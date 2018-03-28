Clay grabs victory over Northwest

Tuesday (3/27)

BASEBALL

Clay 13, Northwest 0 (F/5)

Behind a combined one-hit gem from Reece Whitley and Shaden Malone, the Clay Panthers’ baseball program, who didn’t commit a single error all game, took home a 13-0 victory in five innings over the Northwest Mohawks’ baseball program in a contest that was played in Rosemount on Tuesday evening.

Clay, who scored nine runs in the second inning alone, got one hit apiece from eight different players, with leadoff batter Clay Cottle (1-for-1, two walks, two stolen bases, two RBI, three runs scored), three-hole hitter Jaden Jessee (1-for-3, two RBI, run scored) and Bradley McCleese (1-for-2, two RBI, run scored) leading the way.

Dakota Dodds (1-for-3, run scored), McGwire Garrison (1-for-1, two walks, run scored), Keith Cottle (1-for-3, walk, stolen base, RBI, run scored), Evan Woods (1-for-1, run scored), and Shaden Malone (1-for-3, RBI, run scored) all added hits while Tanner Richards walked and scored a run and Reece Whitley walked twice and scored two runs.

On the hill, Whitley, along with Malone, struck out eight batters over their five combined innings of work. Whitley ultimately threw three and one-third innings of one-hit baseball — striking out five while only walking two — before yielding way to Malone, who pitched a perfect final inning and two-thirds while striking out three.

“I was really proud of our team tonight,” Clay head coach Marc Cottle said. “We had no errors and eight players with at least one hit, which shows that everybody was ready when their number was called. Reece pitched really well (on Tuesday) and Shaden came in and pounded the strike zone to complete the one-hit shutout.”

Clay (2-0) will play at Western on Wednesday evening while Northwest (0-1) will play at Wheelersburg as both teams open up their SOC I and SOC II slates, respectively.

SOFTBALL

Clay 9, Valley 3

After battling to a tight 3-3 battle through three innings of play, the Clay Panthers’ softball program broke out with six runs over the final three frames of play and never looked back en route to taking home a 9-3 victory over the Valley Indians’ softball program on Tuesday evening in Lucasville.

Clay, who pounded out 15 hits en route to moving to 1-0 on the year with the win, were led by Jensen Warnock, who went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and three runs scored, Shaelyn Vasser, who went 2-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base, two RBI, and two runs scored, Hannah Oliver, who went 3-for-4 with a run scored, and Cassidy Wells, who knocked in a pair of runs and stole a base behind her own 2-for-3 outing. Julia Swain added a home run for her lone RBI of the year, and came across the plate twice on the evening. Elisa Collins (1-for-3, RBI, sacrifice bunt, stolen base), Lila Brown (1-for-4, stolen base), Kat Cochran (1-for-3, RBI), and Megan Bazler (1-for-3, RBI, run scored) each allowed Clay to put all of its nine starters in the hit column with their efforts in the victory.

On the mound, Oliver got the start and pitched each of the first three innings — striking out two and walking only one — before giving way to Swain. The program’s lone senior picked up the decision by pitching four scoreless frames and striking out seven while walking only two for a 3.5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

For Valley, Margaret Cauldwell (1-for-4), Kirbi Sommers (1-for-2, BB, run), and Madison Williams (1-for-3, RBI) led the charge at the plate, while Faith Brown pitched a complete game in the circle, striking out four and walking only one over the duration of the contest.

Clay will play at Western on Wednesday evening while Valley will play host to Waverly as both teams begin SOC I and SOC II action.

Wellston 18, South Webster 5 (F/5)

In a nonconference bout at South Webster, the South Webster Jeeps’ softball program fell to the Wellston Golden Rockets’ softball program, 18-5, in a contest that was played at South Webster on Tuesday evening.

Gwen Messer led the Lady Jeeps by going 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Emma Bailey followed by going 1-for-2 with a two-run homer, a walk, and a run scored. Mack Keller and Taylor Rawlins each went 1-for-2 — with the latter scoring a run — while Baylee Cox, Brianna Smith, Bobbi Johnson, and Kaylee Hadinger each went 1-for-3, with Hadinger plating a run and scoring one herself to cap off the South Webster efforts.

South Webster (1-1) will play at West on Wednesday evening.

TENNIS

Tuesday (3/27)

Portsmouth 4, Ironton 1

After opening up the year with a rousing victory over Unioto, the Portsmouth Trojans’ tennis program continued its roll by defeating archrival Ironton, 4-1, in a tennis matchup to move to 2-0 on the year as a team on Tuesday evening.

