’s 1-for-3 day with a double and a run, Collins’ 1-for-3 mark, and Shaley Munion’s 1-for-2 day at the plate with an RBI rounded out the effort.

Swain, who threw a complete game in the circle, rounded out the performance with a strong day on the rubber, striking out eight and allowing just one earned run to keep the Lady Panthers in it throughout.

Game 2, Battle of the Hill — Ironton 7, Clay 6

Despite obtaining 10 hits on the evening, the Clay Panthers’ softball program fell in a heartbreaker in its second contest as the Ironton Lady Tigers’ softball program, 7-6, in the Battle of the Hill Tournament on Saturday evening in Rock Hill.

Jensen Warnock, Vassar, Julia Swain, and Collins each collected a pair of hits to lead Clay, with Collins’ 2-for-3, two-RBI performance leading the charge. Warnock put together a 2-for-4 performance at the plate with a double and two runs scored, Vassar also added a 2-for-4 effort at the dish with a double, three RBI, and a run scored, and Swain added a double, an RBI, and a run scored to head the Lady Panthers’ efforts.

Bazler’s 1-for-4 day with a double, Lila Brown’s 1-for-3 performance with a run scored, and Kat Cochran’s 0-for-2 effort with a run rounded out the efforts for the Lady Panthers. Oliver put together a complete game performance and struck out four while only walking one Ironton player — that being of the intentional variety — in the defeat.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

