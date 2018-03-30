SOC/District 14 All-Star Photos:

Front row (left to right): Makayla White, Kaylee Hadinger, Ellie Ruby, Marissa Risner, Zoiee Smith. Back row (left to right: Bailey Ward, Abby Baer, Avery Zempter, Ellie Jo Johnson, Leann Spradlin, Erin Daniels, Magen McClurg.

From left to right: South Webster’s Avery Zempter, Minford’s Marissa Risner, South Webster’s Ellie Jo Johnson, Wheelersburg’s Ellie Ruby, Waverly’s Zoiee Smith, Notre Dame’s Lexi Smith, Minford’s Erin Daniels, and New Boston’s Mariah Buckley stand together for a picture at the District 14 All-Star festivities on Tuesday.

Northwest’s Abby Baer guards Clay’s Hunnter Adams in the SOC Girls All-Star Game.

West’s Makayla White (left) and Wheelersburg’s Ellie Ruby (right) pose for a photo at the SOC All-Star festivities back on March 20.

Northwest’s Abby Baer shoots a three-pointer in the SOC Girls All-Star Game.

Notre Dame’s Lexi Smith, Ava Hassel, and Katie Dettwiller stand with their District 14 awards.

The Notre Dame contingent stand with their plaques and awards.