From the outset, Logan Carter and Luke Rodbell were on their top games as the pair took home victories of 6-3, 6-3 and 6-4, 6-2, respectively over Aiden White and Jaxson Pleasant. While Savannah Spence did fall to Ali White by a 6-2, 6-3 tally in the third and final single match, Portsmouth, which led 2-1 heading into doubles play, quickly sealed the fate of the match in short order as Allison Douthat and Parker Johnson took 12 of the 13 sets at the No. 1 doubles slot en route to a convincing win over Sierra Vallance and Elena Wilson. Katie Fannin and Adrian Soard closed out the successful evening with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Todd Davidson and Ethan Bennett at the No. 2 doubles slot.

No. 1 singles — Logan Carter (Portsmouth) def. Aiden White (Ironton) 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 singles — Luke Rodbell (Portsmouth) def. Jaxson Pleasant (Ironton) 6-4, 6-2

No. 3 singles — Ali White (Ironton) def. Savannah Spence (Portsmouth) 6-2, 6-3

No. 1 doubles — Allison Douthat and Parker Johnson (Portsmouth) def. Sierra Vallance and Elena Wilson (Ironton) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 doubles — Katie Fannin and Adrian Soard (Portsmouth) def. Todd Davidson and Ethan Bennett (Ironton) 6-4, 6-3

Waverly 5, Wheelersburg 0

Despite producing highly competitive bouts against the Waverly Tigers’ tennis program, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ tennis program wasn’t able to claim victory as Waverly defeated Wheelersburg, 5-0, in a matchup between the two programs in SOC play.

At first, things looked promising as Drew Jackson took home a 6-1 victory over Brandon Nibert to start the evening. However, Nibert defeated Jackson, 6-3, 6-2 over the final two sets to take the match at the No. 1 singles slot, and Colton Lambert and Ryan Dunn responded by winning 24 of the next 31 games over Luke May and Mason Nolan to clinch the match victory for Waverly.

In doubles play, Seth Pertuset and Carson McCorkle, after dropping their initial game to Chase Downing and Brayden Stutz by a 6-1 tally, defeated the pair by a 6-4 margin to tie their match up at one apiece. However, the duo fell by a 6-2 margin in the third set, marking the end of their run. Like Pertuset and McCorkle, Travis Miller and Logan Davis claimed a 7-6 victory in the second set, but fell by 6-2 and 10-8 tallies as the Pirates were ultimately swept in doubles competition as well.

No. 1 singles — Brandon Nibert (Waverly) def. Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 singles — Colton Lambert (Waverly) def. Luke May (Wheelersburg) 6-3, 6-1

No. 3 singles — Ryan Dunn (Waverly) def. Mason Nolan (Wheelersburg) 6-3, 6-0

No. 1 doubles — Chase Downing and Brayden Stutz (Waverly) def. Seth Pertuset and Carson McCorkle (Wheelersburg) 6-1, 4-6, 6-2

No. 2 doubles — Patrick Copple and Alex Workman (Waverly) def. Travis Miller and Logan Davis (Wheelersburg) 6-2, 6-7 (8-6), 10-8

Monday (3/26)

Wheelersburg 5, East 0

However, on Monday, Wheelersburg got the season going in a strong fashion by winning all 60 of the games that it played against East.

Between Drew Jackson, Luke May, Logan Davis, and the doubles teams of Carson McCorkle and Mason and Seth Pertuset and Hunter Pistole, the Pirates controlled the tempo of the match from start to finish. May and Davis claimed their first career varsity wins at the No. 2 and No. 3 singles slots, respectively, to highlight the match’s events.

No. 1 singles — Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) def. Allison Blevins (East) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Luke May (Wheelersburg) def. Marissa Fauk (East) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Logan Davis (Wheelersburg) def. Hannah Fauk (East) 6-0, 6-0

No. 1 doubles — Carson McCorkle and Mason Nolan (Wheelersburg) def. Kyle Flannery and Devon Stevens (East) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 doubles — Seth Pertuset and Hunter Pistole (Wheelersburg) def. Noah Stiltner and Jacob Keeton (East) 6-0, 6-0

ADDITIONAL SCORES

BASEBALL

Rock Hill 5, Green 0

SOFTBALL

Wheelersburg 5, Piketon 0

Notre Dame 17, Eastern 1 (F/5)

