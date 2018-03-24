Paper corrections:

In the Tuesday, March 20 edition of the Daily Times, Wheelersburg girls soccer assistant coach Kevin Eller was left out of the coaching staff that he is a part of in the “Time to be Thankful, Part III” article edition. Eller, along with Wheelersburg head coach Todd Jarvis and fellow assistants Kevin Powell and Mollie King, have been crucial in the development of the program.

Additionally, two mistakes were make in the Tuesday, March 20 and the Wednesday, March 21 editions regarding the Shawnee State University golf programs. In the article “SSU golf sweeps own invite; SOC All-Star festivities Tuesday,” the SSU men and women play at Shawnee Golf Course, not the Elks Country Club. In the Wednesday article, titled “Three Scioto Countians awarded with POW honors,” Jordan Tieman was listed as a redshirt freshmen when Tieman is, in fact, a true freshman.