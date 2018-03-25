Minford takes wild affair over Athens, 12-10

Behind an offensive explosion that was led by four hits from Brayden Davis and three additional blasts from Luke Lindamood, the Minford Falcons’ baseball program took home a wild victory over the Athens Bulldogs’ baseball program, 12-10, in a thrilling contest that was played on the Athens High School campus in The Plains.

Davis, who accumulated his four hits in five trips, accumulated a team-high two stolen bases and drove in a run, while Luke Lindamood added in a 3-for-5 day at the dish while accumulating a pair of doubles that led to three runs batted in.

Youngsters Darius Jordan and Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis also stood out for Minford by joining Davis and Lindamood in the multi-hit column, as Jordan went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored while Vogelsong-Lewis also went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored — the latter of whom doing so in his very first start at the high school level as a freshman. Reid Shultz’s three RBI on his lone hit of the ballgame — a double — and Ethan Lauder’s two RBI on his 1-of-4 day at the dish rounded out the plate efforts for the Falcons.

On the hill, Lauder, who received the start, struck out eight batters while walking just three for a 2.67-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Bailey Rowe pitched the final pair of innings and picked up the winning decision with his efforts on the hill.

Minford (1-0) will make the second of its three straight road trips to start the 2018 season when the Falcons take on the Zane Trace Pioneers on Monday evening in Kingston. Minford will then face Oak Hill in its SOC II opener on Wednesday evening in Oak Hill.

Athens (0-1) will hit the road for its first road bout of the 2018 campaign when the Bulldogs travel to Logan to take on the Chieftains.

District 14 All-Star Game festivities begin Tuesday

On Tuesday, March 27th, the District 14 All-Star Game festivities will commence at Eastern with many of the area’s best squaring off in two head-to-head battles.

The girls all-star contest will start at 6 p.m. with the boys playing after the conclusion of the girls contest. Admission is $5 at the door.

Scioto County Career Technical Center to host Skills USA Golf Scramble May 19

The Scioto County Career Technical Center, in conjunction with the Elks Country Club, will hold the Ninth Annual Skills USA Golf Scramble at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 19 at the Elks in McDermott.

The scramble, which enables SCCTC students to attend and compete in the Skills USA challenge, costs $240 for a four-man team entry. In addition to a Scioto Ribber dinner and the possibility of $10,000 for a hole-in-one prize, there will be door prizes, awards for the longest drive, closest to pin, and longest putt, and an optional skins game. The championship team will get $800 and individual plaques while the second place unit will obtain $500.

For more information, call (740) 259-6821 or email jay.miller@sciototech.org to enter. Make any and all checks payable to Scioto County CTC.

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

