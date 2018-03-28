Tieman continues scorching play on golf course

Jordan Tieman’s third-place finish in the Cumberland (Tenn.) Invitational on Monday evening led the Shawnee State men’s and women’s golf programs on Monday and Tuesday as the programs finished in 10th place and 12th place, respectively for the invitational.

Tieman, who shot a 76 in the first round, lowered his score to a 69 in the second round, which brought from a tie for the 20th spot into a tie for third place and a spot on the All-Tournament Team. His two-day score of 145 was only three over par for the tournament. Dagan Abdon (JR/Greenup County, Ky.) shot 76-80 for a two-day total of 156, which was tied for 29th overall.

Emily Hayes (SO/Pataskala, Ohio) was SSU’s best finisher in the women’s tournament, shooting 89-97 for a two-day total of 186, 42 over par and in 56th place overall. Holly Hart returned from injury for the first time this spring to shoot 98-94, a two-day total of 192, 48 over par.

The Shawnee State men’s golf program returns to action on March 31 in the Alice Lloyd College Spring Invitational. Both teams are back in action on April 9-10 in the Mid-South Conference Spring Invitational, which will be played at the Dale Hollow Golf Course in Burkesville, Kentucky.

SSU T&F closes out strong performance at Charleston

The Shawnee State track and field program obtained strong performances as Brooke Smith, Seth Farmer, Ashton Hunter, and Anna Havranek each won races at the University of Charleston Relay & Alumni Invitational in Charleston, W. Va.

Farmer, a junior from Waverly, finished in first place in the 800-meter run, winning the race with a time of 1:57.87. Thryceton Deckard finished second in that race, finishing just behind Farmer at 2:00.78. Cody Redman (SR/Circleville, Ohio) brought home a fourth place finish in the 1500-meter run with a time of 4:24.77.

Ashton Hunter was Shawnee State’s best field finisher, bringing home first place in two events. Hunter finished first in the high jump, clearing 1.75 meters. Hunter also finished first in the triple jump, obtaining a distance of 11.61 meters. Jordan Spradlin finished second in the shot put, throwing a distance of 12.18 meters.

On the women’s side, Havranek finished in first in the 1500-meter run, finishing in 5:04.93. Havranek also finished in fifth place in the 800-meter run, finishing in 2:28.21. Brooke Smith (JR/Wheelersburg, OH) also picked up a first place finish, winning the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.67. Jessica Price finished second in the 800-meter run, finishing with a time of 2:27.43.

In addition to the aforementioned, Alexis Putnam finished in the top four in three field events. Putnam finished second in the discus by throwing 36.24 meters, third in the shot put by throwing a distance of 11.11 meters, and fourth in the hammer throw with a distance of 34.01 meters. Dylan Haynes finished second in the triple jump, marking 8.70 meters in her final jump.

The Shawnee State track and field program returns to action on March 30-31, when the team will split to compete in the Raleigh Relays at North Carolina State and the WashU Invitational at Washington University of St. Louis (Mo.)

Scioto County Career Technical Center to host Skills USA Golf Scramble May 19

The Scioto County Career Technical Center, in conjunction with the Elks Country Club, will hold the Ninth Annual Skills USA Golf Scramble at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 19 at the Elks in McDermott.

The scramble, which enables SCCTC students to attend and compete in the Skills USA challenge, costs $240 for a four-man team entry. In addition to a Scioto Ribber dinner and the possibility of $10,000 for a hole-in-one prize, there will be door prizes, awards for the longest drive, closest to pin, and longest putt, and an optional skins game. The championship team will get $800 and individual plaques while the second place unit will obtain $500.

For more information, call (740) 259-6821 or email jay.miller@sciototech.org to enter. Make any and all checks payable to Scioto County CTC.

