Four SSU standouts named NAIA All-Americans

The Shawnee State women’s basketball program had four players named on the NAIA All-Americans list on Wednesday afternoon.

Madison Ridout (SR/Jackson, Ohio) was named as a First-Team NAIA All-American. Ridout tied Ashton Lovely and Hannah Miller for the team lead with 14.6 points per game, and led SSU in rebounding with 7.3 per bout. The All-American mention is the second for Ridout, who was named to the second team one season ago.

Lovely (JR/Jamestown, Ohio), as with Ridout, was also named as a First-Team NAIA All-American. In addition to her 14.6 points per bout, Lovely led the team in three-point baskets by drilling 71 on the season and shooting 38 percent from behind the arc. Lovely returns to the All-American list for the first time since the 2015-16 season, when she was an Honorable Mention NAIA All-American selection.

Bailey Cummins (SO/Brooksville, Kentucky) earned the first All-American award of her career by obtaining third team accolades. Cummins averaged 13 points per game and led SSU with 4.5 assists per game. The two-year starter ranked sixth in the NAIA Division I ranks with 159 assists during the 2017-18 season.

Miller (JR/Coal Grove, Ohio) was also named in the All-American list for the first time in her career as an NAIA Honorable Mention selection. In addition to her 14.6 points per contest, Miller was third in the nation in free throw shooting as the off-guard shot 85.9 percent from the charity stripe.

The four All-Americans are the most for Shawnee State in program history, eclipsing the three named in the 2013-14 season. With Lovely and Ridout garnering First-Team NAIA All-American honors, the 2017-18 season marks the first time that Shawnee State has had two players named to the first team in a single season, and the two on the first team is also the most in the NAIA for any program this season. The four Bears named to the All-American lists are the most of any Mid-South Conference program.

Behind the efforts of the quartet, Shawnee State ultimately finished the season with a 31-4 overall mark while running the table at a perfect 14-0 in Mid-South Conference play en route to the program’s third consecutive regular season crown. The program ultimately took home its fourth consecutive conference tournament crown earlier this month and finished the regular season as the No. 1-ranked unit in the NAIA Division I Top 25 Poll for the first time in school history. SSU finished second overall in scoring margin (23.6 points per game) and field goal percentage (46.9), third overall in scoring offense (81.3), and fourth overall in total scoring offense (2,846 points) and defensive three-point field goal percentage (24.9) en route to establishing yet another elite unit.

Shawnee State’s Ashton Lovely moves up the floor with the basketball against Asbury. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/03/web1_Ashton_Lovely_Asbury_cmyk.jpg Shawnee State’s Ashton Lovely moves up the floor with the basketball against Asbury. Submitted Photo

Lovely, Ridout named to first